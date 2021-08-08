Q&A: UW Law student Michael Williams aims to help tribes with pursuit of law

I'm not quite sure yet, but I definitely would like to do something with tribes, working with tribes and most preferably my own tribe. Right now I am thinking I want to be a judge and have been looking into what that looks like. We always need representation. It’s always good to have Native voices in all places, so having Native people (on the bench) is good, and growing that number (is good).

The casino is just like any other operation. The government has more restrictions on it. It's just like opening any other business; it's just a tribal operation. So there are many different tribal operations that the Oneida has. The Menominee has a big forestry operation. The unique thing about theirs is that it’s sustainable and it has kept their land living for years and years. I think there is definitely the conception that tribes are given these opportunities through casinos or are given something, but in reality it's just the tribes operating on their own terms as sovereign nations doing what they do, and the people within the tribes running the business, doing the work. It’s jobs in the community and income and tourism, just like businesses in other cities.