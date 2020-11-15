Q&A: Donna Moreland sees new state job as 'an opportunity to continue in service'

Donna Moreland has always been drawn to public service. But she hadn't considered that commitment would eventually lead her to a job in state government.
As a Rotarian, local volunteer and former Madison City Council member who's spent over 15 years in legal administration work, Moreland said she sees her current role as the deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services as "an opportunity to continue in service."
"This is another way to provide service to my community, the broader community," she said. "And it's in my wheelhouse, operations is what I do. So this is just kind of a bigger scale."
Moreland, 61, has lived in Madison for nearly two decades, moving here from Chicago in 2002 after she was recruited by the Quarles & Brady law firm. She most recently worked as the office business director for law firm Perkins Coie, before starting at DSPS in mid-October.
She succeeds Nia Trammell in the agency's No. 2 position, which opened up after Trammell was recently appointed to fill a vacancy on the Dane County Circuit Court.
Acknowledging the role is "totally different than what I've done since I've been in Madison," Moreland, who spoke with the Cap Times the week after she started at DSPS, said she's looking forward to getting a better grasp of the job as she continues meeting coworkers and understanding the agency's policies, procedures and processes.
How do you see your past experiences translating to this job?
Coming from the private sector to the public sector, that's a huge change. Just from my time on City Council, government works totally different than the private sector. And it's important that I really get a handle on how that works and see how I can apply the skills and expertise that I have gained through the years. While I am being paid, I do see this as a service opportunity. And I did in the private sector as well. I like to solve problems. I like to help people be the best that they can be in their jobs. And that's something that I hope I'm able to do in this position. Everyone has set goals for themselves and I see one of my roles is helping them to achieve their goals.
Not everyone is aware of the work DSPS does. How does your role fit into agency more broadly?
The agency is important to the community because it affects the livelihoods of people and making sure that we are providing service in a timely manner to folks around the state is really important. We could literally be in a position where people can't even begin their careers because of us not being able to timely turn around their licensing or scheduling exams and things of that nature. My role again is to make sure that the people who are actually on the ground working through the paperwork and the processes, making sure that they have what they need in order to be as effective and turning around the information, the documents that they need for the citizens. We have their professions in our hands and it's important that we realize that.
How has starting a new job during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis been?
It's been fine. I have been coming into the office. Depending on your role with the state, you have the option to work from home but I want to get the full feel of being in this position, so I've been coming in … I plan to do a walk around, masked up, so that I'm complying with the rules and not contributing to the continued spread of the virus, but I want to meet people. I want to talk to them. I want to find out what their experience has been, to make sure that they have what they need in order to provide the best service to the citizens of Wisconsin.
You left your position on the City Council to take this job. When you look back at your time as an alder, what stands out to you most?
Wheels turn slow. And perhaps that's just the nature of government, but the wheels turn slow. The district that I represented, in looking at some of the issues that other alders have to deal with in their district, we had a pretty laid back district. There were a couple things going on but not to the magnitude as others, so basically my time was focused on things that were affecting the entire city: this year, quite naturally, (it was) the pandemic …
Coming into it, just like every other entity, you have to get to know the people and the personalities. So the first year was kind of getting your arms wrapped around that, working on the committees, looking at the issues in totality of the city as opposed to my neck of the woods, if you will. It was very unfortunate that going into my second year, we had to deal with this pandemic, which kind of hindered the continued grasp of everything that was really going on with the city and with being able to be in the same space with other alders and get to talk to them and get to know them and see how we could work together to improve the city for the citizens. Up until the time I resigned, it was very difficult.
With the alder workgroup, I have to say so myself, I think we did an amazing job, given what we were charged to do in the time that we had to do it in, which was basically a little over five weeks. I think a lot of people were a little bit confused about what the actual workgroup role was, but our role basically was to codify what the ad hoc committee on police policies, the work that they had done … It was just to codify that and we tried to be very respectful of the work that they did and the time that they took out of their lives on a totally voluntary basis to pull this together, and also to be respectful to police officers and understand what they have to deal with. I'm biased but I think we did an excellent job in putting their recommendations into law …
You left the council before you had a chance to vote on the city budget. Are there any items you regret not being able to advocate for?
It was really going to be a difficult budget year. I mean, the pandemic, we were creating a totally new city office, so that has financial implications. That's one of the things that I guess I regret not really being a part of that to see how that would all flesh out. But just being a part of making sure that we fund the programs and the departments that we really wanted to, in this difficult time, really wanted to make sure were funded because we still have a lot of concerns with homelessness. The pandemic has just made it that much worse. Being able to be there to vote on things around housing, the police and fire budget, those are always the larger budgets …
I really enjoyed being appointed to the Finance Committee. I think last year, we did really good work. This year it would have been difficult, not that I run from a challenge because I don't. But it would have been hard. I would say 65% of me, there's not a ton that I regret not having to be there to vote for. But I think if there's the one thing it would be how the funding and the staffing of the Office of the Independent Monitor is going to be handled.
