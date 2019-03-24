Mike Cerro and Lindsay Lemmer are vying for the District 3 City Council seat. The primary election is Feb. 19. Ald. Amanda Hall most recently held the seat.
Mike Cerro
Age: 55
Profession: Mechanical and project engineer, telecom consultant
Education: Graduated from UW-Madison in 1997 with degree in mechanical engineering
Political experience: No elected political experience, all volunteer public service
Other public service: Volunteer for a youth hockey association, Covered Bridge subdivision and McClellan Park/North Star Park Neighborhood Association, and current volunteer with Adopt Ice Partnership Volunteers
Campaign website: www.mike4madison.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I’m a Madison native, attended Madison public schools and graduated from the UW-Madison in mechanical engineering. Go Badgers! I have three children, and next year I’ll have one child in each of the same schools I attended some 40 years ago. I’ve lived in several of District 3 subdivisions for 40 years: Covered Bridge, Sprecher East and Rolling Meadows.
Why are you running for City Council?
I’m running for alder as I’m committed to ensuring that citizens feel like this is their government, and they deserve to be involved in the decisions that are made in the district; I represent a clear alternative to my opponent.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
As a 40-year resident of District 3, I have a great deal of experience working with many of our residents on relevant district issues. I have experienced Madison’s rapid growth over the years, and I have a stake in its success. I believe that Dane County communities outside of Madison must do their part and do more to support the needs of the county. The Madison property taxpayer shoulders an unbalanced burden of the costs for the county.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Madison has both a very high population growth rate and high commuter challenges. The narrow corridors leading to the isthmus of Madison are burdened with ever-growing traffic concerns and daily commuter needs. Madison provides the majority of the services for the entire county even though it has less than half the population. The property taxpayer is unfairly hit with ever-increasing high property taxes to pay for shared countywide services. These services should be more equitably provided by, and costs shared more by, the county and outlying communities.
District 3 has several key issues. First is the lack of an ambulance at the new fire station #13. Madison Medics respond to over 70 percent of all the emergency calls in the city. As alder, I’ll work toward getting a new ambulance at station #13. Second, our district needs increased staffing for our East District Neighborhood officers who become familiar with the neighborhoods and residents in each district. Overall, Madison has insufficient Community Police staffing levels. All emergency departments need to have the adequate staffing to reflect that Madison has well over 60,000 daily commuters coming into Madison. I’ll work with city leaders to have emergency departments at levels that better reflect the true aggregate population of Madison.
What do you love most about your district?
My district has an abundance of very involved and caring people as residents. They actively participate in volunteering and provide their time on committees and voicing their concerns. We have many people that are truly committed to the continued success of Madison and the improvement of our community. Their energy and enthusiasm for making positive change in the district is contagious and encourages others to get involved as well.
Lindsay Lemmer
Age: 37
Profession: Communications strategist
Education: Master’s degree in business administration from Edgewood College in 2010, bachelor of arts degree in psychology and communication arts from UW-Madison in 2005
Political experience: None; political campaign volunteer experience for Ed Garvey for Governor, Tammy Baldwin for Congress and Russ Feingold for U.S. Senate
Other public service: President of the Wisconsin and Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW); former NOW communications director, communications chair for Dane County Voter ID Coalition and marketing director for Heartland Farm Sanctuary
Campaign website: www.lindsayforalder.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I am a native Madisonian, and have lived in my district for the past two years with my partner who has been here for nearly his entire life.
Why are you running for City Council?
Madison is growing, yet we’re failing to address some serious ongoing disparities. The great opportunities Madison has to offer are only available to some of us.
I think we have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact. We need a diverse set of voices at the table. I’ve worked hard to make positive change happen through my advocacy work and have the background and skills to be impactful on the Common Council.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
My background, education and experience. I have an MBA, which will help me be a good steward of our public tax dollars, and make sure they are being used as effectively as possible. Madison is facing difficult financial choices and tough decisions will have to be made.
My experience in advocacy at the local and state levels has given me powerful expertise and valuable connections to help me be an effective and influential voice. I’ve been endorsed by our State Representative Melissa Sargent, District 3’s current alder and our previous alder Lauren Cnare, as well as many other others.
I’m the only candidate who works in communications and outreach professionally. I intend to use that expertise to not just be exceptionally responsive, but to also continuously engage my district on issues of interest to them.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Our greatest challenge is managing the city’s continued growth in a way that supports a strong economy, a growing middle class and ensures all Madisonians have good opportunities to succeed. Madison is becoming more diverse yet experiences persistent systemic inequities. We need to do more to address these while preparing the city for continuous growth.
The greatest challenges facing my district are the uneven consequences of Madison’s population growth. Not everyone has the same opportunities to succeed, and public safety is also a concern.
The Acewood Boulevard and Cottage Grove Road area has suffered from a declining market and customer base. I would work with property owners, neighbors, developers and city planners on more modern and competitive options for this location.
The police would be the first to say they can’t keep us safe on their own, we need preventative measures too. We can work together and make our neighborhoods strong. I would support measures that increase communication and interaction among neighbors.
We also need to prioritize options that help all of our community to do well, such as after school programming, strong community centers such as MSCR, and professional training opportunities for youth.
What do you love most about your district?
To me, the east side of Madison has always been made of honest, hardworking and fair neighbors. We are always quick to help each other out and are dedicated to creating a welcoming and warm community.