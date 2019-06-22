League of Women Voters executive director Erin Grunze said despite her group's nearly 100 years of advocating for voting rights, the organization's work is far from over.
Formerly the League's voter education coordinator, Grunze succeeded Andrea Kaminski at the helm of the Wisconsin chapter in January 2018. And in the period since, she's spent a good deal of time planning for both the group's and the women's suffrage centennial, in addition to juggling the role's normal duties.
The national League was first started in February 1920, in between the first state's ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote in June 1919 (Wisconsin) and the 36th state's approval of the change (Tennessee).
While it's unclear exactly when the Wisconsin arm started up, organizers at the state level are planning to celebrate the national milestone — in addition to hosting their own events commemorating the anniversary of women's suffrage. On Sunday, June 23, the group will host a gathering at the Capitol Square at noon to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin’s ratification of the 19th Amendment.
How has the League’s work changed in Wisconsin from its initial mission? Is educating voters still at the heart of what you do?
The League was founded on the idea that with women entering the voting booths, there's going to be an influx of millions of new voters. They need to know where they can go to be educated about one, how this process works. … I can only imagine not having seen a ballot ever before and how that process works and where you go and also feeling confident in doing so because for so long you were told that that wasn't a place a woman should be.
And so, it was not only the process, but then also the issues, so women knew where to get information about what that ballot contained. And one thing that the League has been committed to from the beginning and we are still is that we're nonpartisan. So we're a political organization, but we don't endorse candidates.
Over the years, you do see an expanding of positions. In the 1970s and 80s, natural resources was something that the membership felt very strongly about. So now we have positions on air quality and water quality and what that means. That's something that's always member-driven. The League, the way it operates, is supposed to mimic government and it's kind of an experiment in democracy as well. And so there are heated debates, there are extensive research and discussions on the issues to understand all sides and whether or not the League should take up a position.
It’s been 100 years since the League was created. Why is it still necessary for the group to be around now and what battles are left to be fought?
We are seeing still a fight for good government and what that means. And I think we are still beating the drums of how important it is that people are involved, that democracy depends on our involvement and that it isn't something that just exists and run(s) because we think it's a good idea and we just let it be. It needs to be cared for and it needs that engagement. And so, without people holding our government accountable, power will just do what it wants, and that's not a particular party problem. That's a power problem.
I think with the centennial too, we've been looking ahead and (asking), what does it mean to be part of this organization? ... I know one of the areas that we've been grappling with is our own history of suffrage and how much of that movement (excluded) women of color. Just like we had in the fight for civil rights, you had people told they had to get to the back of the bus. With the suffrage movement, you had black women told they needed to get to the back of the marching line in the parade.
And so that's something that our organization and women who have always celebrated women's suffrage, (it’s) something to grapple with and to understand your history, to acknowledge its imperfections and how it failed many women. But then also realizing that we can build on the new opportunities that we have today by recognizing that past so that we are making sure we're lifting up all women today.
How has the League grappled with topics like race internally in the context of these discussions about the centennial?
At the state office we're helping by facilitating conversations. So talking about what that privilege means and how to leverage our privilege.
Even in just the two years time that we've started this work... the conversations have evolved, going from, “Well, of course I accept all people,” to, “Oh, you know what, we have work to do. We want to do right, but we haven't always done right. So how do we do better? How do we fix this?”
The centennial's really brought a lot of that to light. Even two years ago when we were coming up to the centennial, there was a lot of concern (among) members about how do we address this issue of white supremacy within the suffrage movement, how do we address that and celebrate things that came out of it?
There were some really challenging conversations about recognizing it, addressing it, acknowledging it, not just excusing it or passing it off or saying, “Well, that was in the past.” … We need to take responsibility for what that was and how it affected people and how it left some people behind, and that doesn't help our movement, our cause.
But then, what do we do about that today? Because these are the actions we have control over. And so when we address it and acknowledge it, what does that mean for us today and how do we not repeat those past mistakes?