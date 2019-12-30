Racism at Edgewood, gentrification and a Rasta church: The Cap Times' 10 most-read local stories of 2019

In 2019, Madison elected a new mayor, dealt with a major explosion and fire downtown and continues grappling with housing issues. Here are the top 10 most-read local stories of the year:

1. Culture shock: Former Edgewood College students and staff complain of racist campus culture (By Steven Elbow | July 10, 2019)

When Tony Chambers accepted a job at Edgewood College in 2015, he saw the chance to make a difference. Being the first African American senior administrator at the school put him in a unique position to further its stated commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“I believed in the values they have,” said the 63-year-old veteran administrator. “I believed that I could do something different.”

So he agreed to start work the following January, then announced his retirement from the University of Toronto, where he remained for the rest of the year to fulfill retirement benefit requirements.

The first inkling that he’d made a mistake came before he even started.