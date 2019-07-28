Pediatric heart surgery has been in the spotlight this summer after a New York Times investigation published in May highlighted alarming infant deaths in the pediatric heart surgery program at North Carolina Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill.
The investigation revealed that the University of North Carolina was not routinely publicly reporting its mortality outcomes to The Society of Thoracic Surgeons, which tracks mortality data nationally, and that its performance waned in recent years.
Transparency in reporting is a priority for the pediatric surgery program at UW Hospital, which has continued to improve its mortality rates and sees patients from throughout Wisconsin and the country.
Dr. Petros Anagnostopoulos, the chief surgeon at American Family Children's Hospital, spoke to the Cap Times about his work, its challenges and how he strives to improve outcomes for patients.
What drew you to this work?
I always liked taking care of kids. Originally I thought I wanted to be a pediatrician, but then I liked surgery and I liked the heart. I wanted to be a heart surgeon — a transplant surgeon —and then when I did my cardiac pediatric surgery rotation, it all came together and I decided to go for that.
With infant and children’s hearts, you’re operating on something that is sometimes as small as a walnut. How do you physically do that?
It is through a lot of training through a lot of years. The post-graduate training to become a cardiac surgeon… was 11 years after I finished medical school so there is a lot of training involved. Then you have to have the right mentorship when you’re starting for the first several years of your career, to be in an environment that is nurturing. It’s a highly technical field but more important than the technique is the correct decision-making. The thinking, the diagnosis, there is no field in medicine that is so collaborative. It is extremely important that you have a great system and you are surrounded by people who support you and challenge you to make you better and you make them better, too.
How often will you open up a heart and run into things you didn’t anticipate?
This doesn’t happen very often because the diagnostic capabilities in all programs, especially here at the University of Wisconsin, are incredible. We have incredible echocardiography, incredible imaging, incredible (catheterization laboratory), electrophysiology analysis. We all work together so well, that I don’t remember the last time where we had to revise the plan based on new information. Usually we have the information well before we are in the operating room and we sit down as a team together and we have plan A and plan B and plan C in advance so that there’s not a lot of surprises.
How have the mortality outcomes in pediatric heart surgery changed over the last 20 years?
Through training and experience, outcomes in our field are incredibly improved to what they were 20 years ago. Not only the technology, but the people, the training, the ways that the knowledge is being disseminated and the openness of our societies and the training programs have also improved outcomes.
What does “outcomes” fully entail today? How is a post-surgery life different today than it would have been decades ago?
I think one of the most fascinating parts of this is that if we were to approach many different (heart) lesions 20 or 25 years ago, the main objective would be survival, and it is still. Because sometimes with open heart surgery, babies do die but the majority of the time, the outcomes are going to be good and the babies will survive. One of the most interesting parts of this is that by operating successfully on patients, you develop a new cohort, a new population of patients who wouldn’t have survived otherwise in the past. So you have new patient populations with new problems. They have neuro-development issues, in other words, their brain doesn’t develop exactly the way it would be if they were not facing open heart surgeries and other procedures and hospitalizations.
One of the Holy Grails of our field is, how do you make sure that those kids grow and reach their potential completely as if they did not have heart disease? At UW we have neuro-development clinics where all of our babies get enrolled and they’re seen by our specialists.
In May, the New York Times published a report on high mortality outcomes for pediatric heart surgery at University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill. What did you take away from that report?
I think what comes out from this report is that when you take care of open heart surgery for babies and children, there is a need of having institutional resources and a team-oriented approach. That commitment has to be there in human capital and in infrastructure and in technology. We are fortunate at the University of Wisconsin to have this commitment from everybody, from the academic chairs to the administration of the hospital, to the physicians to continue to support the program and invest in this program.
At the same time, you need to be transparent in your outcomes, so if there are opportunities for improvement to therefore then critically look at the quality of the service and have a very organized way or process towards improvement. I think the pressure is there for us to be better and perform better, not us meaning the University of Wisconsin, but our society. And I think what that (report) shows is that a team is as weak as its weakest link. When their communication breaks down, when the people don’t trust each other, when the infrastructure has not been updated, all it takes is a few broken links in the system to not do well. Bad outcomes happen to everyone but it is the willingness to identify problems that can raise all boats.
Where are UW’s mortality rates today for the surgeries you perform? The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has given UW’s heart surgery program two out of a possible three stars with a 1.5 percent operative and adjusted mortality rate for adults, neonates, children and infants for 2014 through 2017.
Public reporting — that is a very big discussion that is happening in the specialty at this moment. We got a report from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons that our outcomes have improved even more than compared to the ones we publicly report.
When our mortality rates get updated for 2018, you’re going to see that our mortality dropped even more. We are one of the safest places to do surgery in the upper Midwest. This is a big debate in the profession right now because people are trying to figure out if this star classification is something that hurts or helps when it comes to assessment.
For general heart surgery, it is very complicated and no patient is the same as the other patient. One question we’re all struggling with is, with the star classifications and the way it’s used right now, is a source of confusion for the public. Is it fair? What are our outcomes? What is the risk that we’re taking? Is it misleading?
There is no question in my mind that the systems will continue to get better and that the transparency is the name of the game. The people need to know that when they come here, here is the quality of the surgery this place has done … so that there are no hidden skeletons.
Do you get pressure from administrators at UW Hospital to raise the star rating here?
No. I think the people here let us do what we want to do and they trust us that we’re going to be hard on ourselves and learn from every single case. We have a lot of mechanisms to review outcomes and our processes and again, I’m very proud of our outcomes and for the last four years they have been among the best around. Even though that is the case, we never stop always looking at every success and failure and try to learn from that. We take that seriously.