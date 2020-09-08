Q&A: Meagan Wolfe navigates 'very unique' challenges overseeing Wisconsin elections

There were some very unique challenges to April, things that we had never had to deal with before. But what we had been doing for the last four years is really focusing on contingency planning. So we had been doing these scenario-based trainings with our local election officials. It started with a cybersecurity lens, of what would we do in these situations and we would have the scenario-based trainings and hundreds of our clerks went through these. We had hundreds of events where they would practice a bad day in elections, which sounds kind of dark, but it was a very useful exercise because we would say, "What would happen in this weather emergency?" "What would happen in the case that there was a technology issue?" And we would actually develop contingency plans with them. And it's not so much about the, "in this specific black and white scenario, what would you do?" It's about developing that skill to think through problems and to have really resilient solutions that aren't just specific to maybe weather or cybersecurity. That also helped us, I think, through the April election, because it helped us make all of the local election officials really good problem-solvers.