Racial Justice Summit session pushes to fund 'people, not cement'

“The reason why I think that this is not just a protest, it’s a movement, is when you start to see a fundamental shift in the way that people think about a particular issue,” Wray said. “And we’re starting to see that people are seeing a fundamental shift. People want police officers to be treated the same way as any other American and, in particular, African Americans are treated with similar conduct.”

Wray, who led the MPD from 2004 to 2013, said that people in power like to “hide behind due processes, policies, procedures and the law” when it comes to delivering justice to police officers like Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second degree murder after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. That is a source of frustration for the black community that has boiled over, Wray said.

That boiling over of emotion has sent many to the front lines of demonstrations where their mettle has been tested by tear gas and pepper spray.