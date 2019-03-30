Grant Foster and Angela Jenkins are running for the District 15 seat on Madison's City Council. Whoever is successful would replace David Ahrens, who currently represents the district.
The election is April 2.
Grant Foster
Age: 40
Profession: Retired in June from Dean/SSM as director of health information and manager of interpreter services, previously worked in education as a youth program coordinator for Centro Hispano at Hamilton Middle School
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and global cultures from UW-Madison; Masters studies in Teaching at Johns Hopkins; Lean Process Improvement Green Belt certification
Political experience: Former member of the city’s Pedestrian, Bicycle, Motor Vehicle Commission and the Long Range Transportation Planning Committee
Other public service: Treasurer at Nuestro Mundo Inc., President of Lapham-Marquette Parent Teacher Group, President of Madison Bikes, Director on Eastmorland Community Association Board
Campaign website: www.grant4madison.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I came to Madison for college in the mid-90's and moved into the Eastmorland neighborhood in 2007.
Why are you running for City Council?
Because I love Madison and I want to do everything I can to make it an even better place to live. My professional experience and skills combined with the knowledge and experience I gained working within Madison’s city government have prepared me to be a very effective leader on the Council and a strong advocate for District 15.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I’ve been very involved with city governance for the last five years and have an in-depth understanding of city processes, the work of the council, and the major issues facing our community. While all new alders will face some sort of learning curve, I'm in a very strong position to hit the ground running in April on behalf of District 15 residents and businesses.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
For Madison, the real big ones are housing, employment, transportation, environmental degradation and racial disparity and inequity. In District 15, one of the biggest challenges facing residents is around increasing development pressure.
The Royster Clark area is under development right now, construction will begin soon on the Cottage Grove/Atwood area, and proposals are in for the area just outside District 15 boundaries at Acewood/Cottage Grove. The Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan was also just approved by the Common Council and it looks to capitalize on the excellent public transit access by adding significant housing as well. While all of this development has the potential to bring some negative impacts (loss of open space, increased traffic congestion) there's also an opportunity to make our district more vibrant and create better access to retail and service amenities. It will also bring greater opportunity to improve access to public transportation for those that live and work in the district.
What do you love most about your district?
What's not to love?! I love the people especially, but also the parks and open spaces, including access to Lake Monona, and of course Pinney Library!
Angela Jenkins
Age: 39
Profession: Project manager
Education: Background in biochemistry and information systems with certifications in leadership, project management and process improvement methodologies
Political Experience: None
Other public service: Lake Edge Neighborhood Association board president, Olbrich Botanical Society board member, Lowell Community Organization parent member
Campaign website: www.angelaformadison.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
Love. As newlyweds, we made a pact with each other where we would start our lives on an adventure and discovering new experiences together. This became a reality when I accepted a job offer and in less than two weeks after we tied the knot, we packed up our belongings into a 15 footer U-haul and relocated to Madison. In many ways, Madison reminds us of our hometown, Seattle, prior to the growth. This was 14 years ago, and we have been in our home in the district for over 10 years.
Why are you running for City Council?
This is both an exciting and pivotal time for our city, Madison, with projected growth in population over the course of the next few years. Many key decisions are to be made, and I’m excited for the opportunity to have a profound impact to improve the city’s quality of life and its future. In addition, as a first generation immigrant, I will bring diversity to the council and will work hard to ensure all segments of the city are represented.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
A successful City Council member is one that collaborates with constituents, city staff, and fellow council members and the job involves research, communication, and attention to details and evaluate risks including the assessments of the consequences of decisions. It takes patience, listening skills where all aspects are considered, and good decision-making skills. These are attributes I have demonstrated professionally and in various community leadership positions.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Change. Our city is growing and with growth, comes change. There is a dire need of affordable housing, accessibility and equity. As a governing body, the council shall reflect the values, needs and diversity of the communities through representation. It is pertinent for council members to listen and gain input from their respective communities and work collectively to maintain our strong and diverse communities as part of the legislative and oversight function. Our communities are evolving and the council has the opportunity to impact the lives of its residents positively and make our beloved city, the best that it can be for all.
What do you love most about your district?
The unique blend of the past, present, and the future - A sizable area of the district was annexed including my neighborhood, Lake Edge which was part of the Town of Blooming Grove. There is a charm and character that provide a glimpse of the past in the changing landscape that is enchanting.