Questions and answers about how Election Day will work in Wisconsin

Despite the large number of absentee ballots, Witzel-Behl said she does not expect delayed reporting in Madison. Each polling location will have a team of workers who will process absentee ballots beginning at 7 a.m

“It sounds daunting to have perhaps 125,000 absentees to process, but those absentees will be dispersed to 92 polling locations,” Witzel-Behl said in an email.

How do different counting procedures factor into the timing?

While most municipalities count absentee ballots at polling places on Election Day, 39 Wisconsin communities, including Milwaukee, use a central facility.

Those communities won’t include absentee ballot totals in initial results from voting precincts, accounting for in-person voting totals only on Election Day. That means those early results could be less complete than ever this year, due to the large number of absentee ballots that won’t be included in the first round.

Wolfe said she doesn’t have an estimate as to when results will be posted but said municipalities should communicate with the public before Election Day about how the process works and to explain whether unofficial results include ballots counted at a central facility.