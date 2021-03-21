Q&A: Stephanie Elkins, host of WPR's 'Morning Classics,' forges connections with music

WPR is an educational organization to begin with. That's what our charter was 100 years ago. Part of our mission is educational and I’m so grateful that they let us continue to do that even on the music side. I love that we can curate the music and try and make it as open and accessible as we can. For me, the music is so wide ranging so full of emotion and so full of great stories and we try to bring those to life in a short, pithy way, just try to make it approachable for people for whom classical music might seem intimidating. But it really shouldn’t be. Back in Mozart’s day, his music was the pop music of the day. People would take lines from his operas and make all sorts of arrangements and people would sing them around town. This music is always intended to be accessible. Not all of it, but most of it.