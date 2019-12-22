Q&A: Retired mechanic Jerry Lundquist spent 20 years setting up the Wisconsin Capitol tree

The tree is prepped and stored there for a week-and-a-half. There's some things you can do to prep to make it easier to birth it through the doors. We put up plywood to make a giant funnel (and) we take the doors off. I say we — the carpenters are there, the masons are there. Then we line everything with plastic sheeting, so for 60 bucks we'll go get a huge role of it because it's very slippery to help it get through. Put the plastic over (the plywood) and once that's all lined up, you put a big rope (around the tree trunk) and get about 25 to 30 people and yank it through door. And sometimes — it's a big tree — it's difficult. Before that, we cut some of the stump and we also cut a slice of the stump off for a little display board. You can see different years of the tree like that.

The way we make the tree vertical was developed by people back in the '80s or so, before I got there. It's a tried and true system. The tree is dragged into the rotunda, so it's laying there. We do make some preparations, do some measurements and stuff like that. And we put the water bucket for the tree stand onto the tree and get it pretty close to being correct. Then we attach that to the arms of the stand. Then one floor above, we have a giant winch that we get all prepped up with a couple rollers so we don't harm any stone or anything, we're very careful about that. And we hook onto the tree at the correct height that we've measured. And from the floor above, we pull it up, secure it and then we bring the winch down (to the ground floor), hook it to the base and just (drag the now vertical tree) to the center. It's actually pretty easy. We have some carpet again down there to protect the stone as it's sliding.