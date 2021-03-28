Q&A: Sam Cornale's Wisconsin upbringing shapes his approach to the DNC, Democratic politics

I think you have to go back to something I talk about quite frequently, it's really ingrained in who I am, which is that I'm the son of school teachers. And every day, my mom would insist on a sit-down meal for my two brothers and me. And she would ask us about our day and we would ask her about hers, and the results of those conversations, day in and day out, year in and year out, were stories that I still carry with me. Teachers are really on the front lines of the very issues that we're fighting for at the national level as Democrats.

That really animated my interest in the right and wrong of life, and how we are needed. We need one another; we need to fight for one another. And so, you layer on top of that coming from a state like Wisconsin, which has such an incredible activist streak on both sides of the aisle. Think the likes of Robert La Follette, and Sen. (Russ) Feingold to Joseph McCarthy and Jim Sensenbrenner, Scott Walker, and so many others. There's really this streak of of activism that you can't help carry with you even when you leave the state. It was always something that was in the back of my head, that politics was a noble calling, that service was something that wasn't just important but necessary to make our country a better place and so that's really animated animated my work.