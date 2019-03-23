Q&A: District 10 Madison City Council candidates

Zachary Henak and Kristin Johnson are running for Madison City Council's District 10 seat, which is currently held by Ald. Mo Cheeks. Cheeks is not running for re-election. The election is April 2.
Zachary Henak
Age: 33
Profession: Full-time father
Education: Bachelor of science degree in finance and economics with a minor in leadership from the University of Denver in 2008
Political experience: First-time candidate
Other public service: volunteer firefighter/EMT, National Guardsman, K-9 Search and Rescue, officer for multiple community organizations
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I have always loved the Midwest and grew up in Minneapolis. My wife was offered her dream position at UW-Madison almost four years ago and we jumped at the opportunity. We moved directly into the home we are in now with our two young sons and have lived in the district almost four years now.
Why are you running for City Council?
I enjoy bringing people together and working through difficult issues. Serving on boards in the neighborhood gave me the opportunity to work with the city on a variety of topics. I saw a number of opportunities to bring awareness to situations where residents can take hold of their issue with the help of the alder and wanted to be in a position to assist. I also have gotten tired of single issue candidates running for office who don’t take a holistic approach and realize there are always trade-offs. I want to bring a sense of realism to the office where I represent everyone and it is important to listen to both sides of any story.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I bring the unique background of being a full time, at home father of two young children supporting my wife in her demanding career in engineering. I also have a significant depth of experience in the community through working with district schools, churches and neighborhood associations. I have a proven track record of making things happen in the community in organizing funding to expand the Doncaster Park reconstruction planned for this coming summer to a greater number and age of children.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Infrastructure is the greatest issue across the city, with public safety coming in close in the 10th district. For the city we need to increase the housing supply, improve public transportation with an emphasis on connecting the east and west sides of Madison and correct the issues we have with our storm water management system. For the 10th District, storm water management is particularly important as we were greatly impacted by the flooding this summer. Funding our police and Fire/EMS department, and getting city officials to work together with cohesion and respect would be a step in the right direction to addressing public safety. In order to come up with longer term solutions, we need to address the disappointing actions of a subset of our youth and find solutions.
What do you love most about your district?
The people. I am astounded on a daily basis what a caring, inclusive, and open community I am blessed to live in. I appreciate the willingness to communicate and disagree my neighbors have as that discourse is what breeds understanding. Without it, we are not a community at all.
Kristin Johnson
Age: 48
Profession: Mom, career and job search consultant
Education: Bachelor of science degree in dietetics and nutritional sciences from UW-Madison in 1998
Political experience: First-time candidate
Other public service: Canvassed for Greenpeace, organized fundraiser for the United Way of Dane County’s Flood Relief Fund, church volunteer, Midvale Lincoln PTO member, held leadership roles in a local Toastmasters club, The Madison Achievers
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
Like many others, I came here to attend UW-Madison. Being raised in Green Bay, a very white city in the 1970s and 80s, and in contrast to that, spending so much time in Chicago as a kid, I was drawn to the diversity and culture here. I wanted to be in a place where not everyone looked like me. In 1990, I was a very optimistic young woman in love with the progressive ideals Madison represented.
Why are you running for City Council?
After 29 years of studying, working, and raising two children in Madison, with the last 15 years living in District 10, I've been disappointed with the racial inequity I didn't expect to see when I first moved here. It's time now for me to do what I can to bridge this divide.
As a single mother, an entrepreneur and an active community member, my life and professional experience, ability to listen and gain trust, and advocate for those who have traditionally been underrepresented will have a positive impact in the most diverse district in the city. In no way does this suggest that I understand the experiences of all marginalized people, but I am committed to seeking out, listening to and amplifying their stories.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
As a job developer, resume writer and career consultant for the past 10 years, I’ve worked with people to help them land new jobs and earn a better living, often by creating opportunities that didn’t formerly exist. Locally and nationally, I’ve been lucky to work with a diverse array of folks, from blue collar to CEO, and everywhere in between. Some of my favorite people to get to know have been teachers, government workers, medical professionals, and active duty military or those transitioning to civilian life.
This work has given me in-depth knowledge of my clients’ careers in public and private sectors across a spectrum of industries including housing, transportation, education, finance, public policy and human resources, to name a few. As a small business owner, I have been a member of local organizations such as the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Dane Buy Local, Greater Madison Area Society for Human Resource Management and 100state. Building relationships with organizations like these gave me knowledge of the needs of employers in terms of their workforce, both operationally and in regard to infrastructure.
The issues that face Madison today: racial equity, housing, transportation and sustainability are all challenges that employees and employers alike want addressed to make our city a better place to live and work. It would be an honor to earn the support of the voters in District 10 because of my background, life experience as a single mother and commitment to hard work in the community.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
By far, racial inequity is the one overarching issue that holds Madison and District 10 back from becoming a more prosperous place. That divide exists as a microcosm in our district — the wide range of socioeconomic disparities tied to race are undeniable. I am keenly aware that people of color do not have the same access to opportunity and resources as my family does.
Providing this opportunity begins with our youth. Access to jobs for kids to improve their personal economic conditions, explore their own career interests and develop their soft skills will give them the jump start they need to make it as adults. Establishing a youth jobs center would be important to explore in ending youth homelessness, as well. Business leaders and other volunteers WANT to be involved in creating a more inclusive community and this would be an excellent way for them to do so.
Improving racial equity in Madison will provide more work opportunities, boost socioeconomic status among working families, and increase the tax base, benefiting all the residents in the district. When kids have access to these career resources, we will also have a safer district.
It is my belief that dangerous crimes will decrease if youth have greater access to opportunity. We all want to feel safe in our neighborhoods. I support mayoral candidate and current Alder Mo Cheeks' Opportunity Agenda to accomplish these goals and improve our community.
What do you love most about your district?
I love that so many of our neighborhoods are walkable, bikeable and busable. I will strive to bring that level of access to more areas of the district. Supporting Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is one example of how this could be accomplished. When residents have better access to their jobs, schools, retail outlets, healthy food and recreation, the local economy will grow and we can all thrive.
One of the main things that attracted me to living in District 10 15 years ago was the affordability of housing here. It was much more manageable to buy or rent. Now, my neighbors are worried about the skyrocketing costs of rent and property taxes pushing them out of their homes. Tackling this problem is a priority if we want Madison to be a place where our children can settle down if they so choose.