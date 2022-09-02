Racine County man charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots

Prosecutors charged a Union Grove man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the name of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and several other people in what he says was an effort to expose what he maintains are vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.

The state Department of Justice charged Harry Wait, 68, with two felony counts of identity theft and two misdemeanor counts of election fraud. He could face up to 13 years of combined prison and extended supervision if convicted on all four counts.

In a brief telephone interview with The Associated Press, Wait said he expected the charges.

“You got to expect to pay some costs sometimes when you are trying to work for the public good,” he said. “You can’t always stay in the safe zone.”

The charges mark another bizarre chapter in a seemingly endless fight over election administration in Wisconsin, a key battleground state as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

The battle began after Joe Biden won the state in 2020, defeating former President Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes. Trump has refused to accept the loss, insisting the election was marred by fraud. Multiple reviews and court decisions have upheld Biden’s victory, but Trump’s supporters have spent the months since promoting his baseless claims that Biden somehow stole the election.

Wait said in July that he visited the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered absentee ballots in the name of Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several other people by entering their names and birth dates. He said he asked that the ballots be delivered to his home.

He reported receiving several of those people’s absentee ballots, including Mason’s. Another ballot delivered to Wait’s home was addressed to state Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, which Wait said he had not requested.

Democratic members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission have demanded Wait be charged to deter copycats.

‘I stand ready’

According to the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Elections Commission notified the state Justice Department on July 28 of eight possibly fraudulent absentee ballot requests made through MyVote Wisconsin. Investigators discovered a letter that Harry Wait posted on his HOT Government website (for honest, open and transparent government).

Wait said in the letter that he had gone online and successfully ordered ballots in the name of at least two other people and had the ballots shipped to his address. The complaint identified those people only as Individual 1 and Individual 2.

Wait went on to say he had obtained permission from others around the state to pose as them and order their ballots shipped to his address.

“I stand ready to be charged for exposing these voting vulnerabilities when I ordered (Individual 2)’s and (Individual 1)’s absentee ballot online,” Wait wrote, according to the complaint.

Investigators also found a video of a July 28 podcast in which Wait admitted that he had ordered ballots for both people to be sent to his address as well as ballots for others with their permission. He said he expected to be arrested and called for others to request absentee ballots in others’ names and have them sent to state officials.

Justice Department agents interviewed Wait on Aug. 24, according to the complaint. He told them that he knew he was committing a crime and would do it again, according to the complaint.

Kaul’s statement

In a statement announcing the charges Thursday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said his department “is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law.”

Kaul, a Democrat, is being challenged in November by Republican Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, who has prosecuted more people for election fraud than any other prosecutor in Wisconsin in relation to the 2020 presidential election.

Schmaling, who has endorsed Toney, called on the Elections Commission to remove the ability of MyVote to allow registered voters to request ballots be sent to an address that does not match their current home address.

The commission refused, noting that the information needed to request absentee ballots online is actually more stringent than the information needed to request a ballot by mail. To add extra steps to request ballots online, the commission said, would require action from the Legislature.

In a statement Thursday, the commission said it “stands by the integrity of the MyVote application. All forms of voting in Wisconsin, including by-mail absentee, are secure and reliable.” The statement added that “it would be inappropriate for the Commission to comment further at this time on decisions by law enforcement entities to file charges for alleged election-related crimes.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed several election security-related bills in the past two years, but all have been vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who says he will not sign any bill he believes could make it more difficult to vote.

Wait is due to make an initial court appearance on Sept. 8.

Adam Rogan of The (Racine) Journal Times contributed to this report.