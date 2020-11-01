Q&A Dr. Keyimani Alford facilitates access to higher education for students at Madison College

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the economy lags, many students need more help finding ways to pay for college. At Madison Area Technical College, Dr. Keyimani Alford facilitates a critical piece of that, helping Madison-area students initially access higher education but also successfully complete their studies through financial support and mentorship.
Alford is the newly appointed Dean of Student Access and Success and is responsible for the strategic leadership of the financial aid, veterans benefits, academic advising, career and employment services, transfer services, RISE, and directing the success of college-wide programs and initiatives such as Scholars of Promise, Financial Literacy, and Emergency Funding.
After spending 14 years working in financial aid at UW-Milwaukee, Alford worked at Great Lakes Educational Loan Services in Madison, examining the challenges students faced in repaying their loans and providing regulatory training opportunities for higher education professionals. He joined Madison College, which has about 33,000 students across its campuses, in 2017.
What made you want to come to Madison College to do this work?
It was my own desire to take my experiences being a first-generation student, one that was in poverty and dealt with various complexities of trying to understand financial aid and higher education. I was in a situation where I was away from both of my parents so it provided that complexity for me in being able to navigate higher education. They were in California, whereas I was in Wisconsin. When it came to access, college was a thought, but was it something that was truly achievable in my current state? No.
So being able to take those experiences and understanding as far as how I was, as a college student (and) to be able to help someone else to have access to it, and to have that sustainable opportunity to have higher education, or a college degree, is what drew me into why I do what I do now; to truly to be that hope to someone else that might have been frustrated by the process.
We used to have a saying back in the office that we were the “dream makers” as far as being able to have a student come into your office with an issue or situation and leave your office with a smile.
What programs specific to Madison College do you oversee?
Underneath student access and success is financial aid, is veteran benefits. We have our Scholars of Promise program; we have our RISE Program, which stands for retention initiatives and student engagement programs. There is TRiO and our Men of Excellence program that helps to support Black and LatinX male students. We have our Scholars of Color Mentoring program and AVID Tops for students who have come in from the Madison Metropolitan School District to offer college transition support. Under SAS is also academic advising, career and employment services, transfer services and our payment center.
What are the biggest challenges in your job right now with the pandemic and how are you addressing them?
Students have to transition over into an online environment, a primary online environment, or an environment where in some cases, their preference was to learn was face to face. Even in the community college setting, you have students that come to a two-year community college because of that in-person interaction, that one-on-one opportunity to speak to someone, that one-on-one opportunity to be exposed to a particular career that they can get that certificate or that training to go back into the workforce.
So to take those actual building skills, and to convert that into an online structure has been a challenge, just thinking about the whole aspect of it. And not only that, of course, there are things that the college has put into place in order to supplement and to provide that relief to students. We have a digital equity impact team that addresses technology needs, to get thousands of laptops and hotspots to students to make sure that they have the resources that is needed for successful learning.
You also have the shifting of all support services to make sure that the in-person experience is still available for the online student. Virtual drop-in spaces, actual in-person hours and availability, they are still on campus. We have team members positioned to support them and continue outreach and engagement with students. We’ve even called students to check on them to see how they're doing. It’s not easy. We continue to plan and keep the student in mind as we're interacting and engaging to provide these different modes of instruction.
Roughly 5% of our classes right now are offered only in-person. The rest are either fully online or in a hybrid function. But we are training faculty and staff on best practices so they can engage our students to have a rewarding experience. Their success is important to us.
How is the economy affecting students?
Students who have lost their job and don’t have enough income to support their family to pay rent, utility bills, medical bills and other things of that nature, have called us.
Madison College has responded to that. We have had what is called an "emergency assistance program" at the college for years. But this year alone we have seen a 400% increase in support for students that have had emergency situations. We have awarded over $2.5 million in federal and private emergency funding since March and that is going to continue as we are providing additional opportunities for students.
Money for technology is important to their success. Some have housing needs, they cannot pay their rent, so being able to supply support for them is a decision to stay enrolled or not. They might need food, so (we're) having different types of gift cards and provide funding for them to get their groceries because they have children at home that they are supporting. And if they're not working, that impacts their academic study. We are really thinking about the well-rounded student and what are their needs right now. We’re saying "Hey, Madison College is behind you, Madison College cares about where you are and what you are facing." Having that access to them has been critical and really helps to address some of those challenges.
How do you think the pandemic is affecting how students think about college?
The whole landscape of where we are going because of COVID — the stress of knowing that you need to stay inside as much as you can, and not expose yourself to the various health situations that are transpiring — has changed the manner in which students are thinking about college. But I think that is more so in the traditional sense of thinking that I'm going to go to a four-year institution and want to stay in the dorms.
Now actually is an opportunity for students to leverage the two-year experience because of the programs and partnerships that we have with the four-year institutions. So if the four-year path is their goal they can get those early classes underneath their belt. So there's always a conversation that we have with students. And of course, the two-year education or two-year institution is a valuable resource within the community itself.
A student can come to us with the need to acquire a specific skill, that technical skill in order to be more marketable in their jobs, or to advance their career to come to us to get that certificate or that degree and that hands-on experience and then able to go into the workforce immediately. We just try to truly understand what the students’ needs are, and understand what they want to obtain, and provide that path to help them attain it.
How has the federal and state financial aid landscape changed over the last several years?
There has been an ongoing demand for advocacy for financial aid programs, because there have been cuts in programs overall. I can think of two programs specifically that come to mind, the Academic Competitiveness grant that went away, and then the (national) SMART grant that went away that was for science and math and technology.
The decrease we have seen in some cases has been on the state level where state funding isn't necessarily there for students as it would be and it doesn't increase with the rising costs of college. There is also a lot of within the federal landscape where administrative burden has been placed on institutions. And, of course with students there are complications in document completion. For years, the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) has been discussing why there are over 105 questions on the application.
(There are) discussions on what makes it better for students and trying to find ways to integrate other agencies to pull that information into the systems and procedures that support simplification. So there's a dialogue and discussion on how can we make it easier for students to have access to the resources they need in order to fund their college education.
How do you feel about how the college as a whole is doing when it comes to equity work and inclusion work?
When I came to the college in January 2017, there was work starting on equity inclusion, through our vice president, Lucia Nunez, who was finalizing the college's three-year equity and inclusion plan. College leadership was truly invested in how to incorporate inclusion within the practices of Madison College. So that work, in a sense, helped to lay that foundation of how we infuse equity, inclusion, diversity, and dealing with various topics like bias within the workplace and how we're supporting students.
Of course, our president, Dr. Jack E. Daniels, is a huge advocate and support of this work. When it comes to equity and inclusion, it's apparent in his leadership. But even with that, it helps to set the stage and allow us as a college to truly know the impact and importance of it.
Even right now, the college has looked at the equity inclusion plan that was developed in 2017 and has now created a living document that basically transforms and transitions and actually grows with Madison College and the populations that we serve.
Roughly 30% of our students are minorities or people of color, from diverse backgrounds. So based off of that one of the core pillars within equity, is to make sure that Madison College is reflective of our student body. So that's definitely important because it allows students to come to us and understand that they can connect with us, that we can understand their challenges, we can understand the situation, economic and cultural.
Even right now, as we're dealing with racism and various aspects of brutality, talking about how to become anti-racist, and providing programming behind that, that not only just talks about it, but allows us to have that open conversation that open dialogue, and action steps in order to move forward.
Right now there has been a mandate for every area within the college to develop an equity and inclusion goal, where we are truly addressing equity inclusion, and making sure that we're not only talking the talk but we're also walking the walk in our efforts and how we're addressing it. So it's kind of amazing just to be a part of it, and to see the importance in making sure that at the forefront of everything from the top down, making sure that there is diversity in every aspect of every process that we're doing at the college.
