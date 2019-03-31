Madison’s Sustainability Program Coordinator, Stacie Reece, was first inspired to study the intersection of business and sustainability while contemplating rows of compact fluorescent light bulbs while working at a previous job.
That “lightbulb” moment prompted her to pursue a degree in sustainable management from UW-Madison. She graduated in 2013. Reece, 39, began her role as the city’s first sustainability coordinator in November.
“As much as individual actions are also important, how could I help the Madison business community make those changes to reduce their carbon footprint, to reduce their emissions,” Reece said. “Now scaling even further, working for a local unit of government, there’s opportunity for all of city operations as well as the entire community of residential and businesses.”
Previously, Reece served as the director of sustainable business for Sustain Dane and as the city of Middleton’s sustainability coordinator. She also has experience in the private sector in accounting, finance, information technology and legal billing.
With the City Council’s approval of a plan to reach 100 percent renewable energy and zero net carbon emissions by 2030, Reece’s role is even more critical. She will be a key staff member overseeing the plan’s implementation.
She is also overseeing research into sustainable purchasing in the city’s Fleet Services department and resiliency plans that prepare cities for extreme weather events like the flooding that occurred in August 2018.
What will you be doing in your role as the Sustainability Program Coordinator?
Sustainability is a really broad definition, but we’re constantly looking for opportunities where I can plug in. We do have our sustainability plan that we are reviewing right now. There’s a lot of goals in there we can revisit and put into action.
At the basis of sustainability, as much as it is sort of a new term, it’s that continuous improvement, quality assurance and finding those efficiencies and those measurements are dollars saved, emissions saved. That’s my role at the city is tracking and measuring some of those improvements and having a little bit more of a public facing communication of those actions. Again, the city leading by example for the community to follow.
The word coordinator was definitely on purpose. How do you coordinate all these departments doing all these things. There is some siloed work that happens, but the goal with sustainability is to really improve our community overall. It will be a little bit of education and engagement, not only with city departments but also within the community as a whole.
The implementation of the 100% Renewable Madison Report will be a huge project for the city. What will be your role in this?
In the resolution, it states city staff, myself included, will be assisting relevant boards, commission and committees into developing an implementation plan.
We’re also using that process to do a racial equity analysis of the implementation of these initiatives or of the elements of the report. Within six months of adoption, those plans will be put forth. Then it’s working with the annual budget cycle to make sure we can support those initiatives as well as working with staff. Once those boards, commissions and committees have that plan in place, then it will be supporting those departments that will be doing the lift on those. The resolution also states that there will be an annual review of reporting back to the Sustainable Madison Committee.
Do you think the city’s clean energy goals are able to be accomplished?
Yes. It is doable. That being said, the report is flexible. There are some stubborn, I would say, pieces of our footprint. We are a northern climate, so a lot of our heating is gas-powered. Transportation is very challenging.
That being said, part of what we’ve been seeing just in the development of this report over the last year and a half is how much technology has changed. Our consultants were updating the model on a regular basis even with the pricing of solar and wind going down. We really see battery storage to be the next piece that once those technologies have wider adoption, those technologies will be more ironed out and those prices will also come down as you get more in the marketplace. Again, that’s where it’s really good to have that annual review because things are going to change over the next 10 years as we have that 2030 goal, and we want to be able to be opportunistic as we see where to allocate resources effectively.
We want to make sure not only our elected leaders understand, our departments and staff understand, is that every year we’re going to reassess and it could look different five years from now. It’s definitely achievable with today’s technology so imagine where we could be in five years.
You have also worked with the city of Middleton as a sustainability coordinator. Why do you think it is important that municipalities have these types of positions?
I see government acting as a bridge or playing an assistive role to helping the business community, helping residents, making sustainability easier.
Sustainability the original definition is really for the long term. I think that’s where city governments also play a role, and cities are really good at long term planning. We can be at the table playing that role of thinking about the future, thinking about community, thinking about all the different stakeholders in the community and trying to make it easier for everyone to participate in sustainability.