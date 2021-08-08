Q&A: UW Law student Michael Williams aims to help tribes with pursuit of law

Though they remain a small percentage, the ranks of Native American law school students have slowly grown over the last few decades.
It is an important field in which to see the Indigenous presence grow, advocates and others say, as Native Americans continue to fight for treaty rights and navigate complex legal issues including Indian Child Welfare, regulation of the casino industry and representation in Congress.
In 2018, Native Americans were only 0.5% of new law students. In the 20 states that reported demographic information to the American Bar Association, Native Americans made up only 0.5% of lawyers. The statistics tracked all who self-identify as Native American, many of whom are not enrolled as members of tribes.
There is a particular dearth of Native Americans at the top of the legal field. The first Native American federal judge was appointed in 1979, and since then, there have been no more than two serving on the federal bench, according to the American Bar Association.
Michael Williams, of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, hopes to be a judge and is taking a step toward that goal this fall when he begins his first year at the University of Wisconsin Law School. Williams spoke to the Cap Times about his career plans and misconceptions some have about Native Americans and the law.
Your involvement in University of Wisconsin-Madison’s college prep program, the Information Technology Academy, was highlighted recently. Can you tell me more about that?
Before ITA (Information Technology Academy,) I had this limited view of what college was. I wanted to be a lawyer, (but) I got into ITA and it showed me how you can decide what kind of colleges you want to go to and what you look for in a college. It teaches you study skills and technology skills. It definitely really helped me with prepping for school and knowing where I wanted to go. (After finishing the program in high school) I started working for the program. That first semester that I came in, I got hired, and I started working for and did a variety of things at first, and ended up teaching programming — everything from graphic design to sound design.
What made you want to pursue law?
It started with the stereotypical thing; my mother told me I was good at arguing so I should be a lawyer. It was something I had in mind as an option that was out there for me. As I was going through college, I got involved in the Indigenous Law Student Association. I wasn’t a member because I wasn’t a law student, but went to their conferences and got exposed to the law. The more I got exposed to the law, the more I liked it. I like reading it. I liked trying to understand it. I got the opportunity to be a part of a pre-law program the summer after my sophomore year, which was really great, because it was a couple of mock law school classes where I got to really try out what being a law student was like.
As I was learning the stuff, I felt really confident in myself this was something I could do. I just further invested myself in it. I did another program the next year, which helped me get set up for the application part of law school, and this past fall I applied and got accepted and am now a part of this pre-law program this summer.
What pre-law program are you doing now?
It's an eight-week program that is supposed to replicate your first semester in law school, but there's only a couple of classes. There is federal Indian law and then there is advocacy, which is writing and briefs and oral presentations and stuff of that nature. It’s advocating for your client and civil procedure and the rules of procedure that you can take to civil courts. It’s run through the American Indian Law Center at the University of New Mexico.
Some folks may think federal Indian law deals mostly with treaties that are centuries old and may not have relevance to tribes today. What is your response to that?
I think that's definitely a broad misconception. Federal Indian law is all law related to Native Americans. It’s not just about the treaties and dealing between the tribes and the government; it's all legal relations. This includes everything from marriages, child custody, all of these things. It dictates criminal law, how the states interact with the tribes and how the U.S. government interacts with the tribes. There is this huge body of law that dictates those relationships.
What kind of lawyer do you want to be?
I'm not quite sure yet, but I definitely would like to do something with tribes, working with tribes and most preferably my own tribe. Right now I am thinking I want to be a judge and have been looking into what that looks like. We always need representation. It’s always good to have Native voices in all places, so having Native people (on the bench) is good, and growing that number (is good).
What are some general misconceptions the public has about Native people and legal issues involving them?
I think a general misconception is that the tribes get substantial federal funding. Most tribes aren't rich. They are trying to support their community and keep it together and continue their governance.
The casino is just like any other operation. The government has more restrictions on it. It's just like opening any other business; it's just a tribal operation. So there are many different tribal operations that the Oneida has. The Menominee has a big forestry operation. The unique thing about theirs is that it’s sustainable and it has kept their land living for years and years. I think there is definitely the conception that tribes are given these opportunities through casinos or are given something, but in reality it's just the tribes operating on their own terms as sovereign nations doing what they do, and the people within the tribes running the business, doing the work. It’s jobs in the community and income and tourism, just like businesses in other cities.
