Q&A: Linda Greene on Amy Coney Barrett, 'court packing' and Black women in sports

If you’ve been keeping up with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, you might have run across Linda Greene. As a former counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Supreme Court nominating process is something she knows a lot about, and her insight is a sought-after commodity in the media world. In a 12-hour span on Sunday and Monday, she did WORT, ABC and USA Today.
But her experience with the confirmation process — she’s been involved in the nomination process for five Supreme Court nominees and dozens appointees to the federal bench — is only one facet of a career in which she has been a key player in sports policy, civil rights and university administration.
The Evjue-Bascom Professor of Law at UW-Madison since 1999, Greene was a leader in the U.S. Olympic Committee where she chaired the Legislation Committee and was vice chair of its Audit Committee. She also spent five years on the UW Athletic Board, co-founded an organization to get Black girls involved in sports and has been a tireless civil rights advocate throughout her a 46-year career, during which she broke ground as the first Black woman to teach law at Harvard and Temple universities.
Greene spoke with the Cap Times about the controversy over Barrett’s confirmation, the heated debate over “court packing" and her focus on sports.
Every Supreme Court nomination has its unique circumstances. What sets this one apart?
What’s the same is it’s all about power and the control of the court. In this case, what’s different is that this is a nomination to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s shoes, the Notorious RBG as she is known in popular culture. It is a nomination to replace a judge who was not only very influential on the court in areas we don’t talk much about, such as civil procedure, but also a strong voice on equality for all people, on the continuing present effects of past racial discrimination, and a pop culture icon. And the court is closely divided on so many issues that are very salient to the American people. We’re talking about the Affordable Care Act that has made it possible for millions of people to have health insurance without the limitation of pre-existing conditions, and the court’s 2012 decision that upheld the Affordable Care Act was a 5-4 decision. As to reproductive rights for women, the two recent court decisions there have closely divided with Justice Ginsburg in support of a woman’s right to control her reproductive destiny.
And it’s coming up in the middle of a hotly contested election, and also in the middle of the COVID crisis, which makes health care and the availability and continuation of the Affordable Care Act more important than ever. That oral argument will take place Nov. 10, just a two weeks after Judge Barrett has become Associate Justice Barrett.
Do you think the assumption that Barrett will vote against abortion rights and against the ACA is valid?
Even if she said she does not know exactly why she was nominated and she has professed her commitment to be independent, President Trump has been absolutely clear about why he has nominated her. He has a long list of people on his list of nominees, and he feels fairly certain that their views are in alignment with his. But she may surprise us, as other justices have in the past. But to do so she would have to discard her prior views or vote to be bound by the prior decisions even if she decides that they were wrong.
Republicans are making a lot of political hay over Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether he’d expand the court to offset the dominance of conservatives. Should that be an issue in the campaign?
Support Local Journalism
I see packing the court as a red herring issue, an accusatory slogan to tarnish Biden. It’s a way for Republicans to turn attention away from their so far successful effort to populate the Supreme Court with people who are so-called judicial conservatives — that is, people who have a narrow view of the scope of individual rights, who think that racism is nonexistent, people who have a broad view of the power of the president. So I see it as a rhetorical move to change the conversation from what Judge Barrett has actually written and said to a conversation about what the Democrats might do if they are elected.
But their chances of winning the presidency and the Senate appear more probable as the election nears. Shouldn’t we be talking about what expanding the court means?
There are some really important reasons to have a discussion about the number of justices needed on the court, I just don’t think that this is a time for any thoughtful discussion of the idea.
The court has been nine members for over a century, but it was originally a smaller court. There could be a conversation about enlarging the court for reasons that go to increasing its capacity to oversee the judicial business of the United States. A court can only decide 100 cases or so on the merits, and yet many thousands come. That’s a different kind of a conversation. It might result in less a sense that every nomination is a zero-sum game. An enlarged court might provide more opportunity for greater diversity on the court, for more voices. So I think there could be a discussion about whether an enlarged court would be a good thing. But not now. It’s just a political slogan right now.
You and others started the Black Women in Sport Foundation in 1992. What does that organization do?
Our goal is to involve Black women in every aspect of sport, from the playing field to the board room — refereeing, coaching, athletic administration and policymaking, ownership of sports teams. In the past, Black girls were recruited to run track and play basketball and nothing else. So we organized programs for young girls, starting as young as 5 years old and through high school, to get them involved in playing golf, tennis, lacrosse, field hockey, fencing and other sports. We did that by conducting workshops and other programs where they learned the sport. But we also involved mentoring and college prep and programs.
We wanted to stress that participation in sport was important to team building, important to health, important to social and political skills, that it’s a vehicle for upward mobility, a vehicle for college attendance and scholarships. And it’s also an opportunity to become involved beyond the playing field and courts in what is a multi-billion dollar enterprise in the United States and around the world.
A good part of your career has to do with sports. You ran middle distance in high school and college. Is that what drew you to that arena?
At my high school there was no sport for girls. Only private track teams. There were no teams for girls in high schools or colleges — a few colleges, but not many. The coach of my high school boys track team agreed that he would train me, so I was the only girl at my high school running track. I was the only girl at my university (California State University at Long Beach) running track, and there were 25,000 students at the university. I ran track at U.C. Berkeley while in law school on the first women’s track team after Title IX required gender equity in sport. When I became a junior professor at Temple University, I met the women who became the co-founders of the Black Women in Sport Foundation. That was how I entered the policy realm of sport.
Four years ago, there was growing interest, inspired by the women’s soccer team, on gender equity in sports, but with the Olympics on hold because of the pandemic that conversation seems to have been put on hold. Has there been any progress there?
There is a goal to make sure that a certain percentage of the governing bodies of all the Olympic sports organizations are women, and there is some progress in that direction. But certainly now the attention is no longer focused on that kind of parity but focused on whether Olympic sport will survive.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.