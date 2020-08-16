Q&A: Madison entrepreneur Ru Nataraj dreams big to support community youth

Madison business owner Ru Nataraj considers herself an entrepreneur with “a very big dreamer mentality.”
Nataraj, 38, manages several businesses and bursts with new ideas rooted in supporting the community. Through her work, Nataraj said she wants to be another cheerleader for youth in Madison.
“If I could help one kid, that would mean my entire life was better,” Nataraj said.
Nataraj left her job as a respiratory therapist at UW Hospital in 2012 to start her own event management business called Spirit Style Events, which led to the permanent event space Groove Madison on the Capitol Square. She lives in the city with her husband and two children, ages 16 and 5.
Though the pandemic has stalled much of her work, including the first summer of a camp for kids called Ignite Wisconsin, her passion for community work continues to burn. She wants to support parents and their children through unique programming that teaches empathy and self-love.
“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and I feel like I want to be a part of people's village,” Nataraj said.
After living in Madison since 2003, how has the city influenced you?
I feel like I'm a leader now, and I grew into that role probably in the last couple years. Madison really changed me and how I felt about myself, which is why I wanted to give back to the community.
The friendships I've made here and the connections with the people here have been unlike anything I've ever experienced. They're constantly firing me with their dream big philosophies. I think there's a really solid entrepreneur community here that really supports each other, and so that really kind of made me feel like I can do anything. I can really dream as big as I want.
Why did you decide to transition from working in health care to event planning?
I was the person that would oftentimes be pulling people off of ventilators, so it really affected me. I realized I really liked working with people and I really like helping people and that's what drew me to health care, but what I didn't like was all the sadness that came with it. It was very hard and you have to be a certain type of character to not take it in and I am not that type of character. I would go home and it would really affect me.
Why event planning?
I planned a lot of my friends’ events. I had done some weddings for my friends. I have kind of a logical brain, so it seemed like a natural transition. I started a business called Spirit Style events. I started with weddings, and I transitioned into nonprofit events work, because I really wanted to work with community organizations.
Spirit Style Events led you to opening the event space Groove Madison and ultimately to Ignite Wisconsin, a youth summer camp. What was the goal with this venture?
I thought that that would fill a void here. I'm Indian — my family's from India — and I'm married to a Caucasian man whose family likes meat and potatoes, and my family likes Indian food. We couldn't go anywhere and have events and have both of our families represented.
Groove Madison was always to me a thought process: How do I use this space to be more of a community center? When I started thinking that way, with working with kids, I decided that I was going to create more of a community center feel. Ignite Wisconsin came from that. I really wanted it to feel like something sparking something new.
What is your vision with Ignite Wisconsin?
When I was a child, I had gone through a pretty dramatic situation in high school. I had been sexually assaulted, and I didn't know how to deal with that. It influenced all of my 20s, so I had a real slow learning curve on how to deal with my trauma and how to figure things out for myself. In the midst of that trauma that I had been through, I had also dealt with racism growing up. I had a nerve disorder when I was a kid, so I was in and out of a wheelchair.
When I thought of Ignite, I thought of who I was as a child. I feel like kids need to learn how to show love to each other and how to be and have empathy. In my head I thought, what if I did this as a summer camp? What if we also took that time in the summer, instead of just wasting it, we really kind of fueled those social skills that I feel like would be really helpful for them to deal with the things that I kind of dealt with when I was younger.
The whole idea was also connection. I really want the kids to leave and be like, wow, I formed really great friendships here.
How has the pandemic affected you?
Every business that I have is involved in getting people together. My parents are all high risk, and I really wanted to be able to see them and have them see my children, so it was like how do I do this and also you know continue my businesses. All my event planning basically came to a standstill.
I am an optimist. I don't know if it's my biggest fault, but I just believe things will always work out if you are positive. I have moments where I feel things are falling apart, but then I try to refocus my mind, gratitude, and what's around me. You have to focus on what is there, versus what's not and I'm hopeful that I can turn it around and things will be better.
You’re currently setting up a social virtual space for kids. What is that and what other projects are in the works?
Kids are feeling a lot of things, and I think it would be nice for them to just share with other kids. I'm going to be there to kind of help start the conversation and facilitate the movement of it and hopefully as time goes on they can have a relationship with each other that kind of similar to what they would have in school.
I'm also going to switch Groove Madison from a private event space where you rent it for a party … to make it a space that you can rent for part of the day. I'm going to bring in a whole bunch of play equipment and stuff, so they can plan and their parents can work at the same time, so it can be rented for their own family.
What fuels your passion for your work?
I think I see it in my sons. I see my kids every day, and I think I can do this for them but not everyone can be home with their kids right now. Not everyone can be able to be there every step of the way because they have to work two jobs. My motivation comes from being a mom, and it comes from also being a child that had so many troubles growing up.
