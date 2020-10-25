Q&A: Jasmine Banks to find permanent home for beauty business in Madison Public Market

“This is my routine. I go upstairs and I take a nice long bath. I change into some lounge clothes. I come downstairs and I put on some soft music and get a glass of wine and start to create because the energy that I have from my 10-hour day job is different energy than I want to go into these products.”

What’s the story behind your company’s name?

The products are because of my mother. You talk about a daddy's girl? I love my daddy. If you were to ask me from the time that I could speak until today, I will tell you that that man was the perfect dad. I knew early on that if everybody had a dad like mine, the world would be a much better place. But he was human, and he had his imperfections. That's where Perfect Imperfections comes from.

How did you grow from hosting a successful create-your-own product event with friends to attending pop-up markets and launching a website?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There's nothing that I do that doesn't include community. I was so fortunate that people were telling other people that were telling other people that were telling other people. So somebody would say, ‘Oh, Jasmine, I'm having a market. Would you like to come?’ And I was like, 'Absolutely.' I never said no.

How did you get involved with the Madison Public Market?