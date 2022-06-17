Race is on to fill open Democratic-leaning Assembly seat covering western Dane County

Five Democrats are competing for the top spot in a Democratic-leaning Assembly district in western Dane County where the winner would likely spend their term preventing Republicans from overriding vetoes rather than implementing liberal legislation.

Covering much of western Dane County as well as some of Iowa and Green counties, the 80th Assembly District has been held by retiring longtime Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb.

Candidates vying for the seat are Verona City Council president Chad Kemp; Dane County Sup. Mike Bare, also of Verona; Mount Horeb gun safety activist Anna Halverson; Belleville Village Board president Dale Yurs; and former corrections officer Doug Steinberg of Oregon.

The winner of the Aug. 9 Democratic primary will face the winner of a Republican primary, but is all but certain to win the seat in November. The 80th district has a 35-point Democratic lean, according to an analysis by Marquette Law School research fellow John Johnson.

The candidates bring with them different qualifications and different levels of public service experience.

Kemp said he would work with Republicans in the Legislature to get more young people involved in the trades. As proof of his bipartisanship, Kemp said he worked with the Verona City Council and city staff across party lines to maintain city services during the pandemic.

"Not every member of the council got everything that we wanted, but we had to find a way to compromise to pass a budget that was fair and served the community best," he said in a statement.

But Kemp said he unwilling to compromise with Republicans on abortion.

"A woman should be able to make the health care decisions, including reproductive health care, that are best for her and her family," he said.

Formerly an aide to former Democratic U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, Bare said he learned the value of bipartisanship when the former senator worked with Republicans on climate change and creating an AIDS relief program for Africa. He said he's since worked on bipartisan justice and health reform efforts in his role working for social service organization Community Advocates.

"I will not budge on keeping schools safe and properly funded, ensuring our democracy is healthy and functional, and guaranteeing access to our basic rights, including voting, reproductive freedom, internet access, housing, health care, and more," he said, adding there's bipartisan agreement to some degree on each of those issues.

Bare touted having worked, in some capacity, in local, state and federal government. He also said he is unique in being a small business owner, which gives him perspective "on wages and benefits, supply chains, vendor relations, budgeting and accounting, our state’s unemployment system, business taxes, and how businesses interact with government."

Halverson, an organizer with the gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action, said there are some issues — access to broadband and affordable housing for example — where there has been some bipartisanship.

"I am enough of a realist to recognize the challenges of serving in a Legislature controlled by extremists," she said.

She slammed the Republican majority as "out of step with the majority of Wisconsinites who support Roe v. Wade, who support universal background checks, and who want fair maps and responsive government."

Halverson highlighted gun safety advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety's endorsement of her. She also said her experience in working with people with disabilities helped her understand "the challenges in providing community-based services."

Yurs, for his part, said he wants to work across party lines "to end the epidemic of gun violence, to create opportunities for access to quality healthcare, especially mental healthcare, and to ensure that all of Wisconsin's kids get equitable access to an excellent public education."

He said he would be immovable in the Legislature on fighting for workers' rights, protecting a woman's right to abortion, protecting LGBTQ+ communities, combatting climate change, bolstering equity in public education, upholding health care as a human right and fighting for fair maps and easy ballot access.

Asked what makes him unique, Yurs said, in part, "As a teacher, dad, and former volunteer firefighter, I bring the fierce compassion and sincere care for others that our system of government needs right now."

Steinberg, a quality control technician at Franklin Electric who formerly worked for the state Department of Corrections, said he wouldn't budge on his abortion rights stance but said he would work with Republicans "on Election Integrity if that is their true agenda."

He also said he would work with them on gun control laws.

"I would make it my job to help them understand the need to go a little further, positioning the law to cover a larger number of situations protecting more innocent people," he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.