Racism at Edgewood, gentrification and a Rasta church: The Cap Times' 10 most-read local stories of 2019

In 2019, Madison elected a new mayor, dealt with a major explosion and fire downtown and continues grappling with housing issues. Here are the top 10 most-read local stories of the year:
1. Culture shock: Former Edgewood College students and staff complain of racist campus culture (By Steven Elbow | July 10, 2019)
When Tony Chambers accepted a job at Edgewood College in 2015, he saw the chance to make a difference. Being the first African American senior administrator at the school put him in a unique position to further its stated commitment to diversity and inclusion.
“I believed in the values they have,” said the 63-year-old veteran administrator. “I believed that I could do something different.”
So he agreed to start work the following January, then announced his retirement from the University of Toronto, where he remained for the rest of the year to fulfill retirement benefit requirements.
The first inkling that he’d made a mistake came before he even started.
About four months before moving to Madison, Chambers attended a meeting of Edgewood student leaders where he was introduced as the new vice president of student development and dean of students.
“What should we call you?” asked one student.
He heard a chuckle from where three white female students were seated in the audience.
“I heard them say ‘blackie,’ and ‘darkie,’” he said. “I just froze and said, ‘I don’t think that’s appropriate.’”
Just as troubling as that incident, he said, was the university’s response.
2. Is your neighborhood gentrified? Madison report identifies areas of displacement (By Abigail Becker | Aug. 6, 2019)
As Madison renters prepare for the annual August shuffle when most downtown apartment leases turn over, housing affordability concerns remain a top concern.
Now, the city has data to back up anecdotal evidence about which Madison neighborhoods are experiencing gentrification and where people are being displaced due to factors out of their control like rising rent prices. Armed with the new information outlined in the Equitable Development in Madison report, city staff hope to generate discussions on how to prevent displacement of long-term renters and homeowners.
3. Video captures motorist attacking Madison bicyclist on East Washington Avenue (By Steven Elbow | April 5, 2019)
On March 13, Ben Jones was riding his bike to work down East Washington Avenue, like he does every day. Only on that day, he was confronted and thrown to the ground by an angry driver.
“For me, it wasn’t that I suffered serious injuries, but just the fact that somebody in broad daylight came after me like that,” he said.
Two bus cameras captured the incident, which happened at about 8 a.m. — one showing an SUV abruptly turning into the bike lane from a stalled traffic lane, nearly hitting Jones as he approached Fourth Street in front of East High School, and one catching the driver violently shoving Jones to the ground.
4. Madison Rasta church busted: Police raid shuts down Mifflin Street marijuana dispensary (By Steven Elbow | May 29, 2019)
Operations at Wisconsin’s first marijuana dispensary came to an abrupt end Wednesday when police swarmed the Lion of Judah House of Rastafari and arrested the two founders.
“I woke up when I heard the smash,” said a woman staying next door, who said the raid happened shortly before 9 a.m.
She said maybe 30 officers were at the scene of the former laundromat at 555 W. Mifflin St., which has drawn media attention and those seeking cannabis products since March. One of the church’s founders, Jesse Schworck, 39, said Tuesday the church dispensed marijuana and edible products laced with THC to members, which numbered about 20,000. In return, those receiving marijuana products offered a “donation.”
5. ‘I feel outnumbered’: An interview with Mike Koval as he enters his sixth year as Madison's police chief (By Abigail Becker | Aug. 14, 2019)
You have free articles remaining.
Sitting in his downtown office earlier this month, among a collection of Notre Dame football souvenirs, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval reflected on his tenure leading the Madison Police Department — which he often refers to as his “second family.”
Four months into his sixth year as chief, Koval is thinking about when he’ll step down from the post.
“I'm sort of sizing up the landscape, seeing what battles are worthy of still fighting, and ultimately where it's the best time to pass the torch,” Koval said.
6. 'Like a giant, humongous ball of orange flame': Thousands without power after fires cripple MGE facilities (By Abigail Becker, Briana Reilly, Natalie Yahr, Lisa Speckhard Pasque, Steven Elbow | July 20, 2019)
Two fires that sent large black clouds of smoke into the sky over downtown Madison Friday morning caused thousands to lose power and led to major traffic delays throughout the isthmus.
At about 7:40 a.m., a fire broke out Madison Gas & Electric’s main power center on the near east side. The fire occurred at a facility containing equipment belonging to MGE and American Transmission Company.
7. Michael's Frozen Custard on Monroe Street to close after owner's husband denied U.S. visa (By Abigail Becker | (Aug. 21, 2019)
Michael Dix, the owner of Michael’s Frozen Custard will close the popular Monroe Street location Sept. 9 while his husband appeals the denial of a visa that would allow him to legally reside in the United States.
Dix, who owns three custard locations in Madison, said in a statement that he is forced to close the 2531 Monroe St. shop due to financial and personal hardship while his husband, Sergio De La O Hernandez, remains in his home country of Mexico.
“It is with a heavy heart that I will be closing the Monroe Street location — the first Michael’s location — on September 9th to prevent additional losses to our business,” Dix said in the statement. “My separation from Sergio has been extremely painful for both of us and has been disastrous for my business.”
8. First half of downtown Madison's 'hairball' intersection improvements nearly complete (By Abigail Becker | Aug. 2, 2019)
Navigating the “hairball” intersection at Williamson and East Wilson streets should be easier at the end of this week when construction is expected to be finished on the summer project that has snarled traffic on the near east side.
This will complete half of the improvements envisioned for the major intersection and east side gateway to Madison’s downtown. Future work on John Nolen Drive and Blair Street is scheduled for 2022.
The cross-section of John Nolen Drive and Blair, East Wilson and Williamson streets can be confusing for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. It lacks a left-turn lane, causing vehicles attempting to turn onto East Wilson Street from John Nolen Drive to stack up in the intersection. And motorists have limited options for entering and exiting the Machinery Row complex.
9. Mayor-elect Satya Rhodes-Conway hires chief of staff, begins administration transition (By Abigail Becker | April 3, 2019)
Madison Mayor-elect Satya Rhodes-Conway began her transition from the campaign trail to the mayor’s office Wednesday following her decisive victory in Tuesday’s election.
Rhodes-Conway ousted longtime Mayor Paul Soglin with nearly 62 percent, over 18,000 votes. She now begins pulling together staff, making committee appointments and setting an agenda.
“We start now to work on our affordable housing crisis, to make our transit system even better, and to bring about rapid transit to be a reality here in Madison, to proactively deal with the impacts of climate change and to address racial disparities city,” Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Wednesday.
In a move away from how Soglin managed the mayor’s office, Rhodes-Conway announced she will bring on Mary Bottari as her chief of staff.
10. 'Extraordinarily disappointing': Madison police union calls out Rhodes-Conway over comments (By Abigail Becker | Aug. 9. 2019)
Madison’s police union used terms like "judgmental" and "significant disservice" on Thursday to describe statements made by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway about an officer's response to an incident involving a black teenager in a mental health crisis.
On Tuesday, the mayor published a blog post that offered recommendations for how the city can improve its response to mental health crises. She also commented on what she called the “disturbing” video footage of the incident that showed an officer restraining and punching the 17-year-old multiple times.
“The officer’s actions may or may not have violated the law; and may or may not have violated MPD policy; however, police actions in this incident are not and will never be acceptable as best practice in the city of Madison,” Rhodes-Conway wrote in the blog post. “Our city can and will do a better job responding to mental health crises.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.