Q&A: Joel DeSpain reflects on his career as Madison police spokesman

When I caught up with Joel DeSpain last week, he was at Half Price Books looking for a Road Atlas.
“Some people just use their phones,” said the recently retired Madison police spokesman. “I like to have a good map.”
DeSpain, who retired in January after 13 years, was getting ready for a massive road trip through Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and wherever else the wind might blow him, or where his ever-changing cast of hiking companions can pull him.
“I think now that I’ve got my calling card out there people are like, ‘Hey, I’m interested in going to this place or that place. I wonder if Joel would go,’” he said. “And pretty much, yeah, Joel will go if he can.”
To call DeSpain an avid hiker would be an understatement. After he takes in the beauty of the American landscape, he’s set his sights on Scotland, Ireland and eventually the storied GR5, an epic 1,423-mile Alpine sojourn from the Netherlands to the French Riviera. Eventually his wife, Joyce, a nurse who is caught up in “wall-to-wall COVID,” plans to join him.
It’s a far cry from four months ago, when the former WISC-TV reporter was still barricaded in his lonely office in the basement of the City County Building, mowing through piles of police reports — when he could catch a break from the incessant ringing of the phone. At night, he'd sleep with his work phone nearby, hoping it wouldn't ring.
As a former crime reporter, I got to know DeSpain through the years. I was one of the gaggle of reporters firing questions at him when 22-year-old Kelly Nolan vanished after a night of partying downtown. And again when her body was discovered days later — her murder was never solved.
For a time, he kept his spirits up by posting breezy narratives of off-beat, or simply bizarre episodes he’d come across during his daily case review — incidents that few in his position would have found worthy of the police blotter. While he found the exercise therapeutic, it gained him a brief cult following.
There was the story of the thief caught in the act when he butt dialed 911; the rampaging “service monkey” with sharp teeth; the snake at the book club.
“When first responders arrived, Annie was found attached to the right cheek of the book club member, and she wasn’t letting go,” he wrote of the Jan. 19, 2012, incident.
But at some point the color faded. When we talked, I could sense the toll the job was taking on him.
“You don’t really notice what that really does to you over time until you don’t have it anymore,” he said. “Sleeping through the night has been one of the greatest benefits.”
With newfound tranquility, DeSpain reflected on his career at the Madison Police Department and his decision to leave after his most trying year.
You’ve mentioned Doug Wahl (the longtime Channel 3 cameraman who died of cancer last year) as one of the main factors in your decision to retire.
One of my last really great conversations with him he gave me a big hug and he said, if you think you can get out a little earlier than you thought you would in terms of retirement, if you have stuff you want to do, he said just do it. He said: “That’s my one regret. I probably could have got out a couple of years earlier and now there’s this bucket list of things I’m never gonna get to do.” When he told me he wasn’t going to make it, I said, “Doug, I’m gonna retire.”
What was the transition like from TV journalist to police spokesman?
Parts of it were completely different. I kind of came of age in that job with Kelly Nolan when she disappeared from State Street almost simultaneous to when I started there, and then being bombarded with questions and really not having the answers. And I remember, I was going to try to be very available right after Kelly’s body was found. I was going to do three news conferences a day or whatever, and I realized if you’re going to stand up there and you don’t have anything new to say, it doesn’t go well.
Back then, murders always got intensive media coverage. Now they’re often Page 3 news. What happened?
Some hardly get a mention. Some of these homicides, they might get a mention and there’s no follow-up. It used to be, when I first started at the police department, if there was a homicide we were doing interviews with everyone, to include three TV stations. It got to the point where sometimes some news outlets wouldn’t even call. And I think it’s changed just in terms of how much interest there is in crime news generally.
Certainly if it’s an officer-involved shooting or something, then that still is a huge story no matter where it happens. If it’s a UW-Madison student who’s a victim, particularly if it’s a woman, I think those things still get a lot of news coverage. But if it’s some other type of shooting, there doesn’t seem to be the same level of interest there was a number of years ago. Whether that’s good or bad, I guess that’s up to the community.
You had a brush with fame for a couple of years with your popular police blotter. What happened?
I enjoy writing, and there’s some of these things, you can’t make it up. But since Tony Robinson was killed, I just didn’t see that there was much room or place for writing things that were entertaining. It just didn’t seem right to me. Things are just so serious all the time that I just didn’t feel it appropriate to put those out as often.
What was it like working during the COVID-19 pandemic?
I was in a very small office, so it was in a closed space for most of the day with no human contact and with the phone ringing all the time. I was still going to the office because there’s no way of doing that job, in my opinion, without being in direct contact with the chiefs, with the officer in charge. We had that incident where somebody tried to set the building on fire, then they boarded everything up, and then we were told to close our office doors. That was difficult, being in that office and everything was boarded up, and people would be literally 2 feet outside my boarded up window screaming and yelling.
I imagine it was hard for officers who were not only dealing with COVID, but with anti-police protests.
No doubt about it. Police officers were really being held in high esteem at the beginning of the year. And in fact, Madison Metro — and I had organized this — had taken some photos of police officers that they were going to put on the sides of Metro buses like nurses and doctors and first-responder kinds of heroes. After George Floyd those things had never made it to the sides of the buses and the whole thing was scrapped.
What was the general feeling in the department about the Black Lives Matter protests?
I think a lot of people within the police department are very sympathetic and in the same mindset of Black Lives Matter. I think there’s this sort of us versus them that’s developed out of this, but truth be told, I think most people in the policing business feel the same.
When you look back on it, what part of your career with the police makes you proud?
I honestly can say I always told the truth. There were some times I couldn’t talk about things. And I tried to be compassionate and sympathetic. That job, you get calls from everybody in the community, including family members of people who’ve been injured or have been victims of police, people who’ve been sexually assaulted or frustrated with investigations. I’ve tried be sympathetic and to help people find information, realizing that a lot of time when people call it’s hard to get somebody to listen to you.
I always tried to pick up the phone.