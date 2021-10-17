Q&A: Storyteller Andi Cloud shares Ho-Chunk culture at library

Then there are the removal stories, and the boarding school stories. That was my own search. When I was a master’s student, I wanted to do something about the Indian schools of Wisconsin. My grandpa was a student of an Indian school in Neillsville, Wisconsin. Those stories came about (from) me searching and wondering.

(Other stories) just happen. If there’s something that happens to me, then I’ll remember something that I heard from my grandpa or something I heard from my mom of why this happens the way it does, and how we’re supposed to be the kind of people that we are.

How do you hope to connect people to Ho-Chunk history and culture?

I really wanted it to be engaging. When you think of Native Americans or Indigenous people, it’s always about history. We’re here. We’re ever present. We’re among Madison folk and we all love the Badgers, we all love the Brewers and we don’t wear headdresses. We don’t don’t live in wigwams anymore. We’re just like you.

What can I show them that makes us people, that makes us human, that makes us present here today, right now, in this moment?

