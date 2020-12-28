Q&A: Humane Society's Amy Good lives for animal welfare at work and at home

I currently have four cats and two dogs.

That probably changes pretty quickly.

It does, especially when you’re trying to adopt very old animals. You just don’t know how long you’re going to have them. Last year I took home a cat who you’d define as ancient. She was actually like 20 years old. She was with us three months, but she had a very good three months. We spoiled her rotten. It really depends on the cat, but I’d say an average animal in my household is only with us two or three years because we adopt them toward the end of their lives.

Isn’t that hard emotionally?

It is, but I also find it very rewarding. I feel like I’m prepared to take on those more challenging medical cases. A cat needs subcutaneous fluid? No problem. I know what to watch for medically. But it’s amazing how resilient animals are, and even if I’m the seventh owner in their life they still acclimate to our house and we make them as happy as we can. We find great reward in that.

Do you get other people looking for special needs animals?

We do, and it is amazing. It speaks to the love of animals in Dane County and the surrounding area. We have people who will contact us and say, “What animal’s been in your shelter the longest?” or, “What’s the oldest cat you have?” I think that’s pretty amazing that people have big hearts like that, that that’s what they’re looking for.

