Q&A Dr. Keyimani Alford facilitates access to higher education for students at Madison College

Roughly 5% of our classes right now are offered only in-person. The rest are either fully online or in a hybrid function. But we are training faculty and staff on best practices so they can engage our students to have a rewarding experience. Their success is important to us.

How is the economy affecting students?

Students who have lost their job and don’t have enough income to support their family to pay rent, utility bills, medical bills and other things of that nature, have called us.

Madison College has responded to that. We have had what is called an "emergency assistance program" at the college for years. But this year alone we have seen a 400% increase in support for students that have had emergency situations. We have awarded over $2.5 million in federal and private emergency funding since March and that is going to continue as we are providing additional opportunities for students.