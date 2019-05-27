With the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the pro-life movement is on a roll. States under Republican control are in a race to pass abortion bans that could ultimately be the undoing of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that legalized abortion in the United States.
That’s a scary prospect for abortion rights supporters, who fear a return to the dark days of back-alley abortions.
But it’s not only abortions that the GOP is targeting. They’re also gunning for the annihilation of the nation’s largest reproductive services provider, Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood provides abortions, but the organization also offers an array of services like cancer screening, STD testing and birth control, mostly to women, and some men, who can’t otherwise afford medical care. In Wisconsin, the state chapter serves about 60,000 people a year. It has recently expanded the services it provides at 21 clinics around the state, despite deep cuts in government funding.
Tanya Atkinson, 47, is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. A social worker by training, she’s been with the organization since 2004, starting as a volunteer and moving to the top spot in 2016. She talked with the Cap Times about the assault on legal abortions, the politics of healthcare and her former life as a stand-up comedian.
How did you get involved with Planned Parenthood?
I grew up on a small dairy farm in southwest Wisconsin, and there were certainly times when we had to access health care. I really saw what that meant to our family and how that could be challenging. It was such an honor to be able to be part of an organization that provided people health care who might otherwise not have access to it. And in addition to that, providing reproductive health care, which is fundamental for people’s empowerment and the trajectory of their life and their family.
You did stand-up comedy in a past life. Is that a skill you use in your current occupation?
It definitely is helpful to have a sense of humor at times. It really is important to laugh when you can. Also, from a real perspective it decreases people’s stress as well. Humor is an important tool to have in just about any environment.
And today’s environment doesn’t seem very funny. Do you think the Supreme Court might actually overturn Roe v. Wade?
What’s happening right now is a serious threat to Roe v. Wade. We’ve seen 16 abortion bans pass in states across the country in 2019. So that’s just the past five months. And it’s clear when these have been passed, the goal is to be a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. So especially with the current makeup of the Supreme Court, these threats are real.
With so many state’s passing bans, you’re probably breathing a sigh of relief that Tony Evers got elected.
It’s definitely a situation where elections matter. We have incredible supporters in Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes, the administration. But we’re still not immune. We saw a bunch of anti-women’s health bills pass in the last week in the Legislature. So we see our Legislature trying to move these bills through. And at the same time we see the commitment in Gov. Evers, who has incredible public health initiatives in his budget that actually will improve the health of women and families and improve public health in Wisconsin.
That’s just it. While Evers can be a firewall against abortion restrictions, Republicans are stripping initiatives like Medicaid Expansion and Healthy Women, Healthy Babies from the budget. Doesn’t that sound like a standstill?
While it’s playing out in a political field, the reality is all of this has consequences on real people’s lives, a woman we may know — one of our neighbors, one of our friends, maybe even ourselves. So if our Legislature and other legislatures across the country are serious about women’s health then they’ll work on expanding access to healthcare like Gov. Evers is trying to do. In Wisconsin, they’d expand Medicaid, they’d adopt Healthy Women, Healthy Babies. The voters in Wisconsin have been very clear. What they want is more access to health care, they want Medicaid expanded.
In the political realm, you only hear about abortions. But that’s only one of many services Planned Parenthood offers. Can you talk about that?
We do a lot of work around cancer screening and cancer prevention. A lot of people aren’t aware of that. We do HPV vaccinations. We do breast and cervical cancer screening. We can also do testicular cancer screening. We offer colposcopies. And if people need more services after colposcopy, we also have relationships with other health care providers to provide LEEP services. In the last couple of years, we’ve added endometrial biopsies, polyp removals and miscarriage care.
As fears about Roe rise, do you see an increase in support?
We’ve seen an outpouring of support from people wanting to participate in ways that they’re passionate about. We’ve seen so many people telling very personal stories. We’ve seen so many people over time who have written and who have called, and certainly who have made donations.
On the other hand, some reproductive health providers are reporting more aggressive protests from abortion foes. Have you seen similar issues in Wisconsin?
What we’ve seen is a spike in hateful rhetoric. When this happens, we certainly do see an increase in harassment and incidents nationally. This kind of sustained rhetoric sends a tacit message that harassment is OK, and it's not OK. People should not have to be harassed to get medical care.