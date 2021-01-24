Q&A: Former Senate Chief Clerk Jeff Renk served as a voice for the institution

Following is a partial transcript of that interview, edited for length and clarity:

How did it feel to be a voice for the institution in your role?

I am nonpartisan, obviously. And I truly believe in the institution and trying to do the right thing, and sometimes that means saying "no." For example, the majority party calls in quick (saying), "Hey, we want to take this bill up; we're gonna do this. How can we do it? We've got to do it." And you look everywhere, and say, "Well, sorry you can't. The rules say this and that and you can't do it." You think of every possible scenario, like "What if we did this or sent it here, did this," and at some points you just got to say, "No, you can't do it." ...

I think both sides, even though they don't like what you're telling them sometimes, they know where you're coming from and they may be mad at you at some point, and other times they've been mad at me for not letting them — well, I can't not let them do something. I don't have a final say; I can only advise them. So they may be mad at you at times, but they really do understand where you're coming from and they appreciate that. When they do their hiring nowadays, they do look for that. In the old days, a lot of times they would put in a former member as a sergeant or chief clerk and that was a partisan. They've gotten away from that.

