Questions linger over 2020 election review following Michael Gableman's firing

Another public records case related to the GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election appears to be winding down, yet questions remain about the probe that has so far cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million.

While taking oral arguments in one of four open records cases filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight against the review that, up until Friday, had been headed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington noted the numerous "gaps" in information pertaining to the review, including how Gableman searched for requested records and the identity of a still-unknown staffer employed by the office last year. Gableman was fired from the review on Friday.

Remington, who plans to issue a decision on whether the Office of Special Counsel should still pay penalties after previously being found in contempt for failing to properly respond to American Oversight's records request, on Tuesday surmised that Gableman either did not properly respond to the request, deleted records or was simply "not capable of conducting a professional and thorough investigation."

"What you’re trying to do is superimpose a level of professionalism on an entity and individual that just doesn’t exist and, if the latter is the case, then all the answers that you ask, even if I send it back to them for a supplemental response again and again and again, we’ll never get to the end of the question because you’re expecting more than what this individual and the organization was prepared — and able — to deliver," Remington said to American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg.

In an address to the Assembly elections committee on Dec. 1, Gableman listed 10 individuals who "work or have worked" for the Office of Special Counsel. Gableman did not name a 10th "data expert" he employed in November at a rate of $40 an hour.

"There’s nothing improper or irregular about his service, however for personal reasons I find it more prudent not to reveal his identity," Gableman said at the time.

Gableman did not immediately respond to an email seeking information on the individual. Attorney Michael Dean, who is representing the Office of Special Counsel in the case, said he does not know the identity of the staffer.

"Again, if there were contracts with that person, they would have been produced already, but to my knowledge there are no documents in existence in reference to that person," Dean said. "It’s my understanding that person did not provide any services to the Office of Special Counsel, but I’m not here to testify on their behalf."

Attorneys for the review, including James Bopp, have repeatedly said all requested documents have either been provided to American Oversight or posted on the Office of Special Counsel's website.

"The public records law certainly expects — and certainly government ethics require — that if an office of special counsel, a subunit of the Wisconsin state Assembly, has a relationship with an individual, and especially if that individual is being compensated with taxpayer money, we ought to know who it is and whether in fact there was a contract or the like," Remington said. "This is yet one more example of a lot of questions that someone certainly should know the answer to."

"Maybe there is no confidential employee, nor was there ever a second shooter on the grassy knoll, so to speak. Nobody knows," Remington added later. "Mr. Gableman, by what was publicly reported, apparently is not available any longer in the eyes of the Wisconsin state Assembly to provide any assistance — formal, informal, official or unofficial.”

Gableman testified in June that he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections while working at a public library in New Berlin because he did not own a personal computer. He also attended a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell.

Gableman also used his personal Yahoo email account during the first two months of his review, before he received an official state email address. Gableman said he had a staffer delete the personal account sometime last August, after a records request was filed, and said those documents cannot be recovered. Gableman and his attorneys have said the Office of Special Counsel regularly deletes emails and documents deemed irrelevant to the taxpayer-funded review.

An October memo prepared by Legislative Council deputy director Dan Schmidt indicated that the state's public records law "generally applies to records created or maintained" by Gableman's office.

State lawmakers are exempt from Wisconsin's record retention law, allowing them to regularly delete records, though requested documents must be retained if they exist at the time of a formal request. Schmidt wrote in the memo that such an exemption does not apply to Gableman.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman last summer after pressure from former President Donald Trump, fired the former justice on Friday — three days after Vos, R-Rochester, narrowly defeated his primary opponent Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Gableman and Trump.

Vos hired Gableman at a cost of $676,000, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the review.

In March, Gableman recommended the Legislature take the legally impossible step of decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Two weeks later he described the proposal as a "practical impossibility" in a private memo to Vos. Neither Vos nor Gableman released the memo, which wasn't made public until American Oversight obtained it through an open records request earlier this month.

Vos paused the probe two months later to allow time for pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court and halved Gableman's monthly salary.

While it remains unclear how Gableman's firing impacts the several ongoing lawsuits related to the probe, Bopp said it is his understanding that the Office of Special Counsel still exists, but has no staff.

“I prefer not to comment about contingencies that have not occurred because we would need to research that issue," Bopp said.

Tamara Packard, an attorney with Pines Bach in Madison, suggested that the matter may need to be handled like a merger or acquisition, in which the state Assembly now takes on the Office of Special Counsel's obligations.

Vos' office did not respond to requests for comment this week on the matter.

Remington earlier this year held Gableman's office in contempt after the former justice refused to testify and accused Remington of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington ordered Gableman to be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

Remington also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in the judge's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.