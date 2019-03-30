Tag Evers and David Hoffert are vying for the Madison City Council's District 13 seat. Ald. Allen Arntsen took over representing the district in August after former alder Sara Eskrich left the position mid-term.
The election is April 2.
Tag Evers
Age: 62
Profession: Senior talent buyer for FPC Live
Education: Bachelor of arts degree with honors in economics from Wright State University, master of arts degree in agricultural and applied economics from UW-Madison
Political experience: None
Other public service: Fundraising through self-founded company True Endeavors, volunteer with Haiti Allies, a Madison-based non-profit supporting a school in Cité Soleil, an extremely impoverished settlement on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince
Campaign website: www.tagevers.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I moved to Madison in 1988 to attend grad school at the UW, where, concerned by the threat of global environmental crises, I studied natural resource economics. I started Tag Team Productions in 1992, which eventually became True Endeavors. In the years since, I’ve had the privilege of organizing over 2,500 events in clubs and theaters in Madison. In 2006, I purchased my home on Keyes Avenue in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood.
Why are you running for City Council?
I’ve spent the last 25+ years bringing people together around music. I’m running for City Council to bring people together around the ideas that will make Madison a place where everyone can thrive.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I’ve lived in Madison for over 30 years and have developed a wide range of relationships in the public and private sector. I have decades of experience managing complex situations, navigating difficult personalities and gaining positive results.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
We must extend the benefits of living in Madison more equitably. Madison gets high marks as a great place to live for various reasons, but the fact remains Madison is not one city, but two. We’re experiencing tremendous growth as a city, but that growth risks greater inequality, more traffic congestion, and increased stress on our lakes. Climate change, we’re told, is coming at us like “a speeding freight train,” NYT 12/5/18.
With an anticipated 70,000 new residents by the year 2040, we must embrace density and infill. The South Park Street corridor is targeted for development, and the Triangle will soon be undergoing redevelopment. This requires a proactive approach bringing neighbors together around inclusive solutions that promote diversity, housing affordability, workforce development, energy efficiency, transit alternatives and walkability. The equity lens must be in the forefront. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke of “the fierce urgency of now.” The time is now for bold action, to not take no for an answer, to think outside the box and work collaboratively for a Madison that works for all. Thinking globally, acting locally, we can make a difference!
What do you love most about your district?
I love that District 13 is nestled around Lake Wingra and Monona Bay, bordering the Arboretum and Wingra Creek. These are urban oases, offering a measure of peace and calm in our busy lives. As our city grows, we must be vigilant to protect these natural spaces. I remain strongly opposed to Edgewood’s proposed stadium because it’s a poor fit for a neighborhood in such close proximity to Lake Wingra, Madison’s quietest lake.
David Hoffert
Age: 32
Profession: Technical trainer at Epic
Education: Master's degree in public policy from Stanford University in 2012, master's degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University in 2010, bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and computer science from UW-Madison in 2008
Political experience: President of the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association, former president of the Parkwood Hills Community Association
Other public service: Member, Madison Area Transportation Planning Board, Citizen Advisory Council, 2014-2016; Volunteer, Wisconsin Public Television, 2002-Present; Assistant Forensics Coach, James Madison Memorial High School, 2013-2017
Campaign website: www.davidhoffert.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I was born and raised in Madison, leaving only for graduate school and returning in 2012. My wife and I bought our current house in District 13 in September 2015.
Why are you running for City Council?
I'm running for City Council for one simple reason: I love this city. I was born and raised here, and now I've chosen to raise my family here as well. As Madison transitions from a big little city to a little big city, I want to make sure that it remains desirable, and accessible, to others who love it or will love it like I do.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
The main thing that sets me apart from the opponents I know of is that I've been doing this kind of work, in my capacity as president of two different neighborhood associations, for several years already. That has given me a lot of perspective on how to navigate thorny issues and make sure that everyone is heard and represented, and I would bring that perspective with me to the Common Council. I've become known as somebody who listens to everyone and guides the community toward collaborative solutions; I'm very proud of that track record.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
I think the greatest challenge facing Madison is affordability. Our tech-driven economy is working very well for some but is leaving others in the dust. I don't want to see Madison become like the west coast communities I lived in during graduate school where teachers and public service workers can't afford to live in the community they serve. The most important things we can do to combat this are to continue investing in affordable housing projects all across the city, and generally growing the tax base so that property tax burden growth can be kept to a minimum.
Both of those solutions involve development, which in turn is the biggest issue facing District 13. I think most of the District 13 residents share my values on things like affordability, but we need to manage the resulting development in such a way that neighbors have a genuine seat at the table, early in the process, so that they can be comfortable with the ways in which our city and neighborhoods continue to evolve. I believe that the experience I have built up leading neighborhood associations puts me in a unique position to be able to advocate for both neighborhoods having a voice *and* the broader city values we all want and need.
What do you love most about your district?
I love the vitality of my neighborhood, in every sense of that word. Within one block of my house I have the ability to walk my dog along tree-lined streets or go out to eat at one of Madison's best restaurants. In less than 15 minutes my wife can walk to her work, my children will be able to walk to their high school, and my family can walk to the zoo. Having this much diversity of experiences all within easy walking distance of my house is an incredibly unusual opportunity, even within Madison, and I cherish it.