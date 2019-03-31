Christian Albouras and Erica Janisch are running to represent District 20 on Madison's City Council. The seat is currently held by Ald. Matt Phair, who is not running for re-election. The election is April 2.
Christian Albouras
Age: 32
Profession: business development at Summit Credit Union
Education: Bachelors of business administration from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2008
Masters of Business Administration (MBA), University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Political experience: Previously volunteered in varying capacities for other political campaigns, including local races, statewide races, and presidential races
Other public service: Current commissioner on the Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission (also known as “Dane Arts”), Served as co-chairman for the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad-Hoc Committee for the first two years of the committee, still serving on the committee as a member, member of executive board of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, member of board of directors for the Meadowood Neighborhood Association as the member-at-large
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
My extended family, significant other and career all brought me to Madison. My wife has lived in Madison since she was 3-years-old and grew up in District 20. When I met my wife, she was living in District 20 and had already established deep roots to the community. After moving here to be closer, Madison quickly became home. I truly love our city. In January of 2019, I will have lived in District 20 for four years.
Why are you running for City Council?
My wife and I have a young family and we are homeowners in the Meadowood Neighborhood. Since I moved here, I have met a lot of great people who live in District 20. I feel it is important to be involved in the community from the neighborhood level on up. When Matt Phair began talking about not running for re-election, I decided to step up to the plate to serve my neighbors and the city in this way.
I want to see Madison continue to be a great city to live, work and play for all moving forward. While there are many experiences and reasons that have fueled my decision to announce, I had the great honor of being appointed to serve on Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad-Hoc Committee three years ago. I also had the distinct honor of co-chairing the committee for the first two years with fellow co-chair, Luis Yudice. When engaged in this capacity at the local level, you can have an impact on shaping policy and the decision-making process. This experience the past three years has confirmed my passion to want to continue serving the residents of Madison. Serving on this committee drove me to want to be a part of the larger conversation and decision-making process at the city level by announcing my candidacy to serve on the Madison Common Council
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I am a consensus builder and plan to be a voice on the Common Council that represents the district in a way that builds bridges and identifies shared priorities with other alders and the mayor to find meaningful solutions to complex issues. I will be a representative that listens to the concerns and ideas that the residents of District 20 have to improve the livability and safety of our community. I will encourage feedback and idea sharing so more residents can have an impact on the decision-making process. I am a District 20 resident that is involved at the neighborhood, city, and county level to: (1) support the local arts; (2) improve public safety; (3) build community; and (4) support a vibrant local economy.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Public Safety. I believe that public safety is an issue that is impacting the city as a whole and my district. First, I believe it is important that we work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to reduce crime. A part of working with local law enforcement is supporting them through resources that they may need for hiring more staff, offering enhanced training, and supporting innovative initiatives. It is important that we continue to make strides on improving police and community relations through meaningful initiatives as this can enhance public safety. And it is important to build a sense of community among district residents through the neighborhood associations and perhaps community wide events so that there is a stronger community fabric which will help us deal with our problems together. Second, it is important to be proactive at addressing and providing remedies to underlying root causes that may be fueling crime such as poverty and unemployment.
What do you love most about your district?
There are so many things that I love about District 20. Our district is quite unique in that it is almost entirely residential. The district has several well-established neighborhoods with some active associations. These neighborhoods are amazing with lots and lots of fully mature trees (equals a lot of raking in the fall), varying architectural home designs, and great public schools.
But, what I love most about the district are some of the community events hosted by the neighborhood associations to build community and foster “fellowship” among residents.
Erica Janisch
Age: 32
Profession: stay at home mom
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2008
Political experience: None
Other public service: Two-term AmeriCorps Vista, Falk Elementary School PTO Vice President
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I came to Madison to work for Department of Veteran Affairs. I have lived in Madison for eight years and our district for six.
Why are you running for City Council?
I am running because I want the community we live in to be safe, family friendly, and all our children to receive the best education possible. Our community has great programs to offer but needs additional support to reduce crime and set the next generation up for success.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
What sets me apart from my opponent is I’m female. We are underrepresented, under appreciated and underpaid. We have to work harder than our male counterparts to be successful. I will be a strong, hardworking role model and I will clear the path for others who want to follow in my footsteps and beyond.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Madison: Madison Metropolitan School Districts Behavioral Education Plan (BEP). Teachers don’t have the time or resources to address the behaviors in class. As a result behaviors go unaddressed and escalate without consequences. It also shows that it’s not as effective in the middle and high schools and it’s actually hurting African-American children more than ever. I would collaborate with the school board ,and get input from school staff and parents, to help create a more effective plan.
District: The main issue is crime, especially committed by juveniles. Carjackings and break-ins are leaving our community members feeling violated and unsafe. I believe we need more effective social programs. I also believe they need to be run primarily by minorities. I would meet with organizations that already have resources available, such as the Meadowood community center, and see what is working and what resources they need to be even more successful. I would also collaborate with the future Mayor to create a plan to attract minorities to our city so we can continue to be diverse.
What do you love most about your district?
What I love most about my district is the people. When we ride bikes, or go for walks, everyone waves and says hello. When my children walk to and from school the neighbors are kind and look out for them. I know I can rely on other families and they know they can rely on me.