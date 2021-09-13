Q&A: UW-Madison’s Paige Glotzer sees legacy of redlining policies in Madison

When you look at who is displaced by gentrification, and it's very often people of color, so that's not a coincidence, that's kind of part of the longer history of housing discrimination and property value. It's really hard to see any element of urban planning or urban life that is untouched by a long history of segregation.

What policies could start to undo some of the longstanding effects of these damaging policies?

Community land trusts are one really exciting way to potentially sever this link between race and property values, because you're kind of taking ideas about equity, and you're changing how every member who has a share have equity in that land. It’s also really interesting that it's a space the city is opening up for nonprofits, for organizations to also play that role.

There's been a lot of discussion in Madison, and I think in Wisconsin in general, about the future of single family zoning, single family house building, because it's sort of really the most direct legacy in some ways of redlining redlining really puts a premium on the single family suburban house, but that's not necessarily environmentally sustainable. If zoning has been such a kind of tool of urban land use that's fostered segregation, that might also be a way of undoing that.

Evanston, Illinois was trying to do reparations at a municipal level, and they actually began by targeting people who were historically victims of housing segregation in the acknowledgement that housing segregation has been one of the main drivers of racial inequality. That's a very small scale, but this idea of potentially changing the scale of how we talk about reparations and equity from just the federal level, thinking about what can cities do, was really novel and really exciting.

