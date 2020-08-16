Q&A: Madison entrepreneur Ru Nataraj dreams big to support community youth

I thought that that would fill a void here. I'm Indian — my family's from India — and I'm married to a Caucasian man whose family likes meat and potatoes, and my family likes Indian food. We couldn't go anywhere and have events and have both of our families represented.

Groove Madison was always to me a thought process: How do I use this space to be more of a community center? When I started thinking that way, with working with kids, I decided that I was going to create more of a community center feel. Ignite Wisconsin came from that. I really wanted it to feel like something sparking something new.

What is your vision with Ignite Wisconsin?

When I was a child, I had gone through a pretty dramatic situation in high school. I had been sexually assaulted, and I didn't know how to deal with that. It influenced all of my 20s, so I had a real slow learning curve on how to deal with my trauma and how to figure things out for myself. In the midst of that trauma that I had been through, I had also dealt with racism growing up. I had a nerve disorder when I was a kid, so I was in and out of a wheelchair.