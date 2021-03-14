Q&A: Keetra Burnette hopes Police Civilian Oversight Board 'respects and reflects' community voices

That's my number one priority: To move as quickly as we can and as inclusively as we can by engaging our community to review the position description (for the independent monitor) and post the job, make sure it's an equitable process and also that we have the right person selected for that position and oriented to their role. Our goal is to do that as soon as possible but hopefully before any other negative interactions between police and people of color happen in our community.

How do you hope this board might change Madison?

My number one hope is that we're able to develop a foundation for the Civilian Oversight Board that really engages and respects and reflects the voice of the community. I hope that when and if we are positioned to make decisions that may or may not be favorable to some people in the community, that they can have an understanding of why that decision was made and respect that decision. Most importantly, I want to make sure that we fill the void that we have in our community where people don't feel like they have a platform that they can communicate with or challenge our police department.

The problem that I would want to solve in all of that would be exactly the same thing: making sure that the community feels heard and removing some of the tension in the relationship between law enforcement and BIPOC communities.