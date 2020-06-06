Racial Justice Summit session pushes to fund 'people, not cement'

Words from Freedom Inc. co-founder M. Adams hung in the air towards the end of an hour of discussion about police and community reform during a Racial Justice Summit hosted on Facebook by Madison365 on Friday.
“I would invest in the people, not the cement," Adams said.
Adams was speaking about the manner in which property is protected by police and valued more as an investment than people, whether they be people of color or homeless people.
The session featured Adams along with Heal the Hood founder Ajamou Butler, FOSTER founder and former Madison police officer Jacquelyn Hunt, Judge Everett Mitchell and former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray. As a panel, they discussed criminal justice reform and community building, as well as the role of the media in the current climate following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
“This isn’t a protest. It’s a movement,” Wray said.
For the past week, Madison activists have participated in a local version of protests seen across the country in the wake of years of black deaths at the hands of police. The demonstrations have included everything from the painting of murals on the boarded up areas of State Street to a quiet vigil on the Capital Square. Participants have caravanned to various destinations in the city, and stood in the rain. Participants who harmed property or engaged in looting at the beginning were reigned in, according to protest organizers.
“The reason why I think that this is not just a protest, it’s a movement, is when you start to see a fundamental shift in the way that people think about a particular issue,” Wray said. “And we’re starting to see that people are seeing a fundamental shift. People want police officers to be treated the same way as any other American and, in particular, African Americans are treated with similar conduct.”
Wray, who led the MPD from 2004 to 2013, said that people in power like to “hide behind due processes, policies, procedures and the law” when it comes to delivering justice to police officers like Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second degree murder after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. That is a source of frustration for the black community that has boiled over, Wray said.
That boiling over of emotion has sent many to the front lines of demonstrations where their mettle has been tested by tear gas and pepper spray.
“It’s ugly right now, I can’t lie to you,” Ajamou Butler, who lives in Milwaukee, said. “It's beautiful ugly, if that makes any sense. On one hand it is beautiful to see the civil unrest and it is beautiful to see the protests, but even that comes with so many downsides. We’ve been seeing our frontline activists getting torn up by the police. Being tore up. I’m talking about brothers who put their life on the line to protest and lead these marches to make sure that things are going safely, they’re being tore up by the police.”
Jacquelyn Hunt, has been named the 2020 Nan Cheney March for Justice Award recipient by Forward Community Investments. She said she has come to the realization that ultimate peace and justice in our community will probably not happen in her lifetime. That ultimate goal may only be lived out by her grandchildren.
“For me I believe there is hope. And when I think about what peace might potentially look like, and justice as well, I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” Hunt said. “When I look at my grandbabies, the youngest one just being a year old, and how my 20-year-old and her peers are viewing the world, and how they are moving in the world, my belief that this peace that we have, this ideal that can exist, won’t happen in anybody’s lifetime that has lived through this. I’m saying the peace and the justice is going to come when my one-year-old, Jack, is empowered.”
The trauma being experienced in the community today makes speaking about peace and justice seem more difficult than ever.
“I think it is intellectually dishonest for us to discuss justice and peace under these conditions,” Adams added. “There can be no peace because we live in a society where black people are not even seen as people. We live in a society where the police have orders to protect concrete. If a homeless person is urinating outside on the concrete, the police show up and protect the concrete.”
Adams elaborated, saying that they arrest, cite and lock up that homeless person because the thing that is being valued is the property, not the person.
“A lot of my work is actually around ending domestic violence, sexual violence, elder abuse, child molestation,” Adams said. “And we teach things to people who have been survivors of that. We teach them that they have the right to their bodily autonomy. You have a self worthy of defense. Policing is, at its very essence, the antithesis of black bodily autonomy. Because what policing does is say that we don’t even have the right to have our bodies being defended.”
Judge Everett Mitchell handles juvenile cases and is a former assistant district attorney in Dane County.
“We think justice is a fixed state of being, when reality is that justice is a process by which we are trying to create that which we want to see in the world,” Mitchell said. “So if we want to see certain things, then we have to be involved in the process of risking our lives and at the same time, being honest and truthful about the systems that exist while we dismantle them. Black and brown bodies, I can tell you as a judge, are undervalued and mistreated all the damn time.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.