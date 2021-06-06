Monique Minkens doesn't just want to help survivors in her new role as executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. Rather, she's seeking to liberate them.

While Minkens said staff could offer individuals things or act as a Band-Aid, the 52-year-old Madison resident said she wants survivors to be enabled to live their best lives and ensure "the services (they) need from us aren't as drastic and sometimes beyond what we can do."

"My goal is to look at all of those things," she said.

But her priorities don't stop there. Minkens, who began in her position leading the statewide coalition on May 24 after two years at End Domestic Abuse, wants to help "facilitate the dismantling of white supremacy" within the anti-violence movement, and instead create one "that serves all individuals who seek support and liberation."

She also hopes to build community across the state to bolster trust and ensure that the programs are "moving as one."

The first Black woman to lead End Domestic Abuse, Minkens recognizes the shortcomings of a movement that's a product of the mainstream feminist one. That has contributed to a system, she said, where not all survivors' needs are met, particularly the needs of women of color and transgender women.

"I had something to contribute that could move us forward and contribute to the liberation of all people that are seeking services around the state," she said. "And so that's why I applied."

You have a background in student affairs and higher education. How do those experiences shape how you approach your current position?

We talked about community and campus connection in student affairs. When people feel connected to the community, connected to the campus and get involved in campus, they're more likely to do well as not only a student, but as citizens of the campus community, and then as citizens of the greater community.

And so I think that that can be said for the anti-violence movement as well, where community is emotions first, and how someone feels about the community and their place in the community will determine how they interact, and contribute. I talked about... starting from that place of community. I think that's going to be really important. Also, I think about the use of resources and collaboration: one thing I think is common in nonprofit is that we operate from a place of scarcity. We often tell ourselves what we can't do because we don't have this or we don't have that, and how do we think more creatively and getting what we need so that we can move forward? We did that in student affairs as well.

During the pandemic, we saw heightened reports of domestic abuse. As we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis here, what role do you hope End Domestic Abuse will play in aiding and empowering survivors?

COVID laid all our societal ills bare. It revealed where we were falling short and where we were doing harm. Usually, people could leave and go to another family member's home and all of those things were not possible. People were feeling kind of stuck in their homes with the person that was making them feel unsafe. So you think about the health disparities that occurred in the Black and brown community, on the reservations, all of those things... were already in place that got amplified by COVID. And so we have to continue to address these, and I think COVID allowed us to see the urgency of it. It told us that we need to listen more to the people that we serve and to the people that are being negatively influenced by these disparities, and we need to collaborate more with organizations that are doing the work and let them take the lead.

Also, George Floyd's murder. We signed on to this nationwide letter with other coalitions around the country called the "Moment of Truth." (It) talked about the failings of the movement and how we didn't listen and how we have been perpetuating white supremacy by not listening, and by proceeding how we thought was best, instead of pulling in all those voices of people that were (at the table).

With that 'Moment of Truth' letter, and the things that we saw with COVID, and how, like I said it laid everything bare, we realized that we needed to move differently. I have to say, I am in awe of my colleagues around the state who thought of creative ways and innovative ways to make their workplaces safe because they never closed down, they continued to serve survivors. ... I can't say how much I admire the work that they did and how I look up to them for that, I tip my hat to them for that.

One of End Domestic Abuse’s values is social justice and change. How important is that social justice-oriented approach in the broader anti-violence movement?

Social justice is it. There's no other way. That's how people attain liberation. That's how people live their best lives. That's how people get what they need. Social justice encourages us to think outside of ourselves.

When I was in college, I read this short story called "Who Speaks for Wolf," and it's this Native American story and it talks about how this tribe was moving... and they selected a space. But after they moved, there was a wolf that kept eating food and they thought he was causing problems. And every time they talk about the community, no one ever thought how we impact the wolf, and what the wolf was doing before they got there. And it's the same concept: Who speaks for wolf? Who is elevating those stories so that everyone can live their best life, and no one is sacrificed for one person over the other? That's social justice; that's why it's important. And if we sacrifice people, we will always have domestic violence, because that will mean that everyone is not being served. That's why it's important. That is it.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I'm the first Black woman to serve as ED of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. There aren't very many nationwide. And I have awesome mentors who encouraged me and lifted me up while supporting my wild and crazy idea. ... I know that I stand on some shoulders of people that paved the way and got us here thus far, and I know that my job is to use the privilege that I have being here to continue to move and pivot that needle even further, so that whoever comes after us will be able to continue to work and continue the movement.

