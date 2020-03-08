Q&A: Voces de la Frontera’s Fabi Maldonado is working to spread the word about the upcoming census

While 31-year-old Fabi Maldonado has served as Voces de la Frontera’s political director for just half a year, his involvement in the immigrant advocacy group dates back to his youth.
As a kid growing up in Racine and throughout high school, Maldonado said it wasn’t uncommon for him to show up to marches and participate in other events the group was holding.
“As a Latino who lives in Wisconsin, Voces has always been a staple in our community,” he said.
Now, Maldonado is working on voter outreach efforts on behalf of the organization, as well as looking to educate residents throughout the state about the upcoming census and help them get counted.
The Racine County Board supervisor is one of 40 members of the state’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, tasked with creating an outreach strategy to ensure a strong response to the survey among all Wisconsinites.
As the only member of the body from Racine County and one of a few representing the Latino community, Maldonado said he's "very eager to join forces with my comrades on the committee and see how we can count everybody."
"When we have poor people that live in a community that are not counted, that's money on the table that we're not taking," he said. "As a representative, that's very important for us. And also, more people, more representation."
Tell me about yourself. How long have you been political director and what does your job entail?
I have been working for Voces as political director since August of 2019 but I’ve been part of the organization for a long time. I would volunteer for them, I would show up to marches when I was a kid, when I was in high school. (Voces) is where we come for information, for news about what’s going on in our local arena. I’ve always been connected in that way. ... My job is to essentially go around the state. We’re responsible for 3,000 pledge cards, we let folks know that the census is on its way, that we need them to be aware that it’s going on. I also do a lot of coalition meetings, a lot of strategy meetings.
You're based in Racine. Do you primarily do work in that community or across the state?
I spend about 25% of my time in Racine, 50% I spend in Milwaukee and other 25% I probably spend throughout the state, so Green Bay, Madison.
Where did you work previously?
I’ve worked in politics for the last two years, so I worked with the Working Families Party, with Citizen Action. But before that, I was just a regular guy. I used to work at a factory. My parents had a small business when I was growing up. I helped my mom with her business and then we had a bar. I used to serve food, helping out in the back, cleaning, just small stuff like that, used to work at a clothing store. Yeah, average jobs like anyone else. Never thought in a million years that I’d be the political director for Voces.
Do you find that those past work experiences have helped you connect with people?
I come from a working class (family). One of my mom's first jobs that she had was — she was a maid. And my dad was a farm worker. My dad used to pick vegetables until his mid-30s and my mom was working at a factory, and then on top of that they had their bar. So I was always a busy kid, helping out my mom and my friends and I were all working class people, working poor people. So it helps a lot that when we hear politicians coming around and saying they're going to do this and that, sometimes they talk on behalf of us but they're not part of our community. So when we hear politicians say certain things, I can relate to why people don't believe politicians, I can relate to why people don't trust the political process.
Transitioning to your role now, how are you working to help raise awareness about the census?
I got appointed by Gov. Evers to be on the census committee. So it's kind of like two birds, one stone. I'm already working on census work, doing a statewide program … But essentially, I'm the only person on the committee from Racine County and I'm one of the few people who are on the committee who represent the Latino community. So I'm very eager to join forces with my comrades on the committee and see how we can count everybody.
What do you hope the committee will be able to accomplish and how could that bolster your group’s efforts?
When we have poor people that live in a community that are not counted, that's money on the table that we're not taking. As a representative, that's very important for us. And also, more people, more representation … I'm very grateful that I'm able to be in this space.
The Census Bureau is reportedly spending millions on ads telling people the citizenship question won’t be listed on the census and that respondents’ information won’t be shared with local and federal authorities. Do you still hear concerns from people you’re talking to about those issues?
I have heard a few people concerned about it and one of the things that we have to do is educate the public. And people don't know that (not being a citizen) doesn't mean you can't participate and that there is no question asking about it. We have to educate the public in general about how the census works, but specifically for Latinx people, people who don't usually participate in the political process, to really dig in and educate them on how this is going to benefit them.
What other concerns do you hear?
One last thing I would say is that people think that as long as one person fills it out, it should be fine. Yes, one person can fill it out but the problem is sometimes people only count themselves and not everybody else. So I would say make sure that everybody, everybody that lives in your home is counted.
Gov. Evers sought to allocate $1 million in the current budget for census outreach efforts, but the money was taken out. Some local governments have appropriated their own funding for this. But do you find the lack of state dollars to be a challenge?
I mean, it's really up to us now. The cool thing is there's already committees on a local level working on support. So my job now is to really connect with local organizations and all the local leaders in the communities I represent to essentially let everybody know (how to get the word out). I'm looking really forward to making sure that we get that work done.
Could you give an overview about Voces' election-related efforts as well?
For the Voces de la Frontera Action aspect of my job, my job includes really working the RV Program, which is the Relational Voter Program. Essentially what organizers have always known is that if you have a personal relationship with folks, they're more likely to listen to that person, to come out and vote and to come out for action. So we're using that model to get folks out to vote. Our goal is to build up a base of about 1,700 super volunteers and build a base of 23,000 (registered voters), just under the margin of victory here in Wisconsin in 2016. We are already close to 10,000 voters and we have close to 700 super volunteers. So we're really moving fast.
