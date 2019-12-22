Q&A: Retired mechanic Jerry Lundquist spent 20 years setting up the Wisconsin Capitol tree

A lot goes into setting up the 30-foot-tall pine tree that graces the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda every year. And few know that better than former Capitol mechanic Jerry Lundquist.
The Madison resident, 62, spent nearly two decades in the job before retiring last March. The role included helping drag the evergreen into the building the Monday after Thanksgiving each year, setting it up, decorating it and taking it down, bit by bit, right after New Year's Day.
Along the way, he said, he implemented some changes to refine the process: lining a wooden chute with a plastic sheet to help slide the tree through the Capitol doorway and creating a collar two-thirds up the trunk for electricity to power the lights, rather than tying something around it each year to do so.
Ultimately, Lundquist, who also spent 20 years in the Navy, said working in the Capitol with the other mechanics and trades people felt "much like a family" — especially while they were putting up the tree around the holidays.
"People help out. You call, people show up, no matter what," he told the Cap Times. "An electrician shows up to help clean up if something's an emergency. And the tree is very much like that. It's fun. It's hard, but it's fun."
As a Capitol mechanic, what were you in charge of doing?
There's three (mechanics) in the Capitol and the reason for that is they also have trades people there. They have carpenters, electricians, masons — a lot of stone in the building, obviously, all that kind of work. So those trades people take care of specific trade responsibilities, whereas the the mechanics did overall stuff (including) hanging pictures. It sounds funny, but that was a big thing. And every time somebody moves an office it has to be redone and stuff like that. Fixing desks, stuck drawers, you know, 4:30 on Friday and somebody's car keys are in the drawer, (I'd) run up and get my little tools for getting things open. So just general type maintenance.
So every day was something different?
Exactly, and I kind of like that actually. Sometimes you just don't know what you're gonna do. Then there's the things that come around, like the Christmas tree every year.
Walk me through what happens when the tree arrives at the Capitol.
It comes on a truck. It comes on a big flatbed trailer. A crane is brought in to lift it off the truck, and then it spins around, sets it down near the stone staircase (by the East Washington entrance). Then we have to drag it about six, eight feet up (underneath the stairs). I bought parts at Farm and Fleet and metal at another place and made a winch a number of years ago to do it.
What happens next?
You have free articles remaining.
The tree is prepped and stored there for a week-and-a-half. There's some things you can do to prep to make it easier to birth it through the doors. We put up plywood to make a giant funnel (and) we take the doors off. I say we — the carpenters are there, the masons are there. Then we line everything with plastic sheeting, so for 60 bucks we'll go get a huge role of it because it's very slippery to help it get through. Put the plastic over (the plywood) and once that's all lined up, you put a big rope (around the tree trunk) and get about 25 to 30 people and yank it through door. And sometimes — it's a big tree — it's difficult. Before that, we cut some of the stump and we also cut a slice of the stump off for a little display board. You can see different years of the tree like that.
So once you get the tree in the rotunda, how do you set it up?
The way we make the tree vertical was developed by people back in the '80s or so, before I got there. It's a tried and true system. The tree is dragged into the rotunda, so it's laying there. We do make some preparations, do some measurements and stuff like that. And we put the water bucket for the tree stand onto the tree and get it pretty close to being correct. Then we attach that to the arms of the stand. Then one floor above, we have a giant winch that we get all prepped up with a couple rollers so we don't harm any stone or anything, we're very careful about that. And we hook onto the tree at the correct height that we've measured. And from the floor above, we pull it up, secure it and then we bring the winch down (to the ground floor), hook it to the base and just (drag the now vertical tree) to the center. It's actually pretty easy. We have some carpet again down there to protect the stone as it's sliding.
How long is the process of dragging the tree in to getting it in the rotunda?
Say we start about 7 in the morning, by 10 o'clock, the tree is vertical and in the center of the floor. There's preparations days before and stuff, make sure we've got the winch. But like I said, there's many other people. Sometimes when you get a big tree like that and there's kind of a thin spot, a carpenter will go in and drill a hole. They always send extra branches with the tree. So (the carpenter) shoves (an extra branch) in there and uses some bailing wire and kind of fills the hole in.
For the decorating part, I always see scaffolding set up near the tree to get that work done. Has that always been used?
As far back as I know of, I mean, you have to get up there. It's not something you could do with a ladder by any means, you know, 30 feet up. Scaffold sections I think are five feet tall, so there's six levels. And the upper levels are the hardest because even though you're on the scaffold and it's on wheels, the guys below will shove you into the tree at the bottom, but the tree angles. So (the guys below are) kind of mashed in to get you as close as they can up there. And then we've made up little reach rods to take one ornament and put it on the tree, another ornament on the tree and so on. So the upper four or five feet can take half a day. As you get down farther then you could just reach over, and it speeds up from there.
What's the process for taking the tree down?
We take the tree down the first working day after New Year's. There's many people to this. Starting at the bottom, cut a few branches, pull them out. And as (branches) come out, we separate the ornaments. So when we take out the branches, they're just clean because when they go to the mulching, they can't have any strings and stuff. So it goes pretty quick. It's much easier to take it apart. And the lights don't take long ... So you just work your way up, cut a few more branches, just saw them off. If that started at 8 o'clock in the morning, pretty much you got a bare trunk in three hours, by lunchtime. And then since you've worked your way up the tree and you're at the top, then you just cut the trunk into pieces as you work your way down. And everything goes out. The tree is taken out for mulching, and we sweep and mop, then we're done.
Is there anything you wish people knew about this process that goes on behind the scenes?
I think generally anytime out in the public, people go up to things and say, "Oh, that's nice." I look at things differently. I see something like that in public and I go, "Wow, I can see what they had to do to do this." I think people kind of like to just think of the end result. I think that's just a public thing. You think of the Holiday Fantasy In Lights over there at Olin Park. "Oh, isn't that nice?" Well, yeah, any idea how much time went into doing that? I mean, even your tree at home, this is just bigger and a little bit harder to do. But, you know, there's satisfaction in getting something done for people to look at, so there's a satisfaction factor. And everyone at the Capitol, it's like family.
Are you in charge of putting up the tree at your house during the holidays?
Yeah. I haul the tree in, get it stood up and I get the hell out of the way.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.