Grant Foster, Angela Jenkins and Justin Williams are running for the District 15 seat on Madison's City Council. Whoever is successful would replace David Ahrens, who currently represents the district.
The primary is Feb. 19, and the general election is April 2.
Grant Foster
Age: 40
Profession: Retired in June from Dean/SSM as director of health information and manager of interpreter services, previously worked in education as a youth program coordinator for Centro Hispano at Hamilton Middle School
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and global cultures from UW-Madison; Masters studies in Teaching at Johns Hopkins; Lean Process Improvement Green Belt certification
Political experience: Former member of the city’s Pedestrian, Bicycle, Motor Vehicle Commission and the Long Range Transportation Planning Committee
Other public service: Treasurer at Nuestro Mundo Inc., President of Lapham-Marquette Parent Teacher Group, President of Madison Bikes, Director on Eastmorland Community Association Board
Campaign website: www.grant4madison.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I came to Madison for college in the mid-90's and moved into the Eastmorland neighborhood in 2007.
Why are you running for City Council?
Because I love Madison and I want to do everything I can to make it an even better place to live. My professional experience and skills combined with the knowledge and experience I gained working within Madison’s city government have prepared me to be a very effective leader on the Council and a strong advocate for District 15.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I’ve been very involved with city governance for the last five years and have an in-depth understanding of city processes, the work of the council, and the major issues facing our community. While all new alders will face some sort of learning curve, I'm in a very strong position to hit the ground running in April on behalf of District 15 residents and businesses.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
For Madison, the real big ones are housing, employment, transportation, environmental degradation and racial disparity and inequity. In District 15, one of the biggest challenges facing residents is around increasing development pressure.
The Royster Clark area is under development right now, construction will begin soon on the Cottage Grove/Atwood area, and proposals are in for the area just outside District 15 boundaries at Acewood/Cottage Grove. The Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan was also just approved by the Common Council and it looks to capitalize on the excellent public transit access by adding significant housing as well. While all of this development has the potential to bring some negative impacts (loss of open space, increased traffic congestion) there's also an opportunity to make our district more vibrant and create better access to retail and service amenities. It will also bring greater opportunity to improve access to public transportation for those that live and work in the district.
What do you love most about your district?
What's not to love?! I love the people especially, but also the parks and open spaces, including access to Lake Monona, and of course Pinney Library!
Angela Jenkins
Age: 39
Profession: Project manager
Education: Background in biochemistry and information systems with certifications in leadership, project management and process improvement methodologies
Political Experience: None
Other public service: Lake Edge Neighborhood Association board president, Olbrich Botanical Society board member, Lowell Community Organization parent member
Campaign website: www.angelaformadison.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
Love. As newlyweds, we made a pact with each other where we would start our lives on an adventure and discovering new experiences together. This became a reality when I accepted a job offer and in less than two weeks after we tied the knot, we packed up our belongings into a 15 footer U-haul and relocated to Madison. In many ways, Madison reminds us of our hometown, Seattle, prior to the growth. This was 14 years ago, and we have been in our home in the district for over 10 years.
Why are you running for City Council?
This is both an exciting and pivotal time for our city, Madison, with projected growth in population over the course of the next few years. Many key decisions are to be made, and I’m excited for the opportunity to have a profound impact to improve the city’s quality of life and its future. In addition, as a first generation immigrant, I will bring diversity to the council and will work hard to ensure all segments of the city are represented.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
A successful City Council member is one that collaborates with constituents, city staff, and fellow council members and the job involves research, communication, and attention to details and evaluate risks including the assessments of the consequences of decisions. It takes patience, listening skills where all aspects are considered, and good decision-making skills. These are attributes I have demonstrated professionally and in various community leadership positions.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Change. Our city is growing and with growth, comes change. There is a dire need of affordable housing, accessibility and equity. As a governing body, the council shall reflect the values, needs and diversity of the communities through representation. It is pertinent for council members to listen and gain input from their respective communities and work collectively to maintain our strong and diverse communities as part of the legislative and oversight function. Our communities are evolving and the council has the opportunity to impact the lives of its residents positively and make our beloved city, the best that it can be for all.
What do you love most about your district?
The unique blend of the past, present, and the future - A sizable area of the district was annexed including my neighborhood, Lake Edge which was part of the Town of Blooming Grove. There is a charm and character that provide a glimpse of the past in the changing landscape that is enchanting.
Justin Williams
Age: 34
Profession: Nonprofit development at Community Shares of Wisconsin
Education: Liberal arts degree from Madison College; political science degree from UW-Milwaukee
Political experience: Field director in 2011 for JoAnne Kloppenburg for Supreme Court, volunteer coordinator in 2010 for Brian Blanchard for Court of Appeals, intern from 2009-2010 in the office of Gov. Jim Doyle, Obama for America intern in 2008
Other public service: Secretary of the Board for Lake Edge Neighborhood Association, board member of OPEN (Out Professional Engagement Network), will be board president starting in March; former secretary of the board for Community Shares USA, community fundraiser for Friends of Capitol Hill Apartments; GLBT Caucus Vice-Chair for College Democrats of America, LGBT Issues Director for College Democrats of Wisconsin
Campaign website: www.justinwilliamsformadison.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I grew up as an LGBT kid in a town of 600 people so what originally brought me to Madison back in 2002 was the idea that I could find a community that understood, accepted and embraced who I am and appreciated me for it. I spent 2002-2008 living in Madison and studying at Madison College. I spent two years at UW-Milwaukee from 2008-2009 and moved back to Madison in January of 2010. While I enjoyed my brief stint in Milwaukee it solidified for me that Madison is the place I call home. The relationships I’ve built here, the progressive values that many of us share, and the commitment my neighbors had to giving back to the community is what drew me back. I’ve lived in the Lake Edge Neighborhood in District 15 since 2013 when I bought my first home that I still reside in on Buckeye Road.
Why are you running for City Council?
I’m running because as alder I will build on my longstanding dedication to community. I will stand up for the interests of the people in the district, champion equity initiatives and be a careful steward of tax dollars. I’m running to help craft a vision of Madison so everyone is proud to call our city home, something I’ve been working on as a board member of the Lake Edge Neighborhood Association.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
What sets me apart from my opponents in District 15 are my qualifications, my history and my record. My experience and approach differs from my opponents in the race. I’m not a running to advocate for self-serving interests. I’m running to represent our district as a whole. I’m also not a newcomer to the progressive movement, and I understand the importance of supporting our cause through volunteering to elect leaders who share our values. I have a deep understanding of social issues, environmental issues, and disparity issues facing the city. What I’ve chosen to do in my career, my experience, and my involvement in my community make me the best fit to be the next alder of District 15.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
The city needs to continue to close disparity gaps in opportunity, employment, health care and the criminal justice system. We need to focus on the creation, siting and funding of affordable housing, ensuring equitable management of the city budget and building a community-centered approach to a public safety issues facing our community.
In our district, we need an effective advocate for the reconstruction of Atwood Avenue to include multi-use pedestrian paths; someone who will work for redevelopment projects that focus on providing access to affordable housing and opportunities for economic development; someone to be a voice for the constituents in improving road conditions with sensible solutions based on neighborhood feedback; and someone with a commitment to building on public transportation to provide a sustainable, affordable and reliable system that can be utilized by all.
What do you love most about your district?
What I love most about my district are the people in it. My neighbors and our community is so generous with their time, knowledge and overall support of the area. We have individuals who spend their time teaching neighbors about gardening and the importance of urban agriculture. We have neighbors who are willing to help fix cars, lawn mowers or snow blowers in the blink of an eye. They are inviting and don’t hesitate to offer your neighbor a beer or a burger from their grill out. This is the community I see and am so proud to be a part of. I love it!