Q&A: UW-Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones on what could and should come next in COVID-19 pandemic

One thing I expected to happen was that we would get some early and really strong guidance from the CDC about what to do. I was disappointed to see that I think the CDC's response was fairly slow. By the time we had really strong national leadership — CDC is who we would expect to get guidance from on things like (when) it's time to issue a shelter in place order — things were fairly well out of control in the United States. If we had had earlier intervention and stronger national coordination, we would have been able to stop the pandemics spread within the United States earlier on. We didn't see that.

Another example is I really fully expected that the United States would be able to scale up testing very rapidly, similar to what South Korea did, and we just were not. We were unable to scale up testing. In fact, we're still waiting for that really critical component of the response to come online. We need to have very widely available, free rapid testing, in order to know who has the disease, and for a variety of reasons, we still don't have that. That was also a surprise.

You introduced us to this term social cocooning, which is your way of saying social distancing. Has it been working? What estimates are you seeing?