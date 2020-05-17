Q&A: Incoming leader Cheryl Daniels prepares to join State Bar's first all-women team

I worked well with every single secretary of this agency. I guess it’s up to — I’d have to count right now — about 10? But whether appointed by Democrats or Republicans, what I've known about the secretaries of the agency is that they wanted to work for the good of both Wisconsin agriculture as a whole, but they also took their jobs really seriously about being public servants in those positions, and honestly, I had an excellent working relationship with every one of them.

I had a family where on my mother's side, she was a first-generation American. And so I knew, my grandparents and my older aunt and uncle who were immigrants. How we interacted with government was very important. Also, my father died fairly young and one of the ways that we stayed out of poverty were government programs that helped us, Social Security and the public school system. Because all of us were able to go to public schools through college and I went to law school, my brother ended up going to grad school. But we were able to start out and have all that because of the public school system. And that was actually something my mom wasn't able to do. She was a very, very smart woman, but was not ever able to attend college, just wasn't within her reach. So for us to be able to do that, I saw the power of the good of public institutions. And so it just became something that I felt very strongly about, that it was a fundamental part of how we are able to have as good a country as we are is because of the nature of the public-private together, and I really wanted to become part of the public sector.