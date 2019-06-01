Kristen Audet and David Ahrens are running for the vacant District 17 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Former supervisor Jeff Pertl previously held the seat before he was appointed to the position deputy secretary at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
The election is June 4.
Kristen Audet
Age: 33
Profession: Regulatory compliance with UW Organ & Tissue Donation
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in English from Grinnell College in 2008; doctor of law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2011; master of public health degree from the University of Iowa College of Public Health in 2011
Political experience: Graduate of Emerge Wisconsin, treasurer for Heather Driscoll for Dane County Supervisor
Other public service: Social media and communications manager, fundraising event coordinator, foster home, and leadership board member for Underdog Pet Rescue; co-chair, Environmental Law Society; board member, Equal Justice Foundation; Delegate to the State Party, Dane County Democrats; chair of the Dane County Interhospital Emergency Preparedness Committee
Campaign website: www.KristenAudet.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
It is time for a fresh new voice in Dane County that knows the value of collaboration and communication. I am committed to listening to my constituents, providing information early and often, and respectfully engaging in dialogue with folks on all sides of the issue. I’ve worked collaboratively with city, county, state and federal partners during my career in public health emergency preparedness and as a result I know how to facilitate inclusive outcomes among varied groups, even in urgent circumstances. As County Executive Joe Parisi emphasized, “Kristen knows the key to getting things done in local government is one's ability to collaborate. Her ability to problem solve in a positive, productive manner will serve us well on the Dane County Board."
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Voters and elected officials alike continually tell me that they have chosen to support me because:
- I have the right temperament to be an effective leader on the County Board and the ambition to drive change.
- I will stand up for District 17 while still preserving relationships with other elected officials and government agencies—I know when to fight and when to collaborate.
- I have extensive experience coordinating with state, county, and city agencies as well as in creating progressive and inclusive policies.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
We need a safer, healthier community for everyone, which requires investments in mental health services, long-term solutions to the opioid crisis and clean lakes to swim and play in. We need affordable housing, transportation and access to community health services. And, as our governor says, “what’s best for kids is best for our state.” Kids need somewhere to go after school. We need to support inclusive and fun programs where kids can learn and grow from a young age through high school. We need to ensure that Dane County remains affordable so these same kids can one day also buy their first homes here.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I want to make Dane County healthy, safe and affordable.
I am passionate about creating a healthy community where everyone can thrive. This means that we must have clean drinking water and ensure that everyone has access to basic needs, including healthy food. I will focus on policy that gets us upstream of public safety issues: investing in the mental health of our kids and elderly, providing spaces where kids can go after school to receive services, and addressing the opioid crisis. I will fight for services to support our young families, expanding health care for mothers and babies and working to reduce racial disparities in infant and maternal health. People who work in our community should also be able to live in our community. I will demand fiscal responsibility in our expenditures to ensure that we keep as much money as possible in your pocket.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
The county can better connect with and engage residents, and I am eager to see this improve through the 2019 Engage Dane Action Plan. Dane County government would benefit from increased media coverage and general awareness and engagement with the legislative process. Within District 17, I have made plans with Madison alders and other elected officials to hold joint town halls, coordinate communication, and regularly share feedback from the community. Local elected officials need to work together to make the most of limited resources and ensure that all voices are heard.
David Ahrens
Age: 68
Profession: Retired as a research manager at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, previous director of the Wisconsin Population Health Fellowship Program from 2004-07, research director of Wisconsin Council of County and Municipal Employees Union from 1985-1987, chief of staff of State Assembly Committee on Health from 1993-1995
Education: master of science degree in labor economics from UW-Madison in 1982
Political experience: Madison City Council alder for District 15 from 2013-2019
Other public service: Member and officer of neighborhood associations, tutor at Frank Allis Elementary School
Campaign website: www.ahrensforcountyboard.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I am the best candidate because I have a record of working hard and effectively for the district.
In addition to serving as an alder for six years, I have 30 years of experience in working with county and municipal governments. I worked with county governments on methods to improve their health services through smart programs and policies. I have a strong background in fiscal analysis.
But the most important quality is that I have spent most of my life in this area, know it and care about it.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
First, I have lived in the area for close to 40 years. My opponent moved into the area less than one year ago.
Second, I have served for six years as an alder on the Madison City Council. My opponent has no experience in city or county governance.
Third, I have been a volunteer in my community in schools, neighborhood associations and activities. My opponent only recently moved to the area.
Fourth, I have decades of experience in working with county and municipal government. With the exception of internships, my opponent’s experience is negligible.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
The most significant problem facing district residents — and others across the city — are the double-digit increase in property values, which often result in big increase in property taxes.
In addition to property taxes, county residents also pay $60 million in sales taxes and now $13 million in vehicle fees. County taxes now constitute a burden on all but is especially a problem for many who have not had a pay increase for many years.
Virtually all county services are essential. However, we owe it to the people who pay these regressive taxes to do what is necessary to restrain any tax increase.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
There is considerable duplication of services among the city and county government. This includes everything from IT computer systems to heavy construction equipment. Now with new city leadership, it makes sense to move this issue to the frontburner and set specific goals for a cooperative approach to meeting the needs of the same population served by multiple governments.
I will work on ensuring that the cities in Dane County receive a fair share of the resources offered to rural and village communities. The current policy of refusing to pay for repair and reconstruction of county highways within city boundaries, unless the city agrees to assume complete “jurisdiction” is unfair. There are other areas where these inequities as well.
The vast majority of people I have met have little idea of what the county does. We have to make this important government visible and seek to engage our residents.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
Certainly, in all of the areas discussed immediately above: duplication of services, equitable distribution of services and transparency and outreach. (Note that I am not discussing those areas where there is a limited role for the county.)
It appears that the county has taken the necessary steps toward addressing the inhumane conditions of the jail on the sixth and seventh floors of the city. I would like to know what the county can do to relieve these problems before the construction of a new facility that will take many years to complete.