Syed Abbas and Diane Farsetta are running for Madison City Council's District 12. The election is April 2.
Currently held by Larry Palm, District 12 encompasses a large swath of Madison's north side that includes the Dane County Regional Airport and the former Oscar Mayer site. Palm decided not to run for re-election after 14 years in office.
Syed Abbas
Age: 32
Profession: Energy efficiency project manager for an independent nonprofit that advances sustainability through energy consulting, continuing education, research and program design
Education: Master's degree in public policy and human development from the United Nations University at Maastricht University in the Netherlands in 2014; master's degree in mass communication and journalism from Beaconhouse National University in Pakistan in 2011; bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Forman Christian College in Pakistan in 2009
Political experience: Co-Chair of the Eken Park Neighborhood Association, vice chair and citizen member of the Public Safety Review Committee, member of the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee and member of the Task Force on Equity in Music and Entertainment
Other public service: Volunteered for Youth for Human Rights International
Campaign website: www.syedfordistrict12.com
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
My wife, Holly, and I met in New York City when I was working at the United Nations. She describes herself as a Madison-born, Wisconsin girl. After getting my master's degree in public policy and human development and many years in the Big Apple, we moved back to Madison nearly three years ago to be closer to family and to start our own family. My mother-in-law lives Up North and we have family in Chicago, but we chose Madison because of the people, community, culture and all the things the city has to offer a family. I've lived in Madison for three years and in Eken Park for most of those three years.
Why are you running for City Council?
Working with people, helping my community, makes me come alive.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
My passion for community problem solving and my experience and background.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
There are many challenges facing Madison that I am concerned about, including the opioid crisis and creating safe communities. My district is facing similar issues, but one of the biggest concerns in my district is the high unemployment rate. According to the City of Madison Neighborhood Indicators Project in our district Sherman Park has an alarming unemployment rate of 11.7 percent. While working on the Oscar Mayer Strategic Committee, I focused on jobs for our diverse community and ensuring a diversity of ownership, while prioritizing the needs of local businesses. As an alder candidate and if elected, I am going to create more livable wage jobs for communities with high unemployment.
What do you love most about your district?
The people.
Diane Farsetta
Age: 46
Profession: Senior outreach specialist for UW-Madison School of Nursing
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in biology from the University of Delaware in 1994; Ph.D. in cellular and molecular biology from UW-Madison in 2000
Political experience: Graduate of the Wisconsin Women’s Policy Institute, organizer of advocacy days at the state Capitol around immigrant rights, clean energy and other priorities of member groups of the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice
Other public service: Member of Emerson East Neighborhood Association steering committee, member of city of Madison’s Sister City Collaboration Committee, volunteer for Madison Tiny Home Village, Madison-area Urban Ministry and WORT community radio
Campaign website: www.dianefor12.org
What brought you to Madison? How long have you lived in the city and in your district?
I moved to Madison nearly 25 years ago to attend UW-Madison. I’ve lived in District 12 since 2007 in a nearly 100-year-old house with my husband Eric, a public school teacher and union representative, our dog and three chickens (well, they’re in the backyard).
Why are you running for City Council?
I’ve put down deep roots in the community and want to give back in another way. Madison is facing important decisions that will affect our transportation system, environmental health and community resilience. I’m running for City Council to ensure that those choices make life here better for all.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I know that we all share a commitment to the community. My unique qualification is a mix of decades of grassroots activism along with engagement on policy matters at the local and state levels.
What is the greatest challenge facing a) Madison and b) your district and how do you plan to fix it?
Madison’s foundational challenge is to expand opportunity and steer growth in ways that reduce disparities. District 12 has a deep sense of community, but some areas struggle with issues around housing or access to local resources. If elected to the City Council, I will work to strengthen collaborations and physical connectivity, including bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. The redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site and the Madison Public Market are two exciting opportunities for our district to expand area employment, affordable housing, local food and transportation alternatives.
What do you love most about your district?
Warner Park is a real gem. Its natural beauty and wildlife thrive alongside the Mallards stadium, community center and well-used trails. My husband and I got married there, next to the lagoon.