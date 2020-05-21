Questions linger about when Dane County will allow full reopening; UW bans large gatherings

He contended in his tweet that with the plan’s limits on large gatherings, “they’ve effectively killed Badger football, hockey and basketball for 2020.”

In a statement, UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas said the county’s order “does not apply directly to units of a state agency.”

He said that once the university gets a plan from the Big Ten Conference on resuming competition, it will rely on that and on consultations with local officials in making decisions about how to move ahead with Badger sports.

While the university develops a broader, phased reopening plan, its Wednesday order requires people on campus to stay at least 6 feet away from others who are not part of their household, follow limits on the total number of people allowed in an area and remain outside areas that are closed with fences, gates or other barriers.

In a statement, the university said the rules “apply to all campus lands including but not limited to Memorial Union Terrace, Alumni Park, the Arboretum, the Lakeshore Nature Preserve, Bascom Hill, Gordon Commons lawn and recreation fields.” Temporary fencing will also be installed along the lake shore near the Memorial Union Terrace, Alumni Park and the Goodspeed Family Pier, which will be closed to boaters.