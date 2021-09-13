Q&A: UW-Madison’s Paige Glotzer sees legacy of redlining policies in Madison

Paige Glotzer, an expert in housing segregation, sees the effects of policies like redlining and restrictive covenants in how Madison’s neighborhoods are shaped.
“The criteria of redlining, which included race, became the criteria for essentially urban renewal afterwards in the 1950s and 1960s, and that kind of locked into place certain patterns of development for different neighborhoods of Madison,” Glotzer said.
In this Cap Times Q&A, Glotzer, whose first book was published last year, outlines policies that pushed people of color out of the housing market, the legacy of those policies and possible solutions to undoing the damage.
Historically, what policies pushed people of color out of the housing market?
One of the major policies is zoning and building policy, and that's at play in Madison. Zoning and restrictive covenants really worked together: restrictive covenants being kind of private contracts; building policy being municipal regulation. In Madison, there was a sort of birth of both of these in the 1920s and 1930s … precisely at a time when realtors were looking at how essentially to develop the west side as exclusive, often restricted suburbs, and how essentially to concentrate noxious things like industry, and keep it on the east side.
That meant then that zoning policy in Madison, such as where industry is going to go, where can commerce go and what's going to be exclusively residential, tracks with existing, at the time, patterns of industrial use barriers such as railroad tracks and racial demography as well.
We get the pattern where the most contaminated, unsafe and essentially restricted — or I should say, boxed-in areas with the best real uses also became areas that were in Madison, like in the rest of the country, areas where essentially you have some of the most marginalized people in Madison living. You essentially can look at the combination of racial segregation and land use in Madison as exactly mirroring what happens in cities across the country over time.
What did redlining look like in Madison?
Essentially what happened in Madison, like around the country, is that the demographics of Madison in the 1930s were kind of frozen in time, in terms of how the federal government created the criteria for which parts of Madison would get federal assistance with mortgages during the 1930s and then later in the 1940s. That's what redlining maps are: They're essentially guidance for how the federal government was going to lend and bail out people whose mortgages were in danger during the Great Depression. The areas that the government was most likely going to help out were places like Maple Bluff. Redlined areas were considered “no go” zones because they, by the criteria of the federal government which included race, were never going to increase in value.
How did redlining influence urban renewal?
Those criteria were copied and reproduced by private lenders, by other federal agencies, and so something that was made in the 1930s ended up actually having a huge impact during the suburban boom after World War II. It also played a really big role in which areas were slated for urban renewal, which is a whole other set of policies in the 1950s, '60s, '70s. Areas that were deemed blighted were beyond repair.
Part of the logic of that was that if African Americans, if certain types of immigrants, or communities of mixed race were in an area, it meant that that area was only going to go down and property value. An area like the Triangle, which is down on Park Street, was deemed that it would never get better because of its demography. Going back to the redlining map criteria, that meant that it was more likely to get demolished for something that would potentially be more beneficial to the city economy for city growth over time.
What are the ongoing effects today?
It's hard to disentangle these effects because they become much bigger than any one person or any one policy, but a few of the effects are that people think of what matters for economic growth. There are still certain assumptions behind that, even if they're not explicitly spoken. One of those is that race and class is going to affect property value. We see this on the East Washington Avenue corridor. There is some affordable housing that's built there but, by and large, the logic of economic growth and the advertisements for economic growth that you hear about that corridor are essentially, let's cater to a certain professional class, which is also going to be white because of things like employment segregation.
How do these policies connect to gentrification?
Gentrification is something that you can trace back to redlining, albeit a bit indirectly in the sense that gentrification results from areas that had suffered from disinvestment for really long periods of time — and those areas often suffer from disinvestment, because they were either redlined or people in them were marginalized, so they didn't really receive the services or the upkeep or the opportunities that they did. They were cheap, so when affordable housing and housing affordability becomes an issue, those are the areas where people are going to try and move into and that's going to result in displacement, and people who are displaced feel this pressure because of the various layers of segregation. It's still very difficult to get credit or finance or jobs in other places. Gentrification couldn't happen without this sort of older configuration of redlining, of discriminatory zoning, of associating property value with race.
When you look at who is displaced by gentrification, and it's very often people of color, so that's not a coincidence, that's kind of part of the longer history of housing discrimination and property value. It's really hard to see any element of urban planning or urban life that is untouched by a long history of segregation.
What policies could start to undo some of the longstanding effects of these damaging policies?
Community land trusts are one really exciting way to potentially sever this link between race and property values, because you're kind of taking ideas about equity, and you're changing how every member who has a share have equity in that land. It’s also really interesting that it's a space the city is opening up for nonprofits, for organizations to also play that role.
There's been a lot of discussion in Madison, and I think in Wisconsin in general, about the future of single family zoning, single family house building, because it's sort of really the most direct legacy in some ways of redlining redlining really puts a premium on the single family suburban house, but that's not necessarily environmentally sustainable. If zoning has been such a kind of tool of urban land use that's fostered segregation, that might also be a way of undoing that.
Evanston, Illinois was trying to do reparations at a municipal level, and they actually began by targeting people who were historically victims of housing segregation in the acknowledgement that housing segregation has been one of the main drivers of racial inequality. That's a very small scale, but this idea of potentially changing the scale of how we talk about reparations and equity from just the federal level, thinking about what can cities do, was really novel and really exciting.
