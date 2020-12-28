Q&A: Humane Society's Amy Good lives for animal welfare at work and at home

Few of us are going to look back fondly on 2020. But for animals looking for a home, it’s been a very good year.
“The adoption demand has remained very high,” said Amy Good, the Humane Society’s director of development and marketing. “I would say we probably do not have enough animals to meet the adoption demand that is out there right now.”
In an era of social isolation and home-bound work, people have turned to four-legged companionship like never before. But the pandemic has presented challenges to financially strapped pet owners and the Humane Society, which has striven to boost community services while its own budget, typically about $5 million, has taken a hit.
But the pandemic has revealed that finding ways to support pet owners is essential, and something the organization plans to do more of in the future. And if anyone understands the kinds of challenges pet owners face it’s Good. She and her husband, William, have for years shared their Fitchburg home with a changing cast of four-legged characters who are elderly or have specials needs.
Good talked with the Cap Times about how the pandemic has impacted her organization and the people and animals it serves, and about her passion for caring for animals in their final years.
In pre-COVID days, the Humane Society was seeing about 100 adoptions a week. What is that number like now?
I would say we’re probably closer to maybe 40 or 50, and that’s just fewer animals coming in. We probably have about 100 animals, but there’s probably only 10 that are actually ready for adoption, which is not unusual. It just takes us awhile to get through medical issues or behavior assessments, or they’re put in a stray hold, things like that. But that’s a really low number, especially as we enter the holiday season, and usually a lot of people are looking to adopt.
Do you have more dogs or cats?
We probably have more cats because that’s how it goes. It really kind of ebbs and flows, because we really have a pretty robust transfer program, so we’ll spike in dogs every other week, and then we’ll be low on dogs until the next transfer comes in.
Where are they coming from?
We have an established partnership with Greater Birmingham Humane Society in Birmingham, Alabama, and we also work with several other shelters through an ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) transfer program, which did stop for a while at the beginning of the pandemic. In Alabama pet adoption wasn’t considered essential so they couldn’t transfer to us, so it kind of stopped early on, and then we worked it back in as we could.
Do you get many animals locally?
That’s the other story of the pandemic: Stray animals are way down, and so are owner surrenders.
Are you seeing more issues with people who have been affected economically by the pandemic?
We did see an increase of people unable to afford vet care or pet food. We definitely try to respond to community needs. We did a drive-through pet food pantry back in September. I want to say we distributed 16,000 pounds of pet food and 1,000 pounds of cat litter. And we did some drive-through vaccine clinics for people who couldn’t afford that.
What if someone contacts the Humane Society directly and says they don’t have the money to keep their pet?
We’re trying to work with them individually. Keeping people and their animals together during this pandemic is more important than ever. We’re very embedded in a couple of different communities in Madison anyway. We actually have a staff member who serves specifically the Allied Drive neighborhood and the 53713 zip code that’s our Pets for Life program, and she will do door-to-door drop-off of food. We’ve had people quarantining and she’ll bring the food and just drop it on their porch. We have staff that will on their way home or go out of their way to make a drop at people’s homes. We also have always distributed food to several area food pantries.
At the same time, the Humane Society budget has taken a hit. Where does the money come from?
Many people think we are an agency of the Dane County government. Although we do have the stray contract, it’s a small percentage of our funding, probably about 5% or so. Donations are our largest by far — donations from individuals, different companies — and after that it’s program services and fees, like adoption fees.
What has been impacted by the pandemic?
Especially with fewer animals coming through there is less in adoption fees. We have a large humane education program. We had to cancel our summer camp and a lot of our in-person day camps. We did it virtually for part of the summer but that was a pretty large loss of income.
How did you get involved in taking in pets with special needs?
When we were looking for a house we chose to get a ranch that had only a couple of steps in the backyard so we could adopt dogs that maybe had physical disabilities. We even had a dog in a wheelchair for awhile. If you count the number of animals we’ve had in our home in our 20-year marriage it’s probably like 40. It’s something I feel that my husband and I were called to do. It’s something we’ve been doing for a very long time.
How many pets do have now?
I currently have four cats and two dogs.
That probably changes pretty quickly.
It does, especially when you’re trying to adopt very old animals. You just don’t know how long you’re going to have them. Last year I took home a cat who you’d define as ancient. She was actually like 20 years old. She was with us three months, but she had a very good three months. We spoiled her rotten. It really depends on the cat, but I’d say an average animal in my household is only with us two or three years because we adopt them toward the end of their lives.
Isn’t that hard emotionally?
It is, but I also find it very rewarding. I feel like I’m prepared to take on those more challenging medical cases. A cat needs subcutaneous fluid? No problem. I know what to watch for medically. But it’s amazing how resilient animals are, and even if I’m the seventh owner in their life they still acclimate to our house and we make them as happy as we can. We find great reward in that.
Do you get other people looking for special needs animals?
We do, and it is amazing. It speaks to the love of animals in Dane County and the surrounding area. We have people who will contact us and say, “What animal’s been in your shelter the longest?” or, “What’s the oldest cat you have?” I think that’s pretty amazing that people have big hearts like that, that that’s what they’re looking for.