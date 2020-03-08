Q&A: Voces de la Frontera’s Fabi Maldonado is working to spread the word about the upcoming census

What do you hope the committee will be able to accomplish and how could that bolster your group’s efforts?

When we have poor people that live in a community that are not counted, that's money on the table that we're not taking. As a representative, that's very important for us. And also, more people, more representation … I'm very grateful that I'm able to be in this space.

The Census Bureau is reportedly spending millions on ads telling people the citizenship question won’t be listed on the census and that respondents’ information won’t be shared with local and federal authorities. Do you still hear concerns from people you’re talking to about those issues?

I have heard a few people concerned about it and one of the things that we have to do is educate the public. And people don't know that (not being a citizen) doesn't mean you can't participate and that there is no question asking about it. We have to educate the public in general about how the census works, but specifically for Latinx people, people who don't usually participate in the political process, to really dig in and educate them on how this is going to benefit them.

What other concerns do you hear?