As the political fight continues over Rep. Shelia Stubbs nomination to lead Dane County's Department of Human Services, most members of the Dane County Board are decrying a racial slur directed at Black supervisors by one of Stubbs' supporters at her Thursday night confirmation hearing.

During a Health and Human Needs Committee hearing on Stubbs' confirmation, supporter Mattie Reese referred to Black supervisors with a racial epithet. Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, one of the Board's three Black supervisors, sits on the committee.

On Thursday, Kigeya told the State Journal that Reese used the same racial epithet against Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, last week. The two said they have received other threats from Stubbs' supporters in recent days, Kigeya said.

"Attempts to disparage our colleagues with racial slurs and intimidate them from doing the job they were elected to do is unacceptable and we condemn it," 30 of the board's 37 supervisors said in a joint statement on Saturday.

"We appreciate the leadership our Black colleagues provide in addressing important and challenging policy issues," the supervisors said.

Reese's comment was among many attacks lobbed at supervisors by Stubbs' supporters on Thursday. Stubbs' mother, Linda Hoskins, also called Board Chair Patrick Miles a "rat" and "weasel" and Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, a "piss-poor excuse for a leader and an attorney."

Kigeya addressed the language on Twitter Sunday, saying: "I no longer feel safe, protected or supported in doing my job as a County Supervisor as a result of what happened last week."

When Kigeya confronted Stubbs over the language at Thursday's committee hearing, Stubbs replied that "people say what they want to say because this is a democracy."

Stubbs, who represents parts of Madison in the state Assembly, is also facing criticism from legislative colleagues over the comments.

State Sens. Kelda Roys, Melissa Agard and Dianne Hesselbein — all Madison-area Democrats — called on Stubbs to apologize over Reese's comment, saying people of color and women who run for office should not have to face "racist or sexist language."

"People who run for public office need thick skin and should be ready for criticism and disagreement," the three senators said. "It is absolutely appropriate to have any appointee go through a rigorous confirmation process, and it's irresponsible and divisive to suggest otherwise."

One person who remains unwavering in his support of Stubbs is County Executive Joe Parisi, who nominated her to lead the department in April. In a statement following the committee's unanimous rejection of Stubbs' nomination, Parisi called the opposition against her "unprecedented."

"The actions of certain members of this board toward Rep. Stubbs reflect poorly on the institution we all took an oath to uphold," he said.

The committee unanimously opposed Stubbs' nomination in part over statements she'd made in the days prior to the hearing.

In a speech at her church on April 16, Stubbs claimed that her nomination was being blocked and over-scrutinized because of her race. During the hearing, Stubbs said she'd never seen a nominee to lead a county department get so much pushback during her 16 years serving on the board.

The Madison legislator also gave conflicting statements on whether she'd resign from the state Assembly if confirmed to the $181,500-a-year position. She made her first public pledge to resign on Wednesday.

The board's Personnel and Finance Committee is due to take up Stubbs' nomination on Monday before a vote by the full board on Thursday.

Dane County supervisors who signed Stubbs letter 30 of 37 Dane County Board members signed a letter decrying a racial slur directed at Black board members by one of Shelia Stubbs' supporters: Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District; Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District; Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District; Analiese Eicher, 3rd District; Matt Veldran, 4th District; Jeff Hynes, 5th District; Yogesh Chawla, 6th District; Cecely Castillo, 7th District; Jeff Glazer, 8th District; Alex Joers, 9th District; Aaron Collins, 10th District; Richelle Andrae, 11th District; Larry Palm, 12th District; Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, 13th District; Jacob Wright, 17th District; Michele Ritt, 18th District; Brenda Yang, 19th District; Andrew Schauer, 21st District; Maureen McCarville, 22nd District; Chuck Erickson, 23rd District; Sarah Smith, 24th District; Holly Hatcher, 26th District; Kierstin Huelsemann, 27th District; Michele Doolan, 28th District; Dave Ripp, 29th District; Jerry Bollig, 31st District; Mike Bare, 32nd District, Michael Engelberger, 35th District; Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District; Kate Mcginnity, 37th District;

