Q&A: UW-Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones urges 'cocooning,' closures to prevent COVID-19 spread

When social epidemiologist Malia Jones saw the COVID-19 outbreak unfold in Wuhan, China, she wrote to her friends and family with her thoughts on preparing for the spread of the disease.
Her helpful and clear advice was shared on social media channels and quickly grew viral.
“The things I said in it are really basic public health hygiene strategies,” Jones, who is an assistant scientist at UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory. “What we can do is wash our hands and don't touch your face. Actually, I said, Don't pick your nose. I've been joking a lot that I'm the person who told America not to pick its nose."
As a social epidemiologist, Jones studies infectious diseases and how they spread through human populations. She analyzes spatial clustering patterns of people and how that leads to outbreak scenarios.
Jones, who does not specialize in coronaviruses, focuses her area of study on people who do not want to vaccinate their children and how they cluster in space. With those who do exclusively study coronaviruses very busy at the moment, Jones is filling in to explain basic epidemiology to the public.
What do we know and don’t know about the coronavirus?
It is a new virus to people. It's a whole family of viruses, and there are tons of them out there. They circulate in all kinds of animal and human populations, and some of them don't even make people or animals sick. This particular coronavirus, its genetic ancestor has been circulating in some animal population for a long time. It may or may not have even made those animals sick. But like all viruses, it mutates periodically, and what we think happened is that it had some mutation that made it very efficient at infecting humans for the first time.
It also seems to be really efficient at causing really high viral loads or viral counts within the body pretty rapidly and then also shedding. That's all kind of preliminary information. This is all new in the last three and a half months or so, and scientists are scrambling to figure out what we can about this new coronavirus. The virus itself is called SARS-CoV-2. A lot of what we know in terms of public health response is actually coming from the SARS outbreak that we experienced. That's a genetically related virus.
I've never seen the scientific community respond so rapidly to a public health crisis. Reliable research is coming out at an incredibly fast pace, and so that is really heartening. We're learning a lot about it just one day to another. One of the things that has come out in the last couple of days is that it seems like maybe it's being spread around the world so quickly because people could be contagious before they experience symptoms. A lot of cases are probably very mild. And so you could just have like a rundown feeling or a runny nose and actually be shedding a lot of virus, infecting a lot of other people, which would explain the fast rate at which this epidemic is spreading.
Why is your main piece of advice to stay home?
A week ago, I was a lot more cautious. People who are in positions where they have to make decisions about canceling events, it’s a tough balance to strike. You don't want to overreact and shut down society and the economy and do potential harm for no reason. A week ago, I was sort of like, well, this looks like it could turn into a thing. Let's keep an eye on it. I wouldn't book any new travel. But this week, it's really clear that we have a serious public health problem. This outbreak is here in the United States, it's circulating in the community.
The solution to that really is these what's called social distancing measures. I find that term kind of really technical. I'm trying to say cocooning, instead. I think that's a little bit more approachable, maybe, and also a little more positive. This is the idea that we need to limit the spread of the disease by limiting people's contact with one another.
One of the things we know, we're pretty sure about for COVID-19 is that it's spread by droplet transmission, which means that basically when people cough or sneeze, something flies out of their mouth or nose, and it kind of flies through the air in a trajectory and then it lands on a surface. And so if you're near someone coughing or sneezing, you might inhale those particles as they're flying through the air. But they don't hang around in the air for a long time. Some other viruses actually do that and that makes them very easy to transmit. But this one, it seems like it's droplet transmission.
Can those droplets last on clothing and on hard surfaces?
They can. We don't exactly know how long they last. There was a study that was released just a couple days ago that suggested depending on what the surface is made of and the humidity and temperature, it can last and stay contagious. It can still infect people for between two and 72 hours.
Academics often speak to other academics. How important right now is it for academics to communicate well with the public?
It is really important. I've seen a lot of bad information going around, and I think that that can be harmful. In addition, people need to know what they can do so they can feel like they have some control over the situation.
I think that there is not a reason to panic because from seeing this unfold around the world, we know exactly what to do next. What to do next is to implement blanket social distancing measures like closing schools, canceling large events, travel plans need to be canceled when they're not essential and we need to do that for about two weeks, at a minimum. Two weeks is key, because we think the disease has an incubation period of one to 14 days. So 14 days is the maximum that that I've seen anywhere. If everybody stays home, and the people who are already infected don't give it to each other, don't give it to any new people for the two weeks, then we've put a real dent in the exponential growth rate of new cases, and we can kind of get a handle on what we already have, before we start retransmitting it through the population again.
There's a lot of misinformation out there. I think that we need to combat that information and people also need to feel like we know what to do, which helps to tamp down on the panic.
We’ve heard a lot “flattening the curve.” Can you explain what this means?
Flattening the curve is a little bit of a technical way of saying that we need to slow it down. Right now the outbreak of COVID-19 is moving extremely fast. What epidemiologists and healthcare providers are worried about the most right now is that if we have too many cases who have acute respiratory failure and serious symptoms that need hospitalization and ventilators, if we have too many cases like that all at one time, we don't have the healthcare capacity to deal with that. And then doctors will be put in this horrible position of having to decide who gets a ventilator, because there aren't enough of them. If you think about if we're going to get. just say, 1,000 cases that need hospitalization and a lot of intervention, then if we have all those in the next three weeks, we've got a real problem on our hands, because we just don't have the capacity to deal with that. But if those same thousand cases happen over the next three months, that's okay, we can deal with that volume.
We’ve also heard a lot about how for many healthy younger people, symptoms aren’t necessarily super severe. Why should people in that situation care about the coronavirus?
Community cooperation is really critical here, and it has to involve people who are high risk because they are older or they have underlying medical conditions, and people who are low risk. The reason for that is that even people who are low risk for having hospitalization or death from COVID-19 still can transmit it to other people. In order to get this flattening the curve or slowing down the epidemic, we really need everyone to participate. That has to include well people and low-risk people who are part of the transmission process, and it really especially includes children.
COVID-19 is similar to the flu in terms of how it’s transmitted, and we know a lot about the flu. And so we can learn from influenza studies that have been going on for decades about what would really work to slow down the outbreak. What we know from flu is that children are key vectors because they're more likely to infect each other just because of their behaviors, and they're also in group settings together in schools, and then they're going home to their families and infecting their families.
I really do think it is necessary to close schools. Even though kids don't get particularly sick from COVID-19, they have much lower risk of a serious case then older people, they're probably going to turn out to be one of the key vectors which means they're key part of the population that transmits it around.
Who is leading on this issue?
In the state of Wisconsin and a lot of other states, we're seeing leadership at this point come from the state government, the governor's office in the state of Wisconsin has declared a state of emergency and many other states have also done that. In a couple of states, we have seen state level school closures and instructions to limit cancel large events, limit travel to essential travel only, practice social distancing on a really widespread level. I think that is the right direction to go in.
These things are easier to achieve when we get instructions at the institutional and government level. I really hope over the next few days as this continues to ramp up, which I do expect it to do, that we'll see more instructions coming down from governments and institutions that we really need to be practicing these social distancing measures.
Is there an end in sight?
That's probably the most common question I'm getting at this point, especially as people are freaking out about what's happening with the economy. That is a legitimate concern. The economy is also a serious public health issue, and so I'm also really concerned about that. If we can come together and cooperate and participate in this cocooning idea for a couple of weeks, then I think we'll start to see case counts go down in a few weeks.
If we can't implement those cocooning measures in a timely and universal or almost universal way, we will probably see this drag on all summer. I fear that the economy will be much worse off for it. One of my key messages right now is I think the fastest path back to normalcy and economic recovery is pretty severe blanket swift cocooning right now.
What do you say to people who may express that they think the reaction to this is overhyped is too extreme?
What I say is that I respectfully don't agree. Public health really works best when we do a good job with prevention. If we do a good job with that, then this will end up all looking like we overhyped it, and I'll get a lot of people screaming at me that I cried wolf, and that would be terrific.
But the reality is we have a brand new disease, there are 7.7 billion people in the world who are susceptible to it. Some estimates are saying that 60% or 70% of the population will ultimately get it. It has higher hospitalization rates and higher death rates than any other infectious disease that the United States faces on a regular basis. If we let it spread uncontrolled, without slowing it down and taking these flatten the curve measures right now then we're going to see our healthcare system overwhelmed and it could be really catastrophic. I think that it is not overblown.
What we've seen unfold in other places is clear, and it’s this is really something to be taken very seriously. I'll also say, though, that it's not the worst case scenario, this would be a lot worse if it was pandemic influenza, or some other disease. I think there's some silver linings here and one of them is that we can use this as kind of a practice run for an even more serious pandemic. We really need to figure out how to manage this and manage it well. Pandemics are part of being a global society. Honestly, no one in public health is surprised that a pandemic happened. We've known something like this is coming since the 1918 Spanish influenza. Preparedness is really important. I think we can learn from what happens in this outbreak and be more prepared for something even more serious down the line.
Crises like the coronavirus can tell us a lot about human nature. What should people remember in this moment of national anxiety?
One of the things I've been giving a lot of thought to is individualism versus community mindedness, and especially with this toilet paper nonsense. Why toilet paper? Of all the things? Why are people hoarding toilet paper like we're not going to have toilet paper for five years. I think what that stems from is a very individualistic mindset that is part of part of America. I mean, that's part of who we are as Americans as they were, we kind of think that we're every person for themselves and that we work hard and reap the benefits.
Public health by nature is a community project. I think the more community minded we can be during this pandemic, getting through it, the better off we will really be. That means things like I've already said everyone's cooperation with cocooning, but it also means things like help your neighbor out if you see a Facebook post that someone is out of Clorox wipes or needs someone to walk their dog I think we could go a long way towards community mindedness just by lending a hand.
Cocooning doesn't mean you're not allowed to see humans. The end. It's okay to be in a small group of people who are practicing good hygiene. We need to cancel large events and travel to other states and high contact exposures like college campus classrooms, we need to limit those things. But it's okay to, you know, to have your friend over for coffee one morning. Those kind of social contacts are great. I would like to think of this as a time of kind of stepping back, stepping away from our lives a little bit and coming back into ourselves and evaluating what's really important in our communities.
{{tncms-asset alignment="right" app="editorial" id="5546605e-6559-11ea-bb4f-00163ec2aa77"}}