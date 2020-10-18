Q&A: Linda Greene on Amy Coney Barrett, 'court packing' and Black women in sports

What’s the same is it’s all about power and the control of the court. In this case, what’s different is that this is a nomination to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s shoes, the Notorious RBG as she is known in popular culture. It is a nomination to replace a judge who was not only very influential on the court in areas we don’t talk much about, such as civil procedure, but also a strong voice on equality for all people, on the continuing present effects of past racial discrimination, and a pop culture icon. And the court is closely divided on so many issues that are very salient to the American people. We’re talking about the Affordable Care Act that has made it possible for millions of people to have health insurance without the limitation of pre-existing conditions, and the court’s 2012 decision that upheld the Affordable Care Act was a 5-4 decision. As to reproductive rights for women, the two recent court decisions there have closely divided with Justice Ginsburg in support of a woman’s right to control her reproductive destiny.