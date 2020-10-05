Racist propaganda appears in Middleton driveways, downtown Madison kiosks

Cap Times newspapers affixed with white supremacists stickers from the neo-Nazi group National Alliance were delivered to several Middleton homes Sunday morning, and other offensive stickers were reportedly stuck to parking kiosks in downtown Madison.

The appearance of the propaganda, which included the statements “They can’t make white babies” and “Send them back,” was first reported Monday on the Madison365 website. The stickers affixed to parking kiosks urged “Racial distancing” to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus and noted that Blacks have three times the infection rate of whites and six times the death rate.

“The government won’t warn you, but the National Alliance will,” the sticker reads.

It’s unclear how many of the racists messages were delivered. Madison365 reported that they were delivered on Maywood, Elmwood and Hubbard avenues in Middleton, with one resident saying they appeared to have been randomly delivered to every third or fourth house. Many of the Cap Times papers, which are available free each week in racks throughout the Madison area, were only partial copies of the latest edition.

