Q&A: UW-Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones urges 'cocooning,' closures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Flattening the curve is a little bit of a technical way of saying that we need to slow it down. Right now the outbreak of COVID-19 is moving extremely fast. What epidemiologists and healthcare providers are worried about the most right now is that if we have too many cases who have acute respiratory failure and serious symptoms that need hospitalization and ventilators, if we have too many cases like that all at one time, we don't have the healthcare capacity to deal with that. And then doctors will be put in this horrible position of having to decide who gets a ventilator, because there aren't enough of them. If you think about if we're going to get. just say, 1,000 cases that need hospitalization and a lot of intervention, then if we have all those in the next three weeks, we've got a real problem on our hands, because we just don't have the capacity to deal with that. But if those same thousand cases happen over the next three months, that's okay, we can deal with that volume.