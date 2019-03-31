Incumbent District 17 alder and Council President Samba Baldeh is running for re-election and is challenged by James Creighton Mitchell, Jr. The election is April 2.
Samba Baldeh
Age: 48
Profession: Software engineer, entrepreneur
Education: College - programming and information technology project management
Political experience: Served two terms as alder for District 17, currently City Council president
Other public service: Serve as a board member for UW Community Out Council, YALI, 100 Black Men of Madison
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
Lived here about two decades. Education
Why are you running for City Council?
Bring a different perspective to the council and serve my community
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I live in the district and have been working for and with them for the past decade or so. I know them and their needs.
If running as an incumbent, what do you feel are your greatest accomplishments of the past term and what issues or projects are you looking to address if re-elected?
Reference an interview with The Capital Times. But if re-elected, racial disparities, address educational challenges of particularly people of color, business and job opportunities particularly for our most disadvantaged communities/populations, access to capital by people of color and women, water related issues particularly in the east side of the city
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Economic opportunities for all, educating our kids particularly those of color, Safe and clean drinking water, public spaces, public safety and housing particularly is a huge challenge.
What do you love most about your district?
The people and vibrancy of the community
James Creighton Mitchell, Jr.
Age: 75
Profession: Retired from city of Highland Park Water Plant after over two decades as a potable water operator
Education: Degree from Northeastern Illinois University; graduate work in public health at Northern Illinois University
Political experience: In Deerfield, Illinois: township trustee, Mosquito Abatement District, Drainage District, Lake County Board, Lake County Forest Preserve Board, Public Library District trustee, School Board member
Other public service: Honorably Discharged US Navy Veteran with Vietnam Service.
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
Currently lives in Illinois.
Returning to my home community, Deerfield, Illinois in July 1974, I completed college and became active i politics. Some activities were concurrent until January 2005 when my first wife passed a away from inflammatory breast cancer.
I married a professional woman with computer experience from Madison in 2010. She is a life long resident of Wisconsin growing up on a farm near Oshkosh that dates from 1848. Her father was a successful dairy farmer.
We would like to combine homes to Wisconsin, but homes in Lindenhurst, Illinois are not selling.
Why are you running for City Council?
I decided to run for alder because of an article in a local paper which highlighted several unique items about this vacancy.
- Pay increase - "I don't believe volunteers for elective office should be compensated."
- Incumbent was unopposed. He was also unopposed during his first run. "No free rides to elective office."
- Several vacancies existed. Non returning incumbents, by rule, were required to file a statement that they were not returning to office.
- Candidates would run nonpartisan.
- A minimum of 20 valid signatures were required.
- Most of the process was similar to Illinois.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I am proud to be an American. My experiences in the military helped shape my commitment to give back to my community.
I participated as a coach for my four children as they participated in community sports. My coaching introduced me to other volunteers who urged me to consider either elected or appointed municipal service. My varied opportunities enabled me to participate in more complicated units of local government.
This diversity in municipal service taught me that one person can make a difference helping the lives of others without compromising ethical principles.
The difference I can make in Madison is extensive, for example: understanding stormwater management: its issues - community involvement, planning and implementation of solutions.
Finally, I believe any volunteer for government service does not need or require compensation or any other benefits. I will either refuse any compensation or donate it to causes in the district.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
The issues here are not much different than everywhere else in America. The Wisconsin 1900' s era, Progressive, nonpartisan approach is unique and will set the Wisconsin/USA 2020 Presidential election.
I want to part of that.
* veterans * homelessness
* education * jobs * infrastructure
* climate change * 3rd party services hired by government
* excessive personal or corporate supersized wealth manipulating the election process
* too many local, state and federal rules * too many government taxes
* political corruption * drugs * crime
HOW TO FIX
Institute a "WELLNESS PROGRAM IN MADISON
# reduce taxes
# reduce rules
# ban sale of tobacco products
# unlimited free drugs dispensed in at/in a government facility 24/7
# promote all that you can be with self responsibility
I would like to retire here because there are so many choices for healthy living.
One of my twin girls was a Cross Country runner in High School and the College of Lake County. She came here several summers for running camps. She attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated from here.
I have cousins who grew up in Columbus. Their mother, from Illinois was a graduate of a Physical Ed degree many years ago. My recently cousin Tom and I would discuss, Progressive Wisconsin.
I like what is here and would like to pass along improvements.
What do you love most about your district?
The 17th District is a microcosm of Madison: diversity of population; housing; employment opportunities; open space; recreational choices; community engagement, access to interstate routes; shopping - retail, automotive, technology, food; higher education.
The 17th District is not dull! Madison is great place to call home.