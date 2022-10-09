Questions mount over how Wisconsin constitutional amendment ballot questions are posed

Pending final approval by the Republican-controlled Legislature, voters next year could be asked to approve a pair of state constitutional amendments that supporters say would tighten elections administration but opponents say could dampen voter participation.

One would bar the use of private funds to help administer elections. The other would declare that “only a United States citizen” could vote.

Key to whether either measure passes is how the questions are pitched to voters, with advocates for each side wanting to ensure wording favorable to their position appears on the ballot.

And that could hinge on the outcome of a case now before the Wisconsin Supreme Court involving another amendment voters approved that has nothing to do with elections.

That case revolves around whether a ballot question for a constitutional amendment that sought to enhance the rights of crime victims in Wisconsin was properly worded when voters overwhelmingly approved it two years ago.

Lawyers representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission and groups that support the amendment are cautioning the Wisconsin Supreme Court against interfering with legislative proposals. But lawyers for liberal groups want the high court to reject the amendment, saying the ballot question didn’t sufficiently describe the potential negative repercussions for people accused of crimes.

“This is our state Constitution that we’re amending; it’s a big deal,” said Mel Barnes, an attorney at the liberal group Law Forward. “And while the Legislature obviously has discretion to formulate the question, there are — baked into the Constitution — the safeguards to make sure that they’re doing it correctly and that voters aren’t being misled.”

‘Marsy’s Law’

The contested measure, known as “Marsy’s Law,” was approved across party lines by the Legislature in 2019 and put on the April 2020 ballot. A referendum formally adding the language to the Constitution was approved by about 75% of Wisconsin voters but later challenged by the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, along with a group of defense attorneys and now-retired state Sen. Fred Risser, who disputed the validity of the question put to voters.

Supporters of the amendment say it gives alleged victims the same rights as the accused. Opponents say it could undermine the rights of defendants, who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The question voters saw on their ballot stated: “Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?”

A Dane County judge ruled in late 2020 that the statewide ballot question inadequately spelled out the effect the amendment would have on the rights of people accused of crimes. He said voters would have been better informed had the question been broken into two parts — one addressing greater rights for victims and another on the diminishment of the rights of the accused.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington also noted that while the ballot question said victims’ rights will be protected “with equal force” as those accused of crimes, the amendment altered the Constitution to say the rights of crime victims should be protected by law in a manner “no less vigorous” than the protections given to those accused of crimes. He called the discrepancy “misleading.”

Ultimately, Marsy’s Law added 16 new rights for victims while eliminating a reference in the Constitution to a fair trial for the defendant.

Tangled in courts

About a year after Remington’s ruling against the amendment, a three-judge panel of the state District 3 Court of Appeals asked that the state Supreme Court bypass the appeals court and decide the case, citing its statewide importance, the novelty of some of the questions the appeal asks and the lack of significant legal authority on other questions.

With the case now before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, lawyers for the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, along with the ACLU of Wisconsin and group Law Forward, said that ballot questions must reference “every essential element” of the proposed measure.

But attorneys for the state Department of Justice, representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission, say the question communicated the amendment’s essential purpose. Unless the ballot question presented “an entirely different question” from the amendment, then the question wasn’t misleading, they said in court files. They added that the Legislature has broad discretion over wording and exercised it properly in this instance.

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices appeared poised to uphold Marsy’s Law based on their conduct during oral arguments in early September, UW-Madison Law School associate professor Robert Yablon said.

“But it was a lot less clear exactly how they would articulate the standard that will apply (to ballot questions) going forward,” he said. “And the way that they do that will have effects for these future amendments.”

Proposed amendments

Barnes said a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling rejecting the argument that ballot questions should reference “every essential element” of the proposal could increase the likelihood that the two constitutional amendments that could be on the ballot as soon as next year would be posed in a misleading way to voters.

One proposed amendment, SJR 101, would bar the state from receiving private funds to help administer elections. Republicans proposed it in response to private election grants provided to cities in 2020 by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life that they say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Another, SJR 32, would amend the state Constitution’s provision allowing that “Every United States citizen age 18 or older who is a resident of an election district in this state is a qualified elector of that district” to state that “Only a United States citizen” could vote in that district. That measure is meant to head off initiatives in other states to allow noncitizens to vote in some local elections.

Both proposed amendments received legislative approval for the first time earlier this year. The Senate and Assembly must pass constitutional amendments in two successive sessions before going to voters in a referendum. The governor cannot veto such a measure.

If the constitutional amendments receive legislative approval a second time, an attorney with the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau would then draft the ballot questions for them. The legislative office that introduced the resolutions can provide input on drafting the question, Legislative Reference Bureau senior legislative analyst Staci Duros said.

“If the signal from the Wisconsin Supreme Court is that the Legislature just has very broad discretion in its wording choices, and the courts will be very deferential in assessing those choices, then that could incentivize the Legislature to word it in a way that they view as being very favorable,” Yablon said.

Neutrality sought

For example, Republicans could frame the private funding question to suggest such funding impedes fair elections, whereas Democrats might prefer wording that suggests blocking the funds could make it harder for local officials to administer elections.

State Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, who agreed that the wording on the Marsy’s Law ballot question was “incomplete,” said he would want to phrase his ballot question about prohibiting private election funding in a neutral way.

“I understand how framing can be persuasive, so when I’m presenting an argument, I do want to be persuasive, I suppose,” said Wimberger, who’s also a lawyer. “But as far as the framing of the question on the ballot ... I would want the framing of this thing to be as neutral as possible to avoid sort of a collateral attack on it. So it stands on its merits or it doesn’t.”

He also said he hopes the Wisconsin Supreme Court sets some standard for crafting ballot questions.

“I hope there’s the appropriate level of restriction placed on the Legislature so that there can’t be semantic overload in the question to deceive voters, but also not so restrictive as to make ballot measures virtually impossible,” he said. “So the courts have got to strike some sort of a balance and I don’t know what that is, but it does have to be balanced between those two interests.”

If the court allows legislators broad discretion in crafting ballot questions, Wimberger said, it could lead to a “worst-case scenario” where voters approve an amendment without realizing its intention because of the language used in the ballot question.

It’s ‘straightforward’

Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, hasn’t considered how the constitutional amendment he proposed regarding noncitizens voting in elections would be worded on the ballot, according to Roth spokesman Matt Henkelsaid.

“The constitutional amendment is straightforward and uncontroversial,” Henkel said. “It ensures that only U.S. citizens vote in Wisconsin elections.”

Roth’s and Wimberger’s aren’t the only proposed amendments that voters may see on upcoming ballots.

Legislative Republicans earlier this year passed for the first time a constitutional amendment, SJR 84, that would prohibit the governor from allocating any federal dollars without first securing legislative approval. They passed another, AJR 107, which would direct courts to consider past criminal records when setting cash bail.