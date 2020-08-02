Q&A: UW's Jonathan Temte on status of a coronavirus vaccine and how it will be distributed

One other category is what I call critical infrastructure. Who’s really important out there that we can’t take out of circulation? I live down in the little village of Oregon and I think of my critical infrastructure down there as the people who check me out in the grocery store, the people who keep my lights on. In the wintertime in Wisconsin, our snow plow drivers are pretty critical. There’s a lot of nuance for how you define a critical infrastructure, but those are things that are taken into consideration.

The answer isn’t exactly simple. You have to look at how much of the population is naturally immune from becoming sick and recovering, and you have to add to that the percent of the people that get the vaccine, multiply it by how effective that vaccine is. So some vaccines are highly effective, close to 100%, and other vaccines might be 30% or 40% effective. So for example, if we have a vaccine today, and across Wisconsin we have 10% immune and we have a vaccine that everybody else received but is only 30% effective, that wouldn’t be enough to push us over the threshold. With this particular virus we need between 60% and 70% of the population that’s immune for it to go away. And I’ve seen somewhere between 30% and 35% of people when polled said they will not accept the vaccine. When I hear that, I worry a lot. That will be a pool of people that will continue the pandemic.