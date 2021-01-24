Q&A: Former Senate Chief Clerk Jeff Renk served as a voice for the institution

Over Jeff Renk's four decades in the Wisconsin statehouse, he's overseen days-long floor sessions, intense legislative debates, massive technological changes and evolving practices in politicking — all from his vantage point as a nonpartisan voice for the institution.
Most recently serving as the Senate's chief clerk, a role Renk held for eight years, the 60-year-old Wisconsin native got his start in state government as an Assembly page in January 1981 while pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He then worked his way up to Assembly postmaster, the chamber's journal clerk, a programmer at the Legislative Technology Service Bureau (then called the Wisconsin Integrated Legislative Information System, where he helped start the Assembly and Senate's InSession sites that track floor action) and assistant Senate chief clerk, before becoming the top administrative official in that house.
Throughout it all, Renk pursued nonpartisan role after nonpartisan role. Calling himself "a middle-of-the-road guy" who usually votes "for the person, not the party," he saw himself as "a perfect (fit) for being a nonpartisan staffer."
"People told me, 'You're labeled once you leave a nonpartisan office and that's it.' That turned me off and I wasn't real driven politically like some of the staff are," he said, later adding: "I'm not that driven. I'd rather work behind the scenes for everybody. It's the institution I really care about."
Renk isn't the only Wisconsin chief clerk who retired earlier this year. His Assembly counterpart, Pat Fuller, also stepped down this month, leaving both houses to begin their legislative sessions with new chief clerks for the first time since 1935, according to WisPolitics.com.
Over the years, Renk watched lawmakers and staff come and go; worked in the building alongside his father, a longtime lobbyist; met a series of prominent people ranging from sports stars and coaches and presidential candidates to the Dalai Lama; got married in the Assembly chamber in 1992; and hosted and partook in "some memorable parties" that brought together the Capitol's nonpartisans and officials from both sides of the aisle.
"I loved my job," he said in a recent Cap Times interview that came in the weeks after his retirement from the Legislature. "I'll miss the people and the building. My God, walking in the place, I used to pinch myself, even recently. Just look up at that building when you walk in it and it's like, 'Wow, I can't believe I've worked here this long.'"
Following is a partial transcript of that interview, edited for length and clarity:
How did it feel to be a voice for the institution in your role?
I am nonpartisan, obviously. And I truly believe in the institution and trying to do the right thing, and sometimes that means saying "no." For example, the majority party calls in quick (saying), "Hey, we want to take this bill up; we're gonna do this. How can we do it? We've got to do it." And you look everywhere, and say, "Well, sorry you can't. The rules say this and that and you can't do it." You think of every possible scenario, like "What if we did this or sent it here, did this," and at some points you just got to say, "No, you can't do it." ...
I think both sides, even though they don't like what you're telling them sometimes, they know where you're coming from and they may be mad at you at some point, and other times they've been mad at me for not letting them — well, I can't not let them do something. I don't have a final say; I can only advise them. So they may be mad at you at times, but they really do understand where you're coming from and they appreciate that. When they do their hiring nowadays, they do look for that. In the old days, a lot of times they would put in a former member as a sergeant or chief clerk and that was a partisan. They've gotten away from that.
When you're thinking about things that have evolved over the years in the Legislature, what would you say are the good changes versus the bad?
The Legislature embraced technology, that's a good thing. I've been on a lot of these conferences where I travel to see my counterparts and talk to them because there's only 99 of us in the country that do what I do (Nebraska is unicameral so they only have one house) ... From going to a lot of those meetings, Wisconsin is really way ahead in the technology field in how we do things, how we've optimized our systems, automated it, and we're really ahead of the pack in that ...
Another big change is the renovation of the Capitol, of course. When I started there, partitions, metal desks, fake ceilings, all the agencies were in. Ever since the renovations, the Capitol has been put back to its glory and that's so nice.
The bad ... obviously nationally, the climate. Everything has gotten partisan and more polarized these days. And you know, in the old days we used to hang out together, legislators, staff from both sides of the aisle, you could see them all hanging out together at the Pinckney Street Hide-Away or The Salad Bar, which are famous bars around the square. And I already mentioned parties, staff from both houses or both parties would come. It seems that they got along better and they socialized outside of work much more. You don't see much of that anymore.
It seems like you see less compromise. Again, I'm not on the political side, I'm not in meetings where they're trying to work out bills, but it seems like there's less compromise these days, and that's too bad. It seems like more decisions are made in caucus now before hitting the floor. In budget time, we'd be in for days upon days overnight. And it seemed like there was a lot more hardy debate on the floor. Now it seems like decisions are made ahead of time and the floor is just a formality, and that's too bad.
Some people might say that's good because now you're not wasting time on the floor, you're getting things done. Why bring up things that aren't gonna be adapted or passed on the floor and only bring up things that you know are gonna get passed and signed? And like I said, that can be viewed as a good thing because you're not wasting time anymore ...
Both you and Pat Fuller have retired this year, leaving both houses to begin their legislative sessions with new chief clerks for the first time since 1935. How’s the Capitol going to function without both of you?
Oh, everybody's replaceable. I've had the opportunity to work with my replacement for a couple months now, and I've known Mike (Queensland) for a long time. He was a page in the Senate, and then he was at Leg Council for quite a while. They hired him early enough that he could work with me, so he's been working on my staff for my last two months. I think he's gonna do great ... I always believe in hiring within the Legislature. That's where I came from. That's where Mike came from. And I know for the Senate chief clerk position, they didn't look outside the Legislature. They didn't go national. They only went to all the nonpartisan agencies and sergeant's and clerks offices, and that's good because they wanted somebody who knew our Legislature ...
I already know the Senate's in good hands. It's sort of good Mike came in with a whole new leadership as well. He's got a new majority leader, a new (Senate) president, a new minority leader. So they're all learning together, and I think that's a good thing. I also want to give credit to my staff, who've been great, and they'll help him along. You just have to do the organizing, the approving, the working with the members, work the floor and just have the overall knowledge of what's going on, like a manager does. It's your staff who do all the hard work.
You announced over the summer that you were planning on retiring. Had you been thinking for a while that the 40-year mark would be the time to give yourself a break?
I'm getting older. My body doesn't respond like it used to. My knees hurt. And I sort of knew at the beginning of the last session. I told (then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald), I said, "I think this is my last session, but get back to me in 2020 and I'll tell you for sure." So they had an inkling that I was going to, and as time went on, and my wife and I talked about it, and I just thought, Before I get too old, I still want to enjoy retirement." So it was time.
How are you planning to spend your retirement?
We wanted to travel, of course, but that's put on hold for a while. But I'm a musician, I play guitar. And I've also taken up keyboards and drums and bass and I got a little home recording studio. And I'm hoping to make some more music now and do some recording during this time, which I really enjoy doing. I bought a ukulele recently and I'm just trying to expand my horizons in the music world. I also play in a band. I played in a band in high school in the 70s, and a few years ago, we got back together, sort of, the same guys and they're all retired now ... But that's been put on hold now for the last year or so. So I've been concentrating on my own music and recording. That's what I hope to do a lot, not to mention the honey do list and projects around the house, so a lot of little things here and there I've got to do ...
Once it's safe again, I want to spend a lot of time with my 96-year-old father, who lives in an assisted living facility here in Madison. It's unfortunate I can't see him right now. We go to his window and window visit. But once this is all over and we can go in again, I plan to spend a lot of time with him because I don't know how much time we'll have left with him.