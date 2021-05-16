Q&A: Joel DeSpain reflects on his career as Madison police spokesman

But at some point the color faded. When we talked, I could sense the toll the job was taking on him.

“You don’t really notice what that really does to you over time until you don’t have it anymore,” he said. “Sleeping through the night has been one of the greatest benefits.”

With newfound tranquility, DeSpain reflected on his career at the Madison Police Department and his decision to leave after his most trying year.

You’ve mentioned Doug Wahl (the longtime Channel 3 cameraman who died of cancer last year) as one of the main factors in your decision to retire.

One of my last really great conversations with him he gave me a big hug and he said, if you think you can get out a little earlier than you thought you would in terms of retirement, if you have stuff you want to do, he said just do it. He said: “That’s my one regret. I probably could have got out a couple of years earlier and now there’s this bucket list of things I’m never gonna get to do.” When he told me he wasn’t going to make it, I said, “Doug, I’m gonna retire.”

What was the transition like from TV journalist to police spokesman?