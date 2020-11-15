Q&A: Donna Moreland sees new state job as 'an opportunity to continue in service'

How has starting a new job during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis been?

It's been fine. I have been coming into the office. Depending on your role with the state, you have the option to work from home but I want to get the full feel of being in this position, so I've been coming in … I plan to do a walk around, masked up, so that I'm complying with the rules and not contributing to the continued spread of the virus, but I want to meet people. I want to talk to them. I want to find out what their experience has been, to make sure that they have what they need in order to provide the best service to the citizens of Wisconsin.

You left your position on the City Council to take this job. When you look back at your time as an alder, what stands out to you most?

Wheels turn slow. And perhaps that's just the nature of government, but the wheels turn slow. The district that I represented, in looking at some of the issues that other alders have to deal with in their district, we had a pretty laid back district. There were a couple things going on but not to the magnitude as others, so basically my time was focused on things that were affecting the entire city: this year, quite naturally, (it was) the pandemic …