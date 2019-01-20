Once upon a time, local news editorials used to be a regular feature on the television. Not anymore, unless you live in the Madison viewing area.
Though younger viewers might not realize it, WISC-TV editorial director Neil Heinen is one of the last standing in a field that once numbered in the hundreds. Since 1992 he’s delivered his one-minute post-evening news snippets five days a week, touching on community, politics and the issues of the day. Also the editorial director at Madison Magazine, which shares ownership with WISC, he’s an unapologetic cheerleader for local business and civic involvement. He’s also hosted the Sunday morning news show For the Record for the past 30 years.
Heinen, a Milwaukee native and the oldest of 11 children, took a circuitous route to journalism. He started at St. Norbert College in 1969, dropped out and worked four years in a mental hospital, where he said he got his real education. Then he headed to Madison in 1974, working as a bartender and performing with a local theater group.
He eventually landed at UW-Madison, discovered journalism and went to work at WIBA radio, then owned by The Capital Times. It was there he began honing his on-air talents. After 10 years, he joined WISC, owned by Elizabeth Murphy Burns and John B. Murphy, as a news assignment editor. He eventually worked with long-time station manager Tom Bier to create the editorial director job at a time when other stations were beginning to phase them out.
Heinen, 67, lives on the west side with his wife, Nancy Christy. He sat down with The Cap Times to talk about what it’s like to be one of the last TV editorialists.
How many people still do what you do?
There are very few broadcast editorialists now. I have one really good friend in Detroit at WXYZ who essentially has my job. He’s a full-time editorial director, he does a Sunday public affairs show, and does three to five editorials a week. Other than that, the Sinclair stations do editorials, but they are general managers who do them. There are other stations around the country that do them occasionally, but it’s typically not an editorial director, it’s a general manager that delivers them.
WISC didn’t previously have an editorial director. Why did the station decide to give you the job?
Tom Bier always wanted to do editorials. He just thought we should do them. He talked to me about the idea, and as soon as I heard it I thought, “That’s what I want to do. I want that job.” I talked him into letting me create the job that we would then present to our owner, Liz Burns.
In a time when many call for diversity, the face of opinion at WISC is an aging white guy. Do you ever catch any flak for that?
I don’t really, not that kind of flak. I think the fact that I’ve been doing it for so long I’m probably perceived as having some tenure. I’m grandfathered in as an old white guy remnant.
Judging from your TV endeavors, for an old white guy you seem to embrace diversity.
I do. I think I have built up some trust and credibility in communities of color in Dane County. I hope so. I consciously try to be inclusive and diverse, particularly in For the Record, because I think it’s important to have those faces those personalities and those people on television, on the air. I’m not going to say I’m good at it, but I do recognize that we have a responsibility to do everything we can to present a breadth of opinions and voices.
Since 2015, your editorials have come on before the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Has that boosted viewership?
Yeah, although for a long time the Sunday night editorial, which preceded Siskel and Ebert, would be the one editorial that people saw, because they loved Siskel and Ebert. And Letterman was a pretty good funnel for editorials over the years.
Is it hard in this divisive era to navigate the political divide?
In general, in the WISC viewing area, we would be perceived as more left than right. And the right, from the input that I get, view us as to the left of the Cap Times. The left is frequently frustrated with our occasional support for policies coming out of the Walker administration. However, for the most part, response from the left is typically, “Look, we disagree with some of your editorials, but we appreciate that you do them.” From the right there’s no appreciation at all. It’s just blanket condemnation. And that’s it. There’s no nuance, no ambiguity, and nearly all of response I get from that end is that we are incurably too far left.
What’s the underlying philosophy that guides the station’s political stances?
Our whole editorial mission or philosophy is based on non-partisan independence. We don’t endorse candidates, originally because we couldn’t. The FCC forbid it. Now technically it would be possible, but there would still be the expectation of giving equal time to all of the other candidates. It’s unwieldy. We’ve typically done referenda. And then there’s a really big element of the editorial voice at Channel 3 that’s apolitical — that we have a lot of work that we need to do as a society, as a community, as a city, as a region — that is separate from politics and independent of politics.
Do you feel like your editorials have any impact on politicians?
I’ve seen a couple of things happen in the last 10 years. One is our editorials are far less influential with elected officials. They don’t really care much anymore. They don’t seek out editorial support. They don’t really respond one way or the other. They’ve created their own communications outlet, and the media is just not as important as it was. That’s not across the board. There are still elected officials that do seek out meetings with the editorial board and who still want to be on For the Record. But by and large it’s just not the same relationship. The public, the viewers and the readers, seem to be more tuned in. I’m getting more feedback I think that I ever did.
Have you had instances where you had to walk back an editorial, where you feel you got it wrong?
Only a couple that I’ve apologized for. The most recent is probably a little frivolous, but the owner certainly didn’t think so. I argued that Taco Bell on state street didn’t really need a liquor license, and I thought I would take a slightly different approach, which was: Madison has an abundance of authentic Mexican restaurants, really good Mexican food. Why would anybody go to Taco Bell to begin with when you’ve got all these wonderful options? I got a call from the owner of that Taco Bell. He just reminded me of the number of people that he employs and the contributions that his business makes to the city. And it dawned on me I was basically telling people not to support a local business owner who was really contributing. And I did an editorial saying that was a little flip. We still don’t think it needs a liquor license, but we don’t mean to suggest you should not go to Taco Bell if you want to go to Taco Bell.
What was the other?
It goes back a long time, into the 90s. We opposed a Madison school referendum. I proposed that we support it at the editorial board, and influential members of the board decided we would oppose it. It was too much money for them at the time. We were kind of new to school referenda at the time; we’ve done a lot more of them as a community over the years. And it was a more contentious time in the schools so the supporters were really hoping we would support it. The Cap Times supported it, the State Journal opposed it, so we were kind of the tie-breaker. We ended up opposing it, and people who I care about who fully expected that we would support the public schools were really hurt by it. That one stung.
Do you have to run all your editorials by the board?
Not anymore. After all these years the board trusts me to know where we are. Occasionally I might be a little strong one way or the other for the board, but they’re OK with that. We meet every Tuesday, and we talk about issues and meet with people who want to meet with us. And I make sure they either know where I’m headed or I ask them for advice. But a lot of the editorials, they don’t rise to the level of gathering the board together and saying, for example, how do you feel about supporting free bikes for kids?
Any retirement plans?
At my age I think about it a lot. Nancy and I talk about it a lot. But it’s from the perspective: Are we making the best decision here as we get older? I’m just so lucky. I have a terrific job that’s just endlessly fascinating, and I love it. And I have a company that is just consistently supporting and encouraging. They want me to stay. They want me to keep doing what I’m doing.
When your time to retire comes, will the editorials continue?
When that day comes, they want someone to succeed me. I think it’s going to be an opportunity to really rethink what the editorial voice means for Channel 3. What does For the Record mean for Channel 3? I wouldn’t expect the next editorial director to have the same role at Madison Magazine that I have.