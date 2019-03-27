Keith Furman and Allison Martinson are running for the District 19 seat on the Madison City Council. Former alder Mark Clear was most recently elected to the seat but resigned during his term. Furman was appointed as interim alder in August 2018.
The election is April 2.
Keith Furman
Age: 38
Profession: information technology professional
Education: Computer science coursework at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey
Political experience: senior campaign adviser to Mayor Dawn Zimmer, Hoboken, New Jersey; senior campaign adviser for Shabnam For Wisconsin (State Assembly District 77); interim alder representing District 19 on the Madison Common Council, appointed August 2018
Other public service: chairman of the Hoboken Planning Board, condo board president, 1200 Grand Association, Hoboken, NJ — October 2007 to April 2013; member of Spring Harbor Neighborhood Association
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I moved to Madison (and the Spring Harbor neighborhood) in 2013 to join a small health care technology startup as their chief technology and chief strategy officer. After five years helping grow the company into a successful venture, I sold my ownership stake last year and I have since left the company with the desire to focus on efforts that more directly impact my local community. My wife is a Wisconsin native and before moving to Madison, we had visited many times and always loved the city.
Why are you running for City Council?
I believe my professional and public service experience gives me a unique ability to represent the residents of District 19.
As a small business owner and information technology consultant for close to 20 years, I have had exposure to many different industries that required extensive partnership-building with vendors and clients to help keep businesses running. In my last position, I helped shaped the company’s direction and deal with challenges of running a startup. As part of my job, I had to see the big picture, communicate goals to the team and help align limited resources, all while keeping patient needs and safety as the top priority.
My past involvement in local government gives me unique insight to understand what can and can’t be accomplished by within municipal government. No public entity impacts people’s daily life more than local government. I love getting to know my neighbors and thinking through creative ways to solve problems. I’m eager to use my time and experience to help improve my community.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Running small businesses in the context of technology that changed wildly during my career has taught me to be constantly open to new ideas and ways of doing things, while also making sensible choices so as not to get stuck in a mode of inaction. I am, by nature, a problem solver with a lot of compassion. As Chief Technology Officer of a small company, I was willing to do everything from fix a broken printer to strategically rethinking our financial models to ensure the best outcomes for both our employees and our customers. Representing a city district requires that range: from fielding questions about garbage pick-up to responsibly allocating $600 million in annual capital and operating funds, my experience allows me to see things from multiple perspectives, ask good questions and implement effective solutions.
I spent my early adulthood in Hudson County, New Jersey – a hotbed of political corruption and I used to be skeptical about the power of ordinary people to make a difference in an environment like that. But I got involved in a group that worked to protect and secure land for needed green space in a densely populated area. We were able to get a referendum on the ballot to allocate tax revenue for this purpose and it passed, despite a lot of opposition from outside interests. That experience changed my view on what can be done when citizens step up and work to make their communities better for everyone. I’ve learned a lot since then. It can get messy and sometimes tough decisions have to be made, but I’ve been part of enough successful efforts that I know a vibrant community like ours can achieve a lot when we collaborate under strong leadership.
If running as an incumbent, what do you feel are your greatest accomplishments of the past term and what issues or projects are you looking to address if re-elected?
I’ve made engagement with neighborhood associations and residents of the district my top priority to better understand what’s important to them. If elected for a full term, my goal is to focus on engagement, flood mitigation, transportation and a fair and equitable Madison.
Engagement: I’d work to ensure constituents are informed and involved via the District 19 blog, which is posted to both Nextdoor and Facebook, continue open office hours twice a month and form a stakeholders group of representatives from neighborhood associations to discuss policy and neighborhood engagement. I’d also work on improving City technology for constituent services, including a 311 system.
Transportation: Transportation is an important issue in District 19. I’d work on making sure residents are involved in transportation planning and continue investment in our transit system to alleviate road congestion, which includes supporting bus rapid transit.
Flood Mitigation: Flooding didn’t start in our district on August 20th, but the events of that day have shown we must be aggressive in addressing the effects of climate change. I will work on improving local resilience by updating development ordinances and public infrastructure as well as helping residents with solutions to protect their properties.
Fair and Equitable Madison: Finally, we must continue investment in programs to reduce inequality in Madison which includes supporting community centers, additional affordable housing and improved transit options. In addition, we must work to make public participation in policy discussions and the ability to serve in the role of Alder more accessible to all members of the community. Though I’m not a member of the Task Force for Government Structure, I’ve participated in its meetings whenever I can and advocate for changes that would allow more people to participate in government.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
I believe the great challenge facing Madison is inequality. For my district, I believe climate change/flood mitigation is the greatest challenge. I address both above.
What do you love most about your district?
I love that I represent a compassionate district that cares about the community and city. Whether that’s supporting a new affordable housing development, being active in their neighborhood associations or organizing a household goods drive for formally homeless residents at Tree Lane, residents are engaged and working towards having a better community.
Allison Martinson
Age: 35
Profession: Program manager
Education: Bachelor of arts degree with honors in environmental studies, political science and philosophy in 2009 from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT.
Political experience: Completed the She Should Run Incubator program in 2017. Canvassed for the Sierra Club in Maryland in 2004. Canvassed for John Tester and down-ballot races in Montana in 2006. Worked on Emily Kuhn's campaign for Alder, Ward 4 in Middleton in 2018.
Other public service: Member of the Madison Food Policy Council, as well as the MFPC's Integrated Pest Management Task Force and Pollinator Protection Work Group. Organizer for advocacy & networking groups for informal STEM/Science educators. Former education committee member for Friends of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the district?
Before moving to Wisconsin, I came to Madison for the music scene. After meeting my husband, a Madison native, we decided to move to the area to start our life together. We had difficulty finding housing to fit our budget but finally settled in a family-friendly neighborhood that met our needs.
Why are you running for City Council?
As a member of the City Council, I will bring my unique perspective as a working mother and as an educator to the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead as Madison continues to grow.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
For me, an alder's role is in acting as an advocate. I know that most of my constituents are unable to devote the time and energy necessary to navigate the resources available at city government. My goal is to meet people where they are at, discover their concerns and find the best solutions.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
As Madison continues to grow, our city council must make sure that the benefits of that growth are shared by everyone. Here in District 19, the expansion of the Exact Sciences campus requires a measured approach to transportation, housing and childcare for the families it will attract.
What do you love most about your district?
The day we moved into our neighborhood, there were children outside playing. They waved to my daughter and invited her to become a new friend. That sense of community is what I love most about my district.