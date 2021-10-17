Q&A: Storyteller Andi Cloud shares Ho-Chunk culture at library

As the first Indigenous storyteller-in-residence at the Madison Public Library, Andi Cloud hopes to encourage the community to embrace and engage in Ho-Chunk culture and life.
The library launched the Native American Storyteller-in-Residence program in collaboration with Ho-Chunk Gaming on Oct. 11 to promote intercultural understanding and story sharing in an interactive way.
“Madison is embracing us,” Cloud said. “Everybody is just really pumped and super excited about learning about the Ho-Chunk, learning who we are, and I know they’ll get a lot out of it.”
Throughout the two-month residency, people can participate in art workshops, activity kits, outdoor story walks, digital stories and exhibits. Some events are in person while others are virtual. Libraries will also display traditional Ho-Chunk clothing and regalia, and a Ho-Chunk flag will hang on the lower level of the downtown Central Library.
Cloud, who is an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, grew up in Black River Falls. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications studies and political science from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2006 and returned to receive a master’s of education-professional development degree in 2012.
She has worked in the education field and worked for her tribal government. She also sells her own sewing and beadwork.
This residency is called “Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life.” What does this mean?
I knew I wanted to do the beginning, but I didn’t want to stay in the past. I wanted to stay with a relevant time, so that’s why there’s three parts: the origin, the wayz and the life.
The Origin is the history. It’s the origin story that we have when we originated from the Red Banks, which is just out of Green Bay. It’s also the forming of our government in our constitution that we have today.
The Wayz is how we’re warrior people. Our veterans (are) our cornerstone. We rely on them, they’re our foundation. They’re our defenders or protectors, and their stature in our culture is the highest. The Wayz is also about the harvest. The earth and the land and our stewardship to that, our responsibility to protect that as Ho-Chunk people and also Indigenous people.
The last part is The Life. I put my own self into that, because I am the storyteller. I really want that end part to be about how I grew up Ho-Chunk as a woman in two worlds. I had my Ho-Chunk life and then ... I’m going to school, getting my education. I had to juggle there.
What does the role of storyteller mean to you?
We have this oratory tradition; all Indigenous tribes do. They have their own stories. They don’t write them down on paper. It’s passed down through word of mouth. Inherently, I was already there.
I love stories. I love hearing people. I talk to different people all the time, especially veterans.
I carry those stories with me as well as my own. Conversations, now more than ever, are really pertinent to understanding one another. You can’t judge people by how they look or the way they carry themselves. You’ve got to sit down and actually have a conversation and open up those gates and be vulnerable.
(Part of being Ho-Chunk is that) you’re always hosting, and you’re always making sure everybody’s comfortable around you before you’re comfortable. You’re always making sure that they’re better off when they leave.
That goes into the storytelling as well, that ability to just calm down and slow down.
How did storytelling shape your own life?
The stories are just little snippets. You’re not given the full thing right away. You know our origin story, and there are different stories you have for different ceremonies and how they’re performed.
Then there are the removal stories, and the boarding school stories. That was my own search. When I was a master’s student, I wanted to do something about the Indian schools of Wisconsin. My grandpa was a student of an Indian school in Neillsville, Wisconsin. Those stories came about (from) me searching and wondering.
(Other stories) just happen. If there’s something that happens to me, then I’ll remember something that I heard from my grandpa or something I heard from my mom of why this happens the way it does, and how we’re supposed to be the kind of people that we are.
How do you hope to connect people to Ho-Chunk history and culture?
I really wanted it to be engaging. When you think of Native Americans or Indigenous people, it’s always about history. We’re here. We’re ever present. We’re among Madison folk and we all love the Badgers, we all love the Brewers and we don’t wear headdresses. We don’t don’t live in wigwams anymore. We’re just like you.
What can I show them that makes us people, that makes us human, that makes us present here today, right now, in this moment?
