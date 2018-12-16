Daryl Shore is leading Madison's first professional soccer team, Forward Madison FC, which is set to hit Breese Stevens Field this spring. It's an endeavor with both opportunities and challenges; among them, recruiting top players to a new team, in a new league and creating a foundational culture for fans and players.
Shore, 48, has 24 years of coaching experience and has held three lower division head coach positions over six seasons, in addition to 14 seasons as an assistant coach in Major League Soccer with the Chicago Fire and Real Salt Lake in Utah.
Forward Madison FC's first home game is scheduled for April 27, 2019, at Breese Stevens. The team is slated to host 14 home matches and will play 14 away matches.
Shore, the team's head coach and technical director, has already signed five players to the squad, including 29-year-old Brazilian striker Paulo Júnior, whose signing was announced last week.
Shore was born in New York and moved to Wichita, Kansas, when he was young. His dad was a basketball coach and he played basketball, too, before switching to soccer. Shore started playing goalkeeper when he was about 8 years old, later playing professionally before becoming a coach.
The Cap Times talked with Shore about his plan for the team and what drew him to the opportunity.
What do you look for when hiring players?
We're trying to get a group of players that are obviously going to be good on the soccer field and entertaining to watch, but also bring players that will take to the city and be a part of something bigger than just soccer.
The first thing we look for is their attitude on the field, the attitude they bring to the training session. Are they players that get frustrated easily? We're looking for proactive instead of reactive. We have a system we want to play, we're looking for that style of play. So it's their ability on the field and it's their character on and off the field. Are they good people? Obviously they have to be good players, but are they good people? There are going to be some bumps along the road. We want to bring in players that can handle those without missing a beat. ... We want guys who are going to put their heads down and not worry about it. It's an old saying, but we want guys who are going to play for the front of the jersey, not the name that's on the back of the jersey.
We're starting out preseason Feb. 15. We want guys that can handle the elements and not sit there and cry about it. Being a first-year team we have a lot of first-year staff members and not just soccer staff but our internal staff. The ticket sales, the marketing, knowing we're going to maybe have a few hiccups from that part of it, the players need to rise above all the hiccups.
When our fans come to our games whether we win, lose or tie, I want all of our fans to leave saying, "We’re coming back." Our players are going to be interactive with the fans. Our players will be approachable. We have to be the ones that are bigger than our egos.
What is your philosophy of play as coach?
We have a system of how we want to play. All teams have schematics, systems of play. The one thing we are telling our players and our fans and it's not always attainable, but as much as we can, we’re going to play soccer on our opponent's half of the field. People can say it's "high pressing," people can say it's "progressive." We are just saying that you have better chances of scoring goals if you’re playing on your opponent's half of the field. We have players who buy into that philosophy. We have guys who say, "This is how we want to play."
How are you selling Madison soccer to players from around the world and potential fans?
We've had a lot of positive response to wanting to come to Madison. The way we're selling it is, "We're playing in a unique stadium in downtown Madison that is four blocks from the Capitol." Yeah, it's cold, but so what? In the summertime it's an awesome place to be and that's the bulk of our season. You're talking about a town that has a rich sports history with their college teams, and Wisconsin and Madison, what I'm told is they're passionate about their sports. So why not bring the first professional team to Madison? Why not make it a soccer team? There are 35,000 people living within a 10-mile radius of the field, there is a farmers' market, many things to do in downtown Madison. You can make it a day knowing it's going to culminate at the end of the night with a soccer game.
Everybody we've talked to, we've brought some players to visit the city, they've all been pleasantly impressed. We had a player in from Europe recently and his comment was, "This reminds me of home" when we were walking down State Street. Madison is a great city. I think it's telling, the support we've had (from the city) so far.
What’s your game plan for building a culture?
When you build your roster you build it with the thought process in mind: This is the culture we want to build. How you build a culture starts in preseason. The league starts March 30. We feel like we have six weeks to bring our players in together and model the type of culture for players. My job (before the league starts) is to find those players we think are going to fit our culture. Once we get them in place, our job on Feb. 15 is to mold the culture that the fans are going to see when they come into the stadium.
What are the biggest challenges in your role thus far?
The challenges are new league, new team, new city but at the same time, I think our organization has done an amazing job of showing people we're serious about Forward Madison and the city is serious about having a successful team here.
It’s a new league so some players are hesitant. "Do I really want to play with what's the third division of U.S. Soccer? Are you going to have an affiliation with an MLS team?" (The answer is yes, according to a news release: The team announced a one-year partnership with MLS team Minnesota United. The agreement allows for shared scouting networks and technical resources between the two clubs, opportunities for closed-door scrimmages, and a possible exhibition match pending the release of the 2019 MLS schedule.) Even though we are a third division team, we'll be seen by them more often than not. We'll have a working relationship.