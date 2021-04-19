Q&A: Kalvin Barrett set to bring 'peace officer' mindset to Dane County Sheriff's Office

Our mission is to ensure and maintain the peace in our communities, jails and courts, that is our ultimate goal."

It really comes down to just the mindset and philosophy about keeping the peace first and not necessarily falling back into, I have to enforce, I have to arrest or write tickets in order to have the same effective outcome of crime reduction and reducing recidivism.

What do you think of the jail project, which has been contentious and divided some in the community? How do you plan to work with everyone on this?

The key is collaboration and understanding. Over the past two weeks, I really had an opportunity to understand (the project) from an internal standpoint, but also, even before I received this appointment, I've been in contact with community members, just understanding different ways to reimagine that space in theory, and understanding their concerns, number one, but also, two, their ideas on different ways that the space can be used.

My ultimate philosophy when I'm sworn in, and I raise my right hand and agree to be the 53rd Dane County Sheriff, I swear to serve and protect all the county residents, and that includes those in our communities, and includes those who are in our care under our supervision.