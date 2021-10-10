Q&A: Jessica Price is ready to make Madison climate resilient for a better future

Jessica Price grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas — a place that she says has beautiful natural features and where hot water literally “bubbles up out of the ground everywhere.”
Now, at 37, she’s working to keep the rest of the world’s water from boiling as the City of Madison’s sustainability and resilience manager.
Price was hired by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in early August, and previously spent several years working as the lead of New York renewable energy strategy for the Nature Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C.
Her return to Madison was a sort of homecoming, having earned both her master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While working as a graduate student, Price studied forest management under different climate change models in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Price spoke with the Cap Times about how cities can fight climate change at the local level, what it means to be climate resilient and much more.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
How can Madison combat climate change and be more resilient when it's just one city on the map in a big state like Wisconsin, or in a big region like the Midwest?
That's a big question that a lot of people ask: "Why bother when there's lots of challenges facing the world?" And it's a really big challenge, but there is no one actor or one solution that if they just did the right thing it's going to solve all of the problems. It's an all hands on deck challenge.
Taking the actions that we need to reduce our emissions and increase our resilience are good ideas anyway. Being more energy efficient — for example, the city has goals to meet 100% of our electricity demands from the city with renewables — is a good idea. By reducing energy usage, you can save money. By being more efficient you can make your homes and your workplaces more comfortable and healthier. These are all solutions that are good ideas anyway. So it's sort of a win-win.
The challenge often is the investment necessary to do that. As a country, we've been under-investing in infrastructure for so long. So it's asking, how do we do the work that we need to get done in ways that reduce our emissions and improve resilience? It's a lens through which we start evaluating and designing the work that we do.
You’ve talked about how cities and people can be more resilient. Can you define resilience, from a climate perspective?
I think of resilience as having different domains. There's individual resilience, there's community resilience, there's citywide resilience. It can be happening and it can be nurtured in all of those different spaces, and it's really about being proactive and prepared and understanding what potential changes could be happening due to climate change and thinking about how you deal with those changes. And then when those changes do happen, it's being able to deploy the resources to make sure that people have what they need in times of disturbance.
While it seems like cities can do a lot to fight climate change and be more resilient at the local level, they can’t solve this problem on their own. What support do they need from the state and federal governments?
There's a lot moving at the federal level right now. Anytime that federal dollars can help with local programmatic needs is fantastic. And there's a lot in the federal policy space right now that could potentially help with energy, with other mitigation measures, transportation infrastructure and much more. A lot of people don't think about transportation infrastructure and resilience, but that's really the lifeline for being able to stay up and running during times of disruption. There's a lot there that can change how the federal regulatory space and policy space supports utilities decarbonizing their grid. That's one of the things that's really important for Wisconsin. We need more renewable energy sources on our electric grid. With a decarbonized electric grid, we can bring on electric cars and electric heat pumps, and decarbonize all those other sectors. Those are things that federal policy and state policy are really thinking about and can really work on.
Finally, what does your work and the city’s work mean for the future of Madison?
It's a quality of life question, and it's an equity question. This city really strives to provide best in class service to residents of Madison across divisions. I think Madison has some really progressive and impactful policies. Viewing the work that we do through a sustainability and resilience lens will help us do a better job of avoiding unintended consequences and will help us do a better job of creating solutions that get you kind of double wins
So I think that means that we're able to maintain and even improve the quality of life here in Wisconsin. There are lots of reasons that Madison has been growing — no doubt that it's a great place to live. Ensuring that it's a great place to live in the future means that it's prepared for disruptions that might be coming from climate impacts, and then seizing the opportunities that those decisions create to make sure that we're providing the resources necessary for everyone. I think if we're doing our jobs well, it will provide more opportunity and more resources for our residents.
It may not be this big, "Aha!," but maintaining and improving our climate resilience incrementally will lead to positive outcomes.
