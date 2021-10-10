Q&A: Jessica Price is ready to make Madison climate resilient for a better future

I think of resilience as having different domains. There's individual resilience, there's community resilience, there's citywide resilience. It can be happening and it can be nurtured in all of those different spaces, and it's really about being proactive and prepared and understanding what potential changes could be happening due to climate change and thinking about how you deal with those changes. And then when those changes do happen, it's being able to deploy the resources to make sure that people have what they need in times of disturbance.

While it seems like cities can do a lot to fight climate change and be more resilient at the local level, they can’t solve this problem on their own. What support do they need from the state and federal governments?